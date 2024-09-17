September 17, 2024 08:02

India received 108.5 mm in the first half (1-15) of this month, which is 14 per cent above the normal of 95.2 mm. It helped the overall seasonal rainfall, under the influence of the south-west monsoon, to reach at 108 per cent of its long period average (LPA) between June 1 and September 15.

In June, the rainfall was 11 per cent deficient, while it was 9 per cent surplus and 16 per cent surplus in August. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall across the country to be ‘above normal” (more than 109 per cent of LPA) in September.