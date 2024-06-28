June 28, 2024 07:48

Gold prices edged lower on Friday but were headed for their third consecutive quarterly rise, while investors looked toward key U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could throw some light on the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate cuts.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,321.39 per ounce. Prices are up about 4% for the quarter. Bullion remained flat for both the week and the month.

* U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,332.10.

* The dollar was up 0.2%, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark 10-year yields also edged higher for the day. - Reuters