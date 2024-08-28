Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 28, 2024.

  • August 28, 2024 07:16

    Stock market live updates today: SEBI bans Rana Sugars, promoters, others from securities market for 2 yrs; imposes ₹63 cr fine

    Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday barred Rana Sugars, its promoters and officials from securities markets for two years and slapped ₹63 crore fines on them on charges of diversion of funds

  • August 28, 2024 07:09

  • August 28, 2024 07:09

    Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity

    27 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE)

    Cash Volume: 115234.42 + 9883.35 Total: 125117.77

    F&O Volume: 709859.99 + 195692.9 Total: 905552.89

    Provisional Cash

    FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1503.76 

    (15002.15 - 13498.39) 

    DII: NET SELL: -604.08 

    (12159.6 - 12763.68)

  • August 28, 2024 07:03

    Stock market live updates today: Closing Bell:

    * Sensex: 81711.76(+13.65) 

    * Nifty 50: 25017.75(+7.15) 

    * Nifty bank: 51278.75 (+130.65) 

    Nifty top 5 Gainers:

    * SBI life: 1,838.95 (+42.70) 

    * Shriram Finance: 3,229.45 (+67.30) 

    * Maruti Suzuki: 12,496.90 (+253.10) 

    * Bajaj Finserv: 1,719.00 (+32.80) 

    * HDFC Life: 739.55 (+13.90) 

    Nifty top 5 losers:

    * Titan: 3,551.25 (-78.95) 

    * JSW Steel: 944.00 (-19.50 ) 

    * HUL: 2,766.90( -54.25 ) 

    * Tata Motors: 1,077.25 (-15.15 ) 

    * Grasim: 2,699.90 (-36.70)

  • August 28, 2024 07:01

    Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: August 28, 2024: Century Textiles & Industries (₹2,510.20): BUY

  • August 28, 2024 06:59

    Stock market live updates today: NSE seeks SEBI approval for IPO

    The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday sought fresh approval for its initial public offering (IPO) by filing an application for a no-objection certificate with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

  • August 28, 2024 06:58

    Stock market live updates today: LG Electronics weighs India IPO to help chase $75 billion goal

    LG Electronics Inc. is considering an initial public offering for its India business, tapping a booming stock market to help hit a target of $75 billion in electronics revenue by 2030.

  • August 28, 2024 06:57

    Stock market live updates today: Emami confident in Bangladesh market recovery despite recent disruptions

    FMCG major Emami said on Tuesday that its Bangladesh business is currently being impacted, but the company doesn’t expect any market share loss in that country going forward.

  • August 28, 2024 06:56

    Stock market live updates today: MRPL commissions marketing terminal in Bengaluru

    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has announced the commissioning of its new marketing terminal in Bengaluru.

  • August 28, 2024 06:54

    Stock market live updates today: Airtel shuts Wynk Music app after 10 years, ties up with Apple

    Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday said that it will close its music app – Wynk Music — as it has tied up with Apple to bring exclusive offers of Apple TV+ and Apple Music to customers in India by the end of this year.

  • August 28, 2024 06:52

    Stock market live updates today: Zee-Sony legal disputes end with non-cash settlement, Zee stock gains over 11%

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Network India withdrew all legal cases against each other on Tuesday after arriving at a comprehensive non cash settlement to resolve all disputes related to the merger.

  • August 28, 2024 06:47

    Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Century Textiles & Industries (₹2,510.20): BUY

    The upmove has gained momentum for Century Textiles & Industries. The stock has surged over 5 per cent on Tuesday breaking out of a key resistance at ₹2,420, which has been capping the upside since July this year. That leaves the outlook bullish

  • August 28, 2024 06:45

    Stock market live updates today: LIC knocks IRDAI doors for review of Surrender Value Guidelines

    Insurance behemoth LIC is understood to have approached insurance regulator IRDAI, seeking a review of final Surrender Value Guidelines issued in June 2024.

  • August 28, 2024 06:41

    Stock market live updates today: Serum Institute working on mpox vaccine, says CEO Adar Poonawalla

    Vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India is working on a vaccine against mpox, that was recently declared as a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ (PHEIC), by the World Health Organisation.

  • August 28, 2024 06:40

    Stock market live updates today: Bharat Biotech unveils affordable oral cholera vaccine, Hillchol, amid global shortage

    Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) launched its Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV), Hillchol, on Monday. It was developed under licence from Hilleman Laboratories to combat cholera. BBIL developed the vaccine under licence from Hilleman Laboratories, which was funded by Merck, USA, and Wellcome Trust, UK. Read more

  • August 28, 2024 06:37

    Stock market live updates today: AMFI lays down roadmap to curb front running at AMCs

    The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has put out minimum standards to prevent front running and market abuse by asset management companies (AMCs). Read more

