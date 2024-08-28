August 28, 2024 07:09

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

Recent Interview...

As of 19:05 PM Tuesday 27 August 2024

Awfis Space Sol: Amit Ramani, CMD

Focussed On Operating Efficiency And Leverage: Awfis Space Solutions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxLe9HlzZKY

Bansal Wire Ind: Pranav Bansal, MD&CEO

Expect Increase In Market Share In Low Carbon Wires: Bansal Wire Industries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGFUO-BfjLk

CSB Bank: Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO

Expect Net Interest Margin To Be At 4.5% For FY25: CSB Bank

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVFoKGwRu9g

J&K Bank: Baldev Prakash, MD CEO

Have Been Seeing Deposit Accretion Since July: Jammu & Kashmir Bank

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Une_WXCRSXg

KEI Industries: Anil Gupta, CMD

KEI Inds: ‘The Major Demand Coming From Solar Power Projects’, Domestic Demand Scenario Favourable?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1XZkSPtWyQ

KEC Intl: Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO

How Is KEC International Managing Labor Shortages and Revenue Growth Amidst Strong Order Intake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbHzwcGEcfE

NCC: Neerad Sharma, Hd-Strategy

NCC Ltd: Taking Stock Of Execution Amid Labour Shortage, ?20-22K Cr Order Inflow Achievable In FY25?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6EiEq9M7xE

New India Assur: Girija Subramanian, CMD

Expect Health & Motor Segment To Grow Over 12% In FY25: New India Assurance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3TZklnbMLo

Poly Medicure: Himanshu Baid, MD

Aim For $15-20 m In Terms Of Sales In The US In The Next 3-5 Years: Poly Medicure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTS1ajlktz8

Vinati Org: Vinati Saraf Mutreja, MD

Stick To Guidance Of 20% Topline Growth & 26-27% EBITDA Margin In FY25: Vinati Organics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVUGTFAHEzQ

Events today…

https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event

Results today…

https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

Replays available at www.researchbytes.com