July 14, 2023 08:50

Adani Enterprises: The company fully repaid commercial paper worth Rs 30 crore on the date of maturity, i.e., July 13.

Tata Communications: The company will consider a proposal to issue unsecured, redeemable, and non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on July 19.

JBM Auto: JBM Auto and its units will supply 5000 electric buses to state transport undertakings in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, and Orissa, among others. It will also supply multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company’s unit, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, has acquired the remaining 20% stake in Premium Healthcare for Rs 5.18 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Rail Vikas Nigam bagged a letter of award worth Rs 808 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for the rehabilitation and upgradation of some parts of National Highway 53 in Odisha. The project is to be executed in 24 months.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in premium car upholstery maker Saddles International Automotive and Aviation Interiors.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: Lloyds Metals and Energy has received listing and trading approval from the NSE for the listing of its 50.48 crore equity shares as of July 17.

Patanjali Foods: The company will not exercise the oversubscription option in the offer for sale of an additional 2% stake. Promoter Patanjali Ayurved had announced a stake sale of 7%, or 2.53 crore shares.

Stove Kraft: Balaji AS has been relieved from the position of Chief Financial Officer with effect from the close of business hours on July 13, 2023.

GMR Power and Urban Infra: GMR Smart Electricity Distribution received an order from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. to install and maintain 75.69 lakh smart metres in the Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company received a project worth Rs 199.58 crore from Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services for civil structural, facade, and Related External Development Works for the Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Bhubaneshwar, Orrisa, to be executed in 20 months.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech: The company approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore for its proposed Agro Processing Project and Data Centre Project at MIDC. It will raise the amount by issuing equity shares or other instruments through one or more preferential issues on a private placement basis, rights issues, QIPs, or a mix of any.

Deep Industries: The company has inked a joint venture arrangement with Euro Gas Systems S.R.L. for supplying oil field equipment to the oil and gas industry. Euro Gas has acquired a 26% stake in Deep Onshore Drilling Services, the JV company, and the balance of 74% is held by Deep Industries.