- July 14, 2023 09:01
Trading tweaks
Reflex Industries: Price band revised from 10% To 5%
Zen Technologies: Price band revised from 20% To 10%
- July 14, 2023 08:57
IPO screener: Utkarsh SFB offer closes today
The ₹500-crore IPO of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank that witnessed a strong interest from all category investors so far will close for public subscription today. At the end of Thursday, the issue was subscribed 16.20 times.
The SFB has fixed ₹23-25 as the price band. The issue will close on July 14. Minimum bid lot is 600 equity shares.
The IPO received bids for 195.26 crore against 12.05 crore shares on offer, per to NSE data.
- July 14, 2023 08:54
Result announcements
Wipro: Q1 FY24
- Revenue: Rs 22,831 crore vs. Rs 23,190 crore (down 1.54%). (Estimate: Rs 22,992 crore)
- Net Profit: Rs 2,870 crore vs. Rs 3,074 crore (down 6.63%) (Estimate: Rs 2,989 crore)
- EBIT: Rs 3,458 crore vs. Rs 3,659 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,612 crore)
- Margin: 15.14% vs. 15.77% (Estimate: 15.7%)
Angel One: Q1 FY24
- Revenue from operations rose 18% to Rs 807.5 million vs. Rs 682 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 695.7 crore)
- Net profit rose 22% to Rs 220.8 crore vs. Rs 181.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 235.9 crore)
- Ebitda at Rs 320.3 crore vs. Rs 266.4 crore
- Ebitda margin at 39.7% vs. 39.1%
- July 14, 2023 08:50
Stocks to watch today
Adani Enterprises: The company fully repaid commercial paper worth Rs 30 crore on the date of maturity, i.e., July 13.
Tata Communications: The company will consider a proposal to issue unsecured, redeemable, and non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on July 19.
JBM Auto: JBM Auto and its units will supply 5000 electric buses to state transport undertakings in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, and Orissa, among others. It will also supply multiple Fortune 500 companies.
Aster DM Healthcare: The company’s unit, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, has acquired the remaining 20% stake in Premium Healthcare for Rs 5.18 crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam: Rail Vikas Nigam bagged a letter of award worth Rs 808 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for the rehabilitation and upgradation of some parts of National Highway 53 in Odisha. The project is to be executed in 24 months.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in premium car upholstery maker Saddles International Automotive and Aviation Interiors.
Lloyds Metals and Energy: Lloyds Metals and Energy has received listing and trading approval from the NSE for the listing of its 50.48 crore equity shares as of July 17.
Patanjali Foods: The company will not exercise the oversubscription option in the offer for sale of an additional 2% stake. Promoter Patanjali Ayurved had announced a stake sale of 7%, or 2.53 crore shares.
Stove Kraft: Balaji AS has been relieved from the position of Chief Financial Officer with effect from the close of business hours on July 13, 2023.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: GMR Smart Electricity Distribution received an order from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. to install and maintain 75.69 lakh smart metres in the Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal areas of Uttar Pradesh.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company received a project worth Rs 199.58 crore from Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services for civil structural, facade, and Related External Development Works for the Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Bhubaneshwar, Orrisa, to be executed in 20 months.
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech: The company approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore for its proposed Agro Processing Project and Data Centre Project at MIDC. It will raise the amount by issuing equity shares or other instruments through one or more preferential issues on a private placement basis, rights issues, QIPs, or a mix of any.
Deep Industries: The company has inked a joint venture arrangement with Euro Gas Systems S.R.L. for supplying oil field equipment to the oil and gas industry. Euro Gas has acquired a 26% stake in Deep Onshore Drilling Services, the JV company, and the balance of 74% is held by Deep Industries.
- July 14, 2023 08:45
Stocks under F&O ban on Friday
- DELTACORP
- HINDCOPPER
- IBULHSGFIN
- INDIACEM
- MANAPPURAM
- PNB
- ZEEL
- July 14, 2023 08:43
Stocks that will see action today
Bandhan Bank, JSW Energy, JustDial, JBM Auto, Patanjali Foods, Deep Industries, GMR Power, Aster DM, Happiest Minds, Indrayani Biotech, CCL Products, Infomedia, Kesoram Industries, Tata Steel Long Products, Unichem Lab, and RVNL are some of the stocks that are likely to be in action today.
- July 14, 2023 08:40
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty to open flat
Domestic markets are expected to open flat on Friday amid mixed global cues. US stocks closed in the green and most equities across Asia-Pacific region are also up except Japanese markets.
However, GIFT Nifty at 19550 indicates a positive-to-flattish opening for benchmarks, as Nifty futures on the NSE on Thursday closed at 19474.80.
Analysts expect profit taking at higher levels and stock-specific action due to result season. Thanks to uninterrupted buying by foreign portfolio investors, analysts expect market to remain in consolidation phase.
- July 14, 2023 08:33
Stock to buy today: UTI Asset Management Company
UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) share price has been trading broad range for more than a year now. ₹600 to ₹900 trading range since end-April 2022. Within this range the stock has been moving up since April this year.
The short-term outlook is bullish. UTI AMC share price can rise to ₹900 – the upper end of the range over the next three-four weeks or earlier than that.
Immediate support is at ₹800. Below that ₹785 is the next strong support. Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹805 and ₹795. Keep the stop-loss at ₹770.
- July 14, 2023 08:32
Day Trading Guide for July 14, 2023
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances for Nifty Futures, and widely traded stocks such as RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC.
