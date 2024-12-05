Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 5 December 2024
- December 05, 2024 10:16
Stock market live updates today: Indus Towers shares rise nearly 5% as Vodafone Plc announces selling stake
Indus Tower Share Price Live
- December 05, 2024 10:11
Stock market live updates today: Shares of Agarwal Toughened Glass debuts at 25% premium
Track live updates ofAgarwal Toughened Glass shares here
- December 05, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates today: Narrnadesh Brass Industries bags contract for 100 tonnes of Brass Billets; Sprayking shares rise on BSE
Narrnadesh Brass Industries, a subsidiary of Sprayking Ltd, has received a contract for procurement of 100 tonnes of Brass Billets amounting to approximately ₹5 crore.
Sprayking shares rise 1.06% on the BSE to trade at ₹11.48
- December 05, 2024 10:08
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Auto clarifies on brokerage report; shares trade flat on NSE
Bajaj Auto clarifies on the latest brokerage report, “We have been made aware of some rumours and misconceptions that have originated from a research report that was published by a brokerage firm regarding the sales volumes and price cuts of ‘Freedom’ and select ‘Pulsar’ variants. The report does not present a full / accurate picture.”
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹8,910.50.
- December 05, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: Tejas Networks to announce GPON OLT, ONT and Management System for BharatNet Last Mile Connectivity project in Tamil Nadu; shares rise on NSE
Tejas Networks will supply its GPON OLT, ONT and Management System for the state-led BharatNet Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) project in Tamil Nadu.
Shares rise 1.51% on the NSE to trade at ₹362.60
- December 05, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Infosys (1.13%), TCS (0.99%), Titan (0.89%), Ultratech Cement (0.80%), Tech Mahindra (0.77%)
Top losers: NTPC (-1.30%), JSW Steel (-0.77%), Bajaj Auto (-0.77%), Grasim (-0.59%), SBI Life (-0.58%)
- December 05, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: Agarwal Toughened Glass listing today
- December 05, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates today: Suraj Estate Developers acquires vacant parcel of land measuring 1,464 square meters, with estimated RERA carpet area of 1.03 lakh square fee
Suraj Estate Developers has acquired a vacant parcel of land measuring 1,464 square meters. The plot of land upon development will have an estimated RERA carpet area of 1.03 lakh square feet. The new plot is located adjacent to an existing vacant land acquired earlier by the company, also for the development of a commercial building. The two plots together will have a combined plot area of 3,000 square meters which is estimated to have a sale RERA Carpet area of 2.10 lakh square feet with an estimated gross development value of Rs 1,000 crore.
- December 05, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade higher ahead of OPEC+ meet outcome
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning as market players awaited the outcome of the OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and allies) meeting later in the day. At 9.23 am on Thursday, February Brent oil futures were at $72.38, up by 0.10 per cent, and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $68.62, up by 0.12 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5830 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday against the previous close of ₹5848, down by 0.31 per cent, and January futures were trading at ₹5818 against the previous close of ₹5838, down by 0.34 per cent.
- December 05, 2024 09:18
Stock market live updates today: Sensex traded marginally higher by 168.00 points or 0.21 % to trade at 81,124.33 as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 was up 40.35 points or 0.16% to 24,507.80.
- December 05, 2024 09:02
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
Citi on Indus Tower: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 485/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Persistent: Maintain Outperform on Company, riase target price at Rs 8462/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Juniper: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 430/Sh (Positive)
Yes on IOCL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 154/Sh (Positive)
Yes on BPCL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 370/Sh (Positive)
Yes on HPCL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 475/Sh (Positive)
GS on Consumer Durables: In FY26, expect real-estate driven demand for electricals and durables to accelerate. Havells has most diversified portfolio (Positive)
Nomura on RBI Meet: Maintain out-of-consensus call for 25 bps repo rate cut to 6.25% on December 6 (Positive)
Bank of America on IT Sector: Outlines 7 key trends in IT sector for 2025. (Neutral)
Nomura Cement Sector: Price hike in East & North bumps pan-India trade prices by ₹5/bag MoM , concerns remain over demand pan-India (Neutral)
UBS on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 3430/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 4110/Sh (Neutral)
> Kunvarji News Room:
Kunvarji: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Suraj Estate: Company has purchased through a Conveyance Deed a vacant parcel of land admeasuring ~ 1,464 square meters. (Positive)
RPP Infra Projects: Company has agreed to develop the 96 Legends project in Sri Lanka with Wills Realtors Pvt Ltd. (Positive)
Dynamic Services: Company gets offer letter for “Mega Project” from the Government of Maharashtra to set up a new project for manufacturing of solar PV panels 1800 MW (Positive)
Gallantt Ispat: Company receives ₹80.45-crore SGST reimbursement from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh governments. (Positive)
Indraprastha Gas: Company to consider bonus shares on December 10. (Positive)
Infosys: Company partners with Kardex to transform its business operations using SAP S/4HANA and Infosys Cobalt. (Positive)
Quick Heal Technologies: Company launched Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform (SMAP) and Threat Intel solution. (Positive)
Torrent Pharma: Company acquires 3 anti-diabetes brands from Boehringer Ingelheim for an undisclosed sum. (Positive)
Techno pack: Company approves bonus share in the ratio 1:1. (Positive)
Hero MotoCorp: Company launched VIDA V2 electric scooters in 3 variants (Positive)
E2E Networks: L&T invested ₹1079.28 Cr for 29,79,579 equity shares, increasing the paid-up equity share capital to ₹19.86 Cr. (Positive)
Royal Orchid: Company opened Regenta Inn in Raipur, Chhattisgarh - its first property in the state. (Positive)
Sonata Software: Company achieved AWS Generative AI Competency. (Positive)
Cyient DLM: Company signs a MoU with Arcedo Systems to establish a 500 kWp solar power plant at its Mysore facility. (Positive)
Swiggy: Company mulls increasing Instamart delivery charges to boost profit margins. (Positive)
GOCL Corp: Company announces further monetization of 11 acres of land for ₹142.15 crore. (Positive)
Kross: Approved acquisition of 6.56 acres for future expansion. (Positive)
RailTel: Company secures Rs. 10.64 crore order from Gail. (Positive)
Unicommerce: Hummel partners with Unicommerce for e-commerce operations. (Positive)
Bondada Engineering: Company bags order worth ₹108.9 crore from Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency. (Positive)
Sikko Industries: Company board approved the Letter of Offer for its rights issue (Neutral)
Rane (Madras) Ltd: Company’s credit rating remains unchanged. (Neutral)
Adani Power: Company’s subsidiary, Mahan Energen Limited, has successfully amalgamated with Stratatech Mineral Resources Private Limited. (Neutral)
Mastek: Company’s Global CFO, Mr. Arun Agarwal, resigned on Dec 3, 2024. (Neutral)
Muthoot Microfin: Company reduces lending rates by 25 bps for IGL, by 125 bps for TPP. (Neutral)
Bharat Forge: Company opens QIP, sets floor price at ₹1,323.54/sh. (Neutral)
Indus Tower: Omega Telecom Holding and Usha Martin Telematics to sell stake in Indus Towers, offer size is at ₹2,716.9 cr to ₹2,835.8 cr: CNBC Sources (Neutral)
Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield opens new assembly plant in Thailand (Neutral)
Indian Bank: Received RBI approval to exercise the call option on ₹1500 crore of its Tier 2 Bonds. (Neutral)
Mahindra Lifespace: Company received five GST tax orders totaling ₹10.7Cr from Tamil Nadu. (Neutral)
EPACK Durable: Company announced the resignation of its Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Mr. Arjit Gupta (Neutral)
KPIT Technologies: Company completed the acquisition of Technica Group for €80 million and KPIT engineering SUARL for €5 million. (Neutral)
