Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 March 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- March 18, 2024 07:28
businessline analysis| Gold is in a ‘Goldilocks’ spot and Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold ETFs must be in your radar
Gold in general has turned out to be as good an investment as equities in the long term and in some cases even better. For example, in the last 20 years, gold, in dollar terms, has given CAGR returns of 9 per cent, beating S&P 500 CAGR of 8 per cent and Dow Jones’ 7 per cent CAGR. Gold in the last 20 years in rupee terms has grown at a CAGR of 12.74 per cent as against the Nifty 50’s CAGR of 13.5 per cent.
In current circumstances too with markets at all-time high levels with risks of correction due to high valuations, gold can be a good diversifying investment for investors.
- March 18, 2024 07:26
businessline analysis| Why it’s time to get cautious on IT stocks again
With Nifty IT hovering at all-time highs even as earnings have been sluggish for many players in the sector, and outlook too uncertain, we believe it’s time to get cautious on IT stocks again.
Hope of a recovery in this space has resulted in a multiple expansion-driven rally. But this may face speedbumps as demand outlook for tech spending (excluding AI-related technology) is still hazy.
- March 18, 2024 07:24
businessline analysis| Why exchange traded currency derivatives volumes slowed in 2023
Data from the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) show that in the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 45,748-lakh crore contracts were traded last year. This is up just 6 per cent from 43,318-lakh crore contracts traded in 2022. It is also the slowest since 2017 — the year when volumes fell by 2 per cent.
The turnover volume in 2023 was ₹379.53-lakh crore. This was just a 10 per cent rise from ₹344.22-lakh crore seen in 2022. This was also the lowest since 2017 when the turnover volume dropped by 6 per cent.
The major reason for the slowdown in the volume was the low volatility.
- March 18, 2024 07:02
Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50 can go either way this week
The outlook is unclear for Nifty50. Support is in the 21,900-21,880 region. Resistance is around 22,250. A breakout on either side these two levels will determine the next leg of move.
A break above 22,250 will strengthen the bullish case. Such break can take the Nifty up to 22,600-22,700.
For Sensex, the immediate outlook is unclear. Support is at 72,280 and resistance is in the 73,500-74,000 region. A break below 72,280 can take the Sensex down to 71,850. A further break below 71,850 can drag the index down to 70,000.
- March 18, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity on 15 March 2024 (In ₹ cr)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 150344.05 + 7755.97 Total : 158100.02
F&O Volume: 532729.33 + 27641426.94 Total : 28174156.27
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +848.56
(49504.55 - 48655.99)
DII: NET SELL: -682.26
(15254.61 - 15936.87)
- March 18, 2024 06:58
Share market live news: Record date for Bonus Issue
Tine Agro Ltd
Ratio - 1:1
Record Date - 18th March 2024
Kesar India Ltd
Ratio - 1:1
Record Date - 19th March 2024
*Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
Ratio - 2:1
Record Date - 19th March 2024
Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd
Ratio - 1:1
Record Date - 19th March 2024
Paisalo Digital Ltd
Ratio - 1:1
Record Date - 20th March 2024
- March 18, 2024 06:58
Share market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 18-March-2024
• ABFRL
• BHEL
• BIOCON
• HINDCOPPER
• MANAPPURAM
• NATIONALUM
• PEL
• RBLBANK
• SAIL
• TATACHEM
• ZEEL
- March 18, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 18.03.2024
JUNIPER
Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 19.03.2024
GPTHEALTH
- March 18, 2024 06:56
Share market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 18.03.2024
Science Applications International Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
StoneCo Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
- March 18, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - 18.03.2024
07.30 China Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 6.8% versus Previous: 6.8%)
07.30 China Retail Sales y/y (Expected: 7.4% versus Previous: 7.4%)
15.30 Euro Final CPI y/y (Expected: 2.6% versus Previous: 2.6%
- March 18, 2024 06:51
Share market live news: Stock to sell today: Coal India
The outlook is bearish for Coal India. The share price had tumbled over 9 per cent last week. There is a head and shoulder bearish reversal pattern visible on the chart. This indicates a top formation and a trend reversal.
The neckline resistance of this pattern is around ₹720. Above that ₹728-730 is the next strong resistance zone which can cap the upside. Coal India share price can fall to ₹385 from here.
- March 18, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates: Asia shares idle, dollar firm ahead of central bank bonanza
Asian shares idled and the dollar held firm on Monday as investors looked to navigate a minefield of central bank meetings this week that could see the end of free money in Japan and perhaps a slower glide path for US rate cuts, per a Bloomberg report.
Central banks in the US, Japan, the UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Brazil and Mexico all meet and, while most are expected to hold steady, there is plenty of scope for surprises, the report added.
Tuesday could see the end of an era as the Bank of Japan is now widely tipped to end eight years of negative interest rates and cease or amend its yield curve control policy.
The Nikkei newspaper on Saturday became just the latest media outlet to flag the move, after major companies granted the biggest pay hikes in 33 years.
