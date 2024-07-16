July 16, 2024 09:18

Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, in line with mixed Asian markets today and higher US markets on July 15

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, as traders increased their bets on the possibility of a Donald Trump victory in November’s U.S. presidential election following a failed assassination attempt against Trump over the weekend. The growing probability that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin cutting its key interest rate as soon as September also helped feed risk appetite.

The Indian government has raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 7,000 rupees per metric ton from 6,000 rupees, with effect from July 16.

Following Monday’s weaker-than-expected China GDP print, Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast for China’s full-year gross domestic product to 4.9% from 5%, while JPMorgan cut its predictions from 5.2% to 4.7%.

Bitcoin hit a two-week high Monday, as betting markets suggested an increased chance of victory for crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election. The value of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was up 6.2%% at $63,622.09, according to CoinGecko.

Asia-Pacific markets open mixed on Tuesday as traders in Asia react to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank will not wait until inflation hits 2% to cut interest rates.

Nifty ended at a fresh closing high in the first session of the week tracking sharp gains in large PSU stocks. At close, Nifty was up 0.35% or 84.6 points at 24586.7. Nifty formed a doji after a rise suggesting caution at higher levels. In the recent past, such formations did not result in continuous declines. Nifty could stay in the 24494-24635 band for the near term.