Home First: Orange Clove Investments B.V. sold 9,442,236 equity shares (10.59%) of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. (Neutral)
Force Motors: November Total Sales 1,885 Units Vs 1,884 Units YoY. (Neutral)
PG Electroplast: Company opens QIP, sets floor price at ₹705.18/sh (Neutral)
Kirloskar Pneumatic: Company acquired 55.26% equity shares of Systems and Components. (Neutral)
ICICI Bank: Offices searched by Maharashtra GST authorities. (Neutral)
Vodafone Idea: Board to meet on December 9 to discuss Rs 2,000 crore fund raise. (Neutral)
Bharat Forge/RK Forge: North America Class 8 Truck Orders Down 9% YoY & Up 18% MoM. (Neutral)
Genus Power: Company’s corporate office and chairman’s residence were searched by the Directorate of Enforcement (Negative)
- December 05, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Phoenix Township Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs. 0.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 269
Ex-Dividend 06 Dec 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- December 05, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: Demerger Update_Record Date Tomorrow
Strides Pharma Science Limited (Demerged Company)
OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited (Resulting Company)
Symbol: STAR
Stock Price: 1497.15
Last cum date: 5 Dec 2024 (Today)
Record date: 6 Dec 2024\u0009
Ratio : 1:2 (For every 2 shares held in Strides Pharma Science Limited, the shareholders will receive 1 shares in OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited)
- December 05, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: UPL Limited_Right Issue_Starts Today
Issue Open - 05-Dec-24 (Today)
Issue Close - 17-Dec-24
Right issue Size: Rs.3378 Crs (9.38 Cr Shares)
Stock Price – 568.30/-
Right issue Price: Rs. 360.00/-
Payment Terms: Rs. 90/- (Rs 90 to be paid on application)
First call: Rs. 270/-
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Rights Equity Share for every 8 shares held (Effectively 0.125 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 25 Nov 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 26 Nov 2024
Record Date: 26 Nov 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 05th Dec to 11th Dec
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 11 Dec 2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): 24 Dec 2024
Date of listing (on or about): 01 Jan 2025
- December 05, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Corporate Action
5th Dec Ex Date
OSEASPR\
E.G.M. \
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings
5-Dec-24
ASYL\
General\
GOLDLEG\
Audited Results\
PRATIKSH\
General\
TERRAFORM\
General\
- December 05, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty to open moderately lower
Gift Nifty at 24,525 signals a flat-to-negative opening for domestic markets on Thursday. After successive gains on four days, benchmarks may see some moderation ahead of the RBI policy meet outcome, said analysts. The return of foreign portfolio investors as buyers may limit the downside. Read more
- December 05, 2024 08:10
Stock market live updates today: LEMON TREE HOTELS HAS RECEIVED A LOAN FROM THE MEGHALAYA GOVT FOR 120-ROOM ORCHID HOTEL REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN SHILLONG
- December 05, 2024 08:09
Stock market live updates today: NHC Foods rights to open today
The rights issue for NHC Foods Limited, a merchant exporter of agricultural commodities and spices, is set to open on December 5, 2024. The company aims to raise ₹4,742.00 lakh to strengthen its working capital and repay secured working capital loans.
The promoters of NHC Foods aim to increase shareholder engagement and benefits by subscribing to this Rights Issue.
Below are the key details:
Closing Price as of December 3, 2024 : ₹.3.21
Right issue price: ₹.1 per Rights Equity Share
Rights Issue Size: ₹.47,42,00,000
Record Date: November 26, 2024
Rights Issue Opening Date: December 5, 2024
Renunciation of Rights Entitlement Period: December 5, 2024to December 12, 2024
Rights Issue Closing Date: December 18, 2024
- December 05, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Muthoot Microfin announces third interest rate reduction of the year
Muthoot Microfin has announced its third interest rate reduction of the year, furthering its goal of making financial services more accessible and affordable. The microfinance institution has reduced lending rates by 25 bps for income-generating loans (IGL) and by 125 bps for third-party product loans (TPP).
The latest rate cut follows earlier reductions of 55 bps in January 2024 and 35 bps in July 2024, underscoring Muthoot Microfin’s commitment to passing on the benefits of reduced funding costs to its borrowers. The new interest rate for IGL is 23.05% and for TPP is 22.70%. These revised rates will be applicable for loans sanctioned from 3rd December 2024.
