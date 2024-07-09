Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for July 9, 2024.
- July 09, 2024 08:29
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: DOMS Ind (Buy)
Target: ₹2,670
CMP: ₹2,273.45
We are initiating coverage on DOMS Industries Ltd. with a Buy recommendation and a price target of ₹2,670/share, representing an upside of 22 per cent from the CMP. Our confidence in DOMS’ promising future is grounded in the company’s robust and consistent performance over the past several quarters.
- July 09, 2024 08:29
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Muthoot Microfin (Buy)
We believe Muthoot Microfin Ltd’s unique risk assessment model using Equifax, dedicated collections team, risk-based pricing, continued tech integration to lower opex, NAT CAT and death insurance to shield asset quality and strong parentage of Muthoot Pappachan Group with high vintage senior management team represent a compelling opportunity in the MFI space.
- July 09, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live News: 1:1 bonus from PVV Infra
PVV Infra Limited is an Infrastructure Company mainly into solar power rooftop installations. The Company offers end-to-end EPC services and complete energy management solutions for installation of industrial, residential, commercial, and floating solar rooftop systems Pan India basis.
The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended issue of bonus share in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity share for every 1 (One) share held by the shareholder. The Bonus Issue of equity shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company will intimate the ‘Record Date’ for determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in due course of time.
- July 09, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live News: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 09-July-2024
* ABFRL
* BANDHANBANK
* CHAMBAL
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* INDUSTOWER
* PEL
- July 09, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live News: Stocks that will see action today: July 9, 2024
Buzzing stocks: VA Tech Wabag, Godrej group cos, Dixon Tech, Jupiter Wagons, Mahanagar Gas, HEC Infra
- July 09, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live News: Stocks to watch out for today
KPI Green Energy: Company signs 50MW hybrid power purchase deal with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.
Diamond Power: Company wins order worth 409 Cr Rupees from Adani Green.
Torrent Power: Company in pact with ARSS teeks and Torrent Urja 14 for setting up 50 MWp solar projects in Tamil Nadu
Waaree Renewable: Company secures 412.5 MW solar project in Rajasthan
Mahanagar Gas: Company hikes CNG price by ₹1.50/kg & domestic PNG by ₹1/SCM in & around Mumbai w.e.f. July 9
Bajaj Finserve: Bajaj Allianz life insurance co June new business premium seen at 10.8B vs 7.68B (MoM)
HEC Infra: Company get order 28.44 cr rupees
HG Infra: Company enters into MoU with Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy for execution of solar power plant project
Easemy trip: Company expands Its Franchising Network, Opens Doors to the First Franchise Store in Gujarat
Lupin: Company gets tentative U.S. FDA approval for ANDA of Empagliflozin.
Bandhan Bank: Company launches enhanced trade products to facilitate global business transactions
Ajmera: Sales surged 36% year-on-year to Rs 306 crore in Q1FY25 due to recently launched Ajmera Vihara project in Bhandup, Mumbai.
Bandhan bank: Launched an array of trade products to facilitate global business transactions
IRB/DBL/AShoka: Government seeks nod to accelerate process of awarding of road projects new scheme expected to replace Bharatmala Pariyojna.
HFCL: Company’s Netherlands unit incorporates subsidiary in the U.K. for making optical fibre cables
LIC: Premium up 13.6%; total APE up 20.8% & retail APE up 12.7%.
SBI Life: Premium up 22.0%; total APE up 16.6% & retail APE up 18.3%.
ICICI Pru: Premium up 14.0%; total APE up 12.7% & retail APE up 27.8%.
HDFC Life: Premium up 8.0%; total APE up 25.5% & retail APE up 32.6%.
Keystone: ICRA has upgraded long term rating for Rs 100 cr bank facilities of the company from ICRA A to ICRA A-.
RailTel Corp: Company to pay Rs. 1.85 per Share as final dividend.
Spice Jet: Company has not deposited staff’s PF since January 2022.
Container Corp: Company total throughput at 11.59 lakh TEUs, up 6% YoY
Pitti Engineering: Company opens QIP for raising up to Rs 360 crore, sets floor price as Rs 1,054.25/share
VA Tech Wabag: Company approved sale of 100% stake in wabag water services S.R.L, Romania, deal for EUR 1.2M
Bank of Baroda: Alok Vajpeyi ceases to serve as Director of bank w.e.f 8th- July-2024 upon completion of his tenure
M&M: Company Launces Mileage guarantee for BS6 OBD.
Senco Gold: Company reports retail sales growth of 11% in Q1FY25.
Sanofi: Board Meeting On July 26 To Consider Q1 Results.
IDFC First Bank: Board Meeting On July 27 To Consider Q1 Results.
Max Life: Premium down 6%, total APE up 17.6% & retail APE up 22.2%.
HCL Tech: Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur by France.
Godrej CP: India business performed well with high-single digit organic volume and mid-single digit value growth.
Nestle India: Shareholders approve royalty payment rate of 4.5% to Swiss parent company.
Piramal Enterprises: Company intends to ramp up growth to 15% and boost assets under management to Rs 80,000 crore.
Dixon Technologies: Company will acquire 6.5% stake in Aditya Infotech for divesting in its joint venture with the company.
Jio Financial: Charanjit Attra resigns as Group COO of Company, effective July 8.
Utkarsh SFB: Gets RBI nod for re-appointment of Govind Singh as MD and CEO for 3 years effective September 21
Jupiter Wagons: Company opens QIP, sets floor price at ₹689.47/share.
Swan Energy: Blackrock buys 1.45% stake worth Rs 304cr while 2 FIIs sold shares.
