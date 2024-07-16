Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for July, 16 2024.
- July 16, 2024 09:18
Stock market live updates today: Market opening comments by Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities
Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, in line with mixed Asian markets today and higher US markets on July 15
U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, as traders increased their bets on the possibility of a Donald Trump victory in November’s U.S. presidential election following a failed assassination attempt against Trump over the weekend. The growing probability that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin cutting its key interest rate as soon as September also helped feed risk appetite.
The Indian government has raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 7,000 rupees per metric ton from 6,000 rupees, with effect from July 16.
Following Monday’s weaker-than-expected China GDP print, Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast for China’s full-year gross domestic product to 4.9% from 5%, while JPMorgan cut its predictions from 5.2% to 4.7%.
Bitcoin hit a two-week high Monday, as betting markets suggested an increased chance of victory for crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election. The value of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was up 6.2%% at $63,622.09, according to CoinGecko.
Asia-Pacific markets open mixed on Tuesday as traders in Asia react to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank will not wait until inflation hits 2% to cut interest rates.
Nifty ended at a fresh closing high in the first session of the week tracking sharp gains in large PSU stocks. At close, Nifty was up 0.35% or 84.6 points at 24586.7. Nifty formed a doji after a rise suggesting caution at higher levels. In the recent past, such formations did not result in continuous declines. Nifty could stay in the 24494-24635 band for the near term.
- July 16, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates today: PC Jeweller gets IndusInd Bank’s approval for one-time settlement of outstanding dues
- July 16, 2024 09:14
Stock market live updates: Fund house recommendations
MS on VBL: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1701/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on Bharti Hexacom: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1280/Sh (Positive)
GS on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 765/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 750/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 760/Sh (Positive)
Citi on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 735/Sh (Positive)
MS on HDFC Life: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 790/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HDFC AMC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4900/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 23/Sh (Positive)
GS on Torrent Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3125/Sh (Positive)
GS on Neuland Labs: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 10200/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on Gas stocks: Data from the PPAC and CEA suggests LNG imports increased meaningfully in April / May due to higher demand from power plants. Prefer Petronet, MGL and IGL (Positive)
MS on Apollo Tyre: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 472/Sh (Neutral)
MS on HDFC AMC: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 3640/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on HDFC AMC: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 4030/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on HDFC Life: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 700/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on HDFC Life: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 560/Sh (Neutral)
- July 16, 2024 09:11
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures trade lower
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning following the slowing down of economy in China. At 9.06 am on Tuesday, September Brent oil futures were at $84.64, down by 0.25 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $80.61, down by 0.28 per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6831 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6847, down by 0.23 per cent, and August futures were trading at ₹6755 against the previous close of ₹6770, down by 0.22 per cent.
- July 16, 2024 09:04
Stock market live updates: Markets to see flattish opening ahead of holiday
Indian stocks are expected to open on a flat note and remain lacklustre through the day. According to analysts, as Wednesday is a trade holiday due to Muharram, traders will keep their positions light. However, the undertone remains strong, they added. The focus is now on ongoing results and the upcoming Budget, experts said. Read more
- July 16, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: July 16
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. on Monday announced that it has entered into a deal with the Indian division of A.O. Smith to sell its water purification business for an enterprise value of ₹601 crore, equivalent to $72 million. Read more
- July 16, 2024 08:13
Stock market live updates: India’s inclusion in Bond Indices will help supplement Balance of Payments surplus, says SBI’s Economic Research team
India’s inclusion in Bond Indices will help supplement Balance of Payments surplus while ensuring incremental ‘Indianisation’ of global hot money, says SBI’s Economic Research team. Monthly net inflows into FAR (fully accessible route) securities have already touched ~Rs 90,000 crore during October’23-June’24 post the announcement of inclusion of these securities in JP Morgan’s JP Morgan’s Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets-Global Diversified (GBI-EM-GD) Index, according to SBI’s Economic Research team.
Though Indian bonds continue to remain on a watch list by another major index provider, FTSE Russell (which cited criteria around taxation, FPI registration and settlement process for Indian markets) for inclusion in its Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EM-GBI), the next annual revision due could put a strong case for the Index managers, with the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) effect as global trading platforms like MarketAxess, Bloomberg and Tradeweb, working closely with CCIL, are now awaiting the RBI’s approval for new launches: SBI’s Eco Research Team
Several global marquee funds, at present clients of multiple indices forming a passive investment channel, and taking proxy exposures to India via instruments such as total returns swaps and supranational bonds, have evinced keen interest to enter the most rapidly growing Large Economy directly, indicating incremental Indianisation of global flows, and making the country compete directly with China in AXJ (Asia Ex Japan) category with foreign ownership in its bonds standing a tad above $750 billion: SBI’s eco research team
- July 16, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 18 July 2024 (Thursday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 377.45
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1597.65
Arvind Smartspaces Ltd
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 695.85
Asm Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1616.4
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 116
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 878.4
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 193.15
Gpt Healthcare Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 165.55
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 36.54
Nelcast Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 148.25
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1036.4
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.8.85
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 527.9
Praj Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 722.85
Precision Camshafts Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 188.2
Tanla Platforms Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 997.75
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1767.7
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 447.3
Uti Asset Management Company Ltd
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.23
Dividend Per Share Rs.24
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1072.6
- July 16, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates: Stock Split Dates
KPI Green Energy Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1942.75
Ex - Stock Split 18 July 2024 (Thursday)
Last day trade for before split Today
- July 16, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates: Hahn Air selects Rategain Travel Tech to power pricing for 350+ airlines globally
- July 16, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: Paytm receives administrative warning letter from SEBI
Paytm believes it acted in compliance with SEBI regulations. SEBI warning related to its related party transactions
- July 16, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Bank of Maharashtra (₹68.75): BUY
- July 16, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates: Market overnight close
BSE Sensex-30 (P/E 24.48) + 146 (80,665) 🔼🫤
BSEmidcap-150 (P/E 42.63) + 123 (16,347) 🔼🙂
BSE small cap-250 (P/E 34.50) + 23 (7,145) 🔼🙂
Nifty-50 (P/E - 23.38) + 85 (24,587) 🔼🙂
Bank Nifty (P/E - 16.01) + 177 (52,456) 🔼🙂
India VIX + 0.46 (14.19) 🔼🙁
Fii Cash + 2,685 Crs 🙂
Dii Cash - 0,331 Crs 😑
New 10 Yrs G’Sec. Benchmark 7.10 GS-2034 (Rs. 100.845) YTM 6.9767 % 🔽🫤
Call 6.47 % (6.46 %) 🔼😑
TREP 6.34 % (6.33 %) 🔼😑
REPO 6.40 % (6.41 %) 🔽😐
T-Bill(3m) 6.76 % ↔️😶
BrntCrude 84.82 $/brl ₹. 6,870 ↘️
Gold Comex 2,417 $/oz ₹/10 gms 73,358 🔼
Silver Comex 30.96 $/oz 92,530 ₹/kg 🔼
$/₹ 83.59 🔽😑
€/₹ 91.13 🔽🙁
£/₹ 108.37 🔽😕
Baltic Dry Fright index (Friday) + 50 (1,997) ↗️
DJIA Future + 218 (40,219) 🔼🙂
US Tech 100 Future + 83 (20,416) 🔼🙂
GIFT Nifty - 17 (24,638) 🔽😑
- July 16, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates: STYRENIX PERFORMANCE Q1 Result
NET PROFIT 612M RUPEES VS 324M (YOY)
REVENUE 6.99B RUPEES VS 5.44B (YOY)
EBITDA 897.2M RUPEES VS 509.5M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 12.84% VS 9.37% (YOY
- July 16, 2024 07:20
Stock market live updates today: BANK OF MAHARASHTRA Q1 Result
NET PROFIT AT 1293 CR V 882 CR (YOY)
OPERATING PROFIT UP 4 % TO 2294 CR (QOQ)
PROVISON UP 1 % TO 950 CR (QOQ)
GROSS NPA AT 1.85 % V 1.88 % (QOQ)
NET NPA AT 0.20 % V 0.20 (QOQ
- July 16, 2024 07:20
Stock market live updates: GANESH HOUSING CORPORATION Q1 Result
NET PROFIT 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.6B (YOY)
DECLINE IN PROFIT OF 31.25% FROM PREVIOUS
EBITDA 1.49B RUPEES VS 2.2B (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 69.64% VS 79.85% (YOY)
- July 16, 2024 07:19
- July 16, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O ban for trade date 16-July-2024
* ABFRL
* CHAMBAL
* GMRINFRA
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* INDUSTOWER
* RBLBANK
- July 16, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: Zee shareholders approve fundraise up to ₹2000 crore via equity/debt /combination
The company is already sitting at a net cash position of INR11.8b which can suffice the core business growth.
The additional funds of upto INR20b will provide the strategic flexibility in evaluating opportunities.
The company hasn’t announced any plans at this point, but there may be potential to a) explore international markets, b) expansion in the linear space, c) fund Zee5 or other OTT acquisition, etc.
Together with Sony, the combined company was even aiming an higher fund raise of INR 130b.
- July 16, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: HUL to divest Pureit water purification business
Hindustan Unilever has decided to divest its Water Purification business, currently operating under the “Pureit” brand. This sale includes the associated trademarks, copyrights, intellectual properties, identified assets, and contracts, all of which will be transferred to A. O. Smith India Water Products Private Ltd as a going concern on a slump sale basis.
Key details of the transaction:
Revenue contributed by division: For the FY2023-24, the Water Purification business, which is part of the HUL Home Care division, generated a turnover of ₹2,930m, accounting for less than 1% of HUL’s total turnover.
•Date of sale agreement signing: 15th July, 2024
•The expected date of completion of sale/disposal: Estimated period of 3 months
•Details of buyers: A. O. Smith India Water Products Private Limited is the Buyer entity involved in the Transaction. It is a subsidiary of A. O. Smith Corporation, USA.
•Consideration received from such sale/disposal: The enterprise value of the business has been estimated at $72m (INR ~6,010m).
- July 16, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates: India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹7,000/tonne from ₹6,000/tonner with effect from July 16
- July 16, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today:J.P. Morgan Initiates coverage of Bharti Hexacom with an OW rating and a PT of Rs1,280 ( 20% potential upside).
- July 16, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity
15 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 131749.37 + 9733.25 Total: 141482.62
F&O Volume: 527523.79 + 15972955.72 Total: 16500479.5
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +2684.78
(14857.07 - 12172.29)
DII: NET SELL: -331.00
(15033.05 - 15364.05)
- July 16, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates: Tata Steel plant in UK remains unchanged, says Chairman
Tata Steel has embarked on transformation journey by adopting advanced manufacturing techniques and this will lead to unavoidable job losses, especially in the UK. Read more
- July 16, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: Zee shareholders approve a ₹2,000-crore fundraise
Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) have passed the resolution for issuance of securities for an amount not exceeding ₹2,000 crore with requisite majority. Read more
- July 16, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Bata India crosses milestone of 500 franchise outlets for first time
Footwear major Bata India, which has been witnessing increasing interest for opening of its franchise stores, has crossed the milestone of 500 franchise outlets for the first time. Read more
- July 16, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates: Barclays predicts RBI rate hold until December; potential cut expected in this year’s final month
With Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation back at over 5 per cent to touch 5.1 per cent in June 2024, Barclays Research expects Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to stay hawkish and go in for first interest rate cut in December only. Read more
- July 16, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates: Bank of Maharashtra reports 47% jump in Q1FY25 net profit
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) reported a 47 per cent jump in first quarter net profit at ₹1,293 crore on the back of healthy growth in net interest income and non-interest income and sharp decline in provision for taxes. Read more
- July 16, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates: SC rejects plea to review its January verdict upholding SEBI probe into Adani-Hindenburg case
The Supreme Court has rejected a plea to review its January 3 verdict upholding the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) investigation into allegations of share price manipulation and failure to disclose transactions in violation of the regulations and securities’ laws raised by US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group. Read more
- July 16, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Bank of Maharashtra (₹68.75): BUY
The short-term outlook for Bank of Maharashtra is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by surging over 5 per cent on Monday. This rise has taken the stock well above an important resistance at ₹67. Prior to this rise, the stock has formed a strong base above ₹63. Read more
