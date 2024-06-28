Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 28 June 2024.
- June 28, 2024 07:48
Commodities Market Updates: Gold prices heads for quarterly rise
Gold prices edged lower on Friday but were headed for their third consecutive quarterly rise, while investors looked toward key U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could throw some light on the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate cuts.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,321.39 per ounce. Prices are up about 4% for the quarter. Bullion remained flat for both the week and the month.
* U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,332.10.
* The dollar was up 0.2%, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark 10-year yields also edged higher for the day. - Reuters
- June 28, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live News: Asian stocks rise as traders anticipate US inflation data
Asian stocks opened higher on Friday, following Wall Street rallies as traders anticipated key US inflation data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1 percent, or 394.97 points, to 39,736.51 in early trade, while the broader Topix index increased by 0.80 percent, or 22.28 points, to 2,815.98. South Korea’s KOSPI remained nearly flat, gaining 0.08 percent, or 2.44 points, to 2,786.50. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.76 percent, or 58.70 points, to 7,818.30.
Overnight, US stocks closed Thursday around the unchanged mark as investors awaited fresh inflation data. The Nasdaq managed a slight gain after data showed a continued slowdown in economic activity, raising hopes for rate cuts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 36.53 points, or 0.09%, to 39,164.33. The S&P 500 added 5.16 points, or 0.09%, to 5,483.06, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 53.53 points, or 0.30%, to 17,858.68.
- June 28, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: June 28, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Reliance Industries, BHEL, JSW Infra, Raymond, Ipca Lab, Ambuja Cements, Tega Ind, Kalpataru Projects, Jubilant Ingrevia, KPI Green, RBL Bank, AU Smal Finance, Brigade Enterprises, Asian Paints, CFF Fluids, Wanbury, DCM Shriram
- June 28, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live News: PG Electroplast announces stock split.
Stock split : 10:1
Record Date: 10th July 24
From ₹10 FV to ₹1 FV
- June 28, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk deals
Gensol Engineering Ltd.
Revoke of 6,00,000 equity shares by Promoter & Director Anmol Singh Jaggi
Hindustan Foods Ltd.
MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE PTE bought 10,70,000 @ Rs. 502.00
BLS E-Services Ltd.
L7 HITECH PRIVATE LIMITED bought 5,20,009 @ Rs. 255.03
Affle (India) Ltd.
ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND bought 7,75,1 94 @ Rs. 1,290.00
Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 16,1 6,856 @ Rs. 1,290.00
Paisalo Digital Ltd.
EBISU GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED bought 1,48,00,000 @ Rs. 75.47
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.
AXIS INDIA MANUFACTURING FUND bought 1,54,985 @ Rs. 1,996.10
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd.
EBISU GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED bought 1,38,80,000 @ Rs. 19.27
Rossell India Ltd.
NOMURA SINGAPORE LIMITED sold 5,55,803 @ Rs. 553.50
Titagarh Railsystems Ltd.
BLACKROCK GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS FUND INC bought 9,46,357 @ Rs. 1,618.0
Rashmi Chowdhary sold 26,93,475 @ Rs. 1,618.00
Deep Energy Resources Ltd.
EBISU GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED bought 2,06,553 @ Rs. 170.75
NOMURA SINGAPORE LIMITED sold 2,06,553 @ Rs. 170.75
UFO Moviez India Ltd.
EBISU GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED bought 2,57,261 @ Rs. 137.80
NOMURA SINGAPORE LIMITED sold 2,57,261 @ Rs. 137.80
Inox Green Energy
SOCIETE GENERALE Block bought 29,49,716 @ Rs. 166.50
- June 28, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live News: Allcargo Gati board approves allocation of 1.68 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 101 a share to QIBs.
- June 28, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live News: Infosys BPM expands in Puerto Rico with ₹200,000 investment, ccreating 325 new jobs
INFOSYS: INFOSYS BPM INAUGURATES SECOND FACILITY IN PUERTO RICO WITH USD 200,000 INVESTMENT, CREATING 325 NEW JOBS
- June 28, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: TVS Motor establishes TVS Motor Co DMCC in Dubai
TVS MOTOR CO: CO INCORPORATES A UNIT NAMED ‘TVS MOTOR CO DMCC’ IN DUBAI WITH AED 50,000 INVESTMENT TO ENHANCE BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN MEA MARKETS
- June 28, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: Key stock trends as on June 27, 2024
Besides RIL & IT Stocks, UltraTech, NTPC & Kotak Bank lift Nifty as well
UltraTech surges 5% following 23% stake acquisition in India Cements
India Cements builds on to Wednesday’s gains, rises 13% after UltraTech Deal
Manappuram moves higher with healthy volumes on +ve brokerage note, up 7%
Voda Idea continues to see buying on an expectation of tariff hike, up 4%
ABB, Cummins & Siemens see healthy gains, rise in the range of 3-4%
PSU Banks slip on talks of farm loan waiver in states, Nifty PSU Bank down 1%
Ramco Cements falls 7% from highs following UltraTech-India Cements deal
Fertiliser & agri-related stocks remain under pressure, Chambal Fert top loser
arket gives best returns of 2024, Nifty up nearly 7% in June series
40 of 50 Nifty stocks give positive returns in June series
Shiram Fin, UltraTech, Wipro & Tech Mahindra are top Nifty gainers
India Cements, Samvardhana Motherson, Chambal Fert, OFSS &…
- June 28, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: Key market data as of June 27, 2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 79243.18(+568.93)
* Nifty 50: 24044.50 (+175.70)
* Nifty bank: 52811.30(-59.20)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* UltraTechCement: 11,716.70 (+573.60)
* LTI mindtree: 5,377.05 (+199.55)
* Grasim: 2,637.60 (+85.35)
* NTPC: 377.15 (+12.10)
* Wipro: 510.80 (+15.60)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* Shriram finance: 2,951.05 (-38.00 )
* Larsen: 3,564.40(-38.55 )
* Bajaj Auto: 9,417.45 (-57.20 )
* Eicher Motors: 4,713.80 (-25.90 )
* Divis Labs: 4,522.35 (-23.00)
- June 28, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: June 28, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is JK Lakshmi Cement. This stock has been moving up very well over the last couple of days after breaking above the 100-Day Moving Average resistance. There is room for the share price to go further up in the coming days.
- June 28, 2024 06:35
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for June 28, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- June 28, 2024 06:34
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: JK Lakshmi Cement (₹890.45): BUY
The upmove in the stock is gaining momentum. The share price has risenwell over the last couple of days after breaking the 100-day moving average (DMA) resistance at ₹846. That leaves the outlook bullish for JK Lakshmi Cement. Moving average cross overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. It indicates that any intermediate dips could be short-lived. Immediate support is at ₹880.