Urja Global: CGST Department carrying search operation at Company’s corporate office from July 3
Kohinoor Foods: Company gets notice from central bureau of investigation in name of company’s Director.
- July 09, 2024 07:09
Stock market live news: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 09.07.2024
DELTACORP, GMBREW
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 10.07.2024
JTLIND, KESORAMIND, TATAELXSI
- July 09, 2024 07:09
Stock Market Live news: Pitti Engineering Launches QIP
Issue Size – Rs 300 cr; greenshoe option of Rs 60 cr
Issue size – 10.65% of equity
Indicative Issue Price – Rs 1054.25 – 9% discount to CMP
Motilal Oswal Investment is the banker
Funds to be used for debt repayment
- July 09, 2024 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Usha Martin enters tripartite agreement for change of share transfer agent
USHA MARTIN; Company has entered into a Tripartite Agreement with KFin Technologies Limited (“New RTA”) and MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited (“Old RTA”)
Accordingly all the formalities regarding change of Old RTA to New RTA has been completed.
- July 09, 2024 07:08
Stock market live today: stock recommendations: Citi initiates coverage on Affle with Buy rating and TP of Rs1 ,600/share
Citi Initiate coverage on Affle with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs1,600/sh. TP is based on 48x FY26E P/E – multiple at a ~50% premium to global ad-tech peers (35%/10% discount to largecap/midcap India internet). Pecking order: Zomato, MMYT, INED (largecap). Delhivery, Affle, Cartrade (midcap).
- July 09, 2024 07:07
Stock market live news: Electronic Mart launches new multi-brand store ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ in Telangana
ELECTRONIC MART; Co has commenced the commercial operations of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ in Telangana.
- July 09, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live News: Himalaya Food International Q1 Result
Net profit Rs0.88Crs Vs Rs0.55Crs (YOY)
Revenue Rs10.8Crs Vs Rs10.5Crs (YOY)
EBITDA Rs2.30Crs Vs Rs2.21Crs (YOY)
- July 09, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live News: Bulk Deal in Swan Energy Limited on 08-07-2024
BLACKROCK GLOBAL FUNDS INDIA FUND Bought 1,820,108 shares of Swan Energy Limited @ ₹668.27 per share.
Total value: ₹121.63 crores.
- July 09, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live News: Fund Flow Activity: 08 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 144756.56 + 13464.63 Total: 158221.19
F&O Volume: 447947.54 + 15829686.8 Total: 16277634.3
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +60.98
(13564.41 - 13503.43)
DII: NET BUY: +2866.79
(14355.09 - 11488.3)
- July 09, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live News: HGInfra inks pact with Ultra Vibrant Solar
HGInfra enters into MoU with Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy for execution of solar power plant project.
- July 09, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live News: Torrent Power inks pact with ARS Steels for development of solar power generating projects
TORRENT POWER: CO SAYS AGREEMENT SIGNED BY CO AND ARS STEELS & ALLOY INTERNATIONAL || DEAL FOR DEVELOPMENT, SETTING UP UPTO 50 MWP SOLAR POWER GENERATING PROJECTS.
- July 09, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live News: Sun Pharma expects high single-digit topline growth for FY25, plans phase-2 trials for weight loss drug
SUN PHARMA Expects High Single-Digit Consolidated Topline Growth for FY25; Plans to Start Enrolling Patients for Phase-2 Trials of Weight Loss Drug GLP-1R During H2CY24, According to Annual Report
- July 09, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live News: URJA GLOBAL: CO SAYS SEARCH OPS AT CORPORATE OFFICE CONDUCTED BY CGST DEPT.
- July 09, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live News: India’s provisional employment rise to 643.3 mn in 2023-24
.RBI: INDIA’S TOTAL PROVISIONAL EMPLOYMENT ROSE TO 643.3M IN 2023-24
RBI: INDIA CREATED PROVISIONAL 46.7M JOBS IN 2023/24
RBI: INDIA’S EMPLOYMENT GREW AT 6% PROVISIONALLY IN 2023-24 VS 3.2% IN 2022-23.
- July 09, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live News: RailTel recommends Rs 1.85/per share final dividend for FY24
RAILTEL CORPORATION OF INDIA: CO HAS RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.85 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24.
- July 09, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live News: Bernstein | India IT Services: ‘Billion-Dollar Specialists’ - Initiating on Auto & Software Engineering Services
Bernstein expand IT Services coverage adding Engineering Services companies (Persistent, KPIT, Tata Elxsi & CoForge) with deep specialization in auto & software services.
Bernstein launch with Outperform ratings on Persistent & KPIT, Market-Perform on Coforge and Underperform on Tata Elxsi.
Persistent (OP, INR 5,920; 24% upside); KPIT (OP, INR 2,120, 25% upside); Coforge (MP, INR 6,080); Tata Elxsi (UP, INR 6,030).
- July 09, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Live News: Container Corp throughput reaches 11.59 lakh TEUs, marking 6% YoY increase
Container Corp: Total throughput at 11.59 lakh TEUs, up 6% year-on-year. (Previous quarter registered growth of 11%, average growth 8%)
- July 09, 2024 06:50
Commodity Market Updates: Trending Commodity Picks - Sizzling Silver
Termed poor man’s gold, silver offers an alternative to gold, be it as an asset or jewellery. What has vaulted silver to a 13-year high in the global market?
- July 09, 2024 06:48
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for July 9, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- July 09, 2024 06:44
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: July 9, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea:The stock that we have today is Shriram Finance. The price has been on a decline for nearly two weeks. But the scrip is now at a support and also, the long-term trend is bullish. So, the possibility of a rally from here is high.