- December 05, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates today: Blue Dart launches Affiliate Program
Blue Dart, South Asia’s leading express air and integrated transportation company, announces the launch of its first-of-its-kind Blue Dart Affiliate Program (BDAP) for technology partners and ecosystem enablers. This innovative program is designed to foster collaboration with top technological enablers in the industry, offering seamless integration of Blue Dart’s advanced logistics solutions while creating new revenue opportunities for affiliates. Participants can promote Blue Dart’s suite of services, onboard new customers, and earn attractive monthly incentives.
- December 05, 2024 08:03
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: December 5
ICICI Bank said GST authorities have initiated a search at three offices of ICICI Bank. The proceedings are on-going and the bank is co-operating fully in providing the data as per requested placed. Read more
- December 05, 2024 07:37
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 05-December-2024
* GRANULES
* MANAPPURAM
* RBLBANK
- December 05, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
04 December 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 119361.32 + 6521.21 Total: 125882.53
F&O Volume: 457616.18 + 1761522.81 Total: 2219138.99
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1797.60
(19,968.95 – 18,171.35)
DII: NET SELL: -900.62
(14,082.28 – 14,982.90)
- December 05, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 05.12.2024
Bank Of Montreal (Pre Market) (Sector- Financials)
Kroger Company (The) (Pre Market) (Sector- FMCG)
Brown Forman Corporation (Pre Market) (Sector- FMCG)
Dollar General Corporation (Pre Market) (Sector- Retailer)
lululemon athletica inc. (Post market) (Sector- Textiles)
Veeva Systems Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Samsara Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
The Cooper Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
DocuSign, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retailer)
Guidewire Software, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
DocuSign, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
GitLab Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology )
Rubrik, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology )
- December 05, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 05.12.2024
TENT OPEC-JMMC Meetings
15.00 U.K. Construction PMI (Expected: 53.5 versus Previous: 54.3)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 215K versus Previous: 213K)
- December 05, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: BL Explainer: Trademark dispute between Mahindra and IndiGo over ‘6E’
India’s largest airline, Indigo, has taken automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to the Delhi High Court over the use of the identifier “6E” in Mahindra Electric Automobile’s (MEAL) recently unveiled electric vehicle, BE 6e. IndiGo, which holds a registered trademark for “6E” claims this constitutes trademark infringement. Read more
- December 05, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Dr Reddy’s will top up base business with innovation in India: M V Ramana
After being one of the major players in the US and European markets, pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is now keen on ramping up its position in the domestic market with a slew of measures. Out of a total revenue of ₹27,916 crore, its India business logged ₹4,640 crore in FY24. businessline spoke to M. V. Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on the company’s plans. Read more
- December 05, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: Blackstone and Sattva Group set to file papers for $750-800 million REIT listing
World’s largest alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc and real estate developer Sattva Group are close to filing the initial draft papers for the listing of an office real estate investment trust (REIT), comprising around 50 million square feet of commercial assets, to raise around $750-800 million, sources said. Read more
- December 05, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates today: Berger Paints eyes sales boost amid mass consumption slowdown, focuses on premium products: Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO
Berger Paints India is focussing on increasing sales to boost its profitability in the current market scenario where mass consumption products are not growing as fast as premium products, says MD & CEO Abhijit Roy. In an interview with businessline, Roy says the company will gain around 2 -2.5 per cent market share in the next three years from current levels in the country’s paints industry in spite of increased competition. And, the company’s installed capacity is much higher than that of Birla Opus Paints. Read more
- December 05, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: December 5, 2024
- December 05, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Kotak AMC highlights 5 factors that could aid market in 2025
Market corrections are opportunities to invest in large-cap or strong companies at reasonable valuations, according to Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. Read more
- December 05, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: GDP growth slowdown is a blip, advances have grown well in Q3 so far: SBI Chief Setty
The slowdown in the second quarter GDP growth is more of a blip as in the current (third) quarter so far, barring some segments such as personal loans, State Bank of India’s advances, especially in the agriculture, SME and corporate segments, have “grown well”, according to Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty. Read more
- December 05, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Indian Overseas Bank (₹58.98) BUY
The outlook for Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is bullish. The stock surged over 8 per cent on Wednesday and closed on a strong note. This rise confirms a double bottom pattern on the charts. It also gives an early sign of a trend reversal. Support is around ₹56 - the neckline level of the double bottom pattern.
