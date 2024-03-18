March 18, 2024 07:28

Gold in general has turned out to be as good an investment as equities in the long term and in some cases even better. For example, in the last 20 years, gold, in dollar terms, has given CAGR returns of 9 per cent, beating S&P 500 CAGR of 8 per cent and Dow Jones’ 7 per cent CAGR. Gold in the last 20 years in rupee terms has grown at a CAGR of 12.74 per cent as against the Nifty 50’s CAGR of 13.5 per cent.

In current circumstances too with markets at all-time high levels with risks of correction due to high valuations, gold can be a good diversifying investment for investors.