November 29, 2024 07:32

The shareholders of Zee Entertainment have rejected a proposal for the reappointment of Punit Goenka as director, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The filing by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) stated that the resolution for the reappointment of Goenka was defeated in the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Resolution number three in the AGM, which proposed the reappointment of Goenka as director, was supported by only 49.54 per cent of the total number of votes cast while 50.4 per cent voted against the resolution.