Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - 29 November 2024

  • November 29, 2024 07:32

    Stock market live today: Zee shareholders reject Punit Goenka’s reappointment as Director

    The shareholders of Zee Entertainment have rejected a proposal for the reappointment of Punit Goenka as director, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

    The filing by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) stated that the resolution for the reappointment of Goenka was defeated in the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

    Resolution number three in the AGM, which proposed the reappointment of Goenka as director, was supported by only 49.54 per cent of the total number of votes cast while 50.4 per cent voted against the resolution.

  • November 29, 2024 07:07

    Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 29.11.2024

    U.S. Market Early Close @ 23:30 IST

    15.30 EURO CPI Flash Estimate y/y (Expected: 2.3% versus Previous: 2.0%)

    16.30 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks

    17.30 INDIA GDP Growth Rate y/y (Expected: 6.5% versus Previous: 6.7%)

    Economic Calendar – 30.11.2024

    China manufacturing PMI (EST: 50.3 vs Prev: 50.1)

    Economic Calendar – 01.12.2024

    India: November Auto Sales

  • November 29, 2024 07:07

    Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 28 November 2024 

    (Rs. In Crs.)

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE)

    Cash Volume: 116893.73 + 7210.1 Total: 124103.83

    F&O Volume: 492843.86 + 2911647.27 Total: 3404491.13

    Provisional Cash

    FII/FPI: NET SELL: -11756.25 

    (10796.17 - 22552.42) 

    DII: NET BUY: +8718.3 

    (17685.35 - 8967.05)

  • November 29, 2024 07:02

    WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 29, 2024

    Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Exide Industries. After moving in a sideways trend last week, the stock has been getting an upward push this week. This has led to the stock moving above key price points and is now showing signs of a bullish reversal. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more

  • November 29, 2024 07:01

    Stock market live today: Trading guide for November 29, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

    Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI

