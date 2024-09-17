Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 17 September 2024
ALL UPDATES
- September 17, 2024 08:02
Stock market live today: India receives 14% surplus rains in first half of September
India received 108.5 mm in the first half (1-15) of this month, which is 14 per cent above the normal of 95.2 mm. It helped the overall seasonal rainfall, under the influence of the south-west monsoon, to reach at 108 per cent of its long period average (LPA) between June 1 and September 15.
In June, the rainfall was 11 per cent deficient, while it was 9 per cent surplus and 16 per cent surplus in August. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall across the country to be ‘above normal” (more than 109 per cent of LPA) in September.
- September 17, 2024 07:54
Stock market updates: Institutional credit to agriculture hit all-time high of ₹25.10 lakh cr in FY24
Institutional credit to agriculture reached an all-time high of ₹25.10 lakh crore during 2023-24, reflecting the importance of financing in driving agricultural growth, according to RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J.
- September 17, 2024 07:09
Stock market updates: SEBI fast-tracks credit, trading of bonus shares to T+2 days
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday, reduced the time taken for trading of bonus shares to two working days.
This will apply to all bonus issues announced on or after October 1.
- September 17, 2024 06:54
Stock recommendations: SBI Cards (Reduce)
SBI Cards (SBIC) has been witnessing a volatile trend in asset quality and a rise in credit costs for the past few quarters. It has lost its second position to ICICI Bank in card spending by losing about 290 basis points (bps) of its market share since August 2023. The market share loss in online spending had been even steeper at about 410 bps, whereas for the offline mode, the loss is about 50 bps. For cards in force (CIF), SBIC lost market share of about 100 bps, though it remained the second-largest issuer. We believe that the softening of the capital base has affected the growth, which will continue in the coming quarters too.
- September 17, 2024 06:50
Stock recommendations: Hindalco Industries (Buy)
Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of Aditya Birla Group. It is one of the largest primary producers of Aluminium in Asia. Hindalco operates under three segments – low-cost vertically-integrated Aluminum segment (1.3 mt); world’s largest rolling and recycling Novelis operations (4 mt rolling and 2.5 mt recycling facility); and custom copper smelting (0.42 mt copper cathodes capacity).
- September 17, 2024 06:42
Stock market live today: Northern Arc Capital IPO – Key things to know before you subscribe
The IPO of Northern Arc Capital Ltd (NACL), a systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC, is open for subscription from September 16 to 19. The issue size is ₹777 crore, with a fresh issue of ₹500 crore. NACL is a professionally-run company with no identifiable promoters. A few institutional investors are set to pare their stake. The company proposes to utilise the fresh issue proceeds to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending.
- September 17, 2024 06:41
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 17, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is NALCO The downtrend in this stock that was in place since July has ended. The rise on Monday confirms the trend reversal. It also indicates that a fresh leg of upmove has begun. The outlook is bullish, and the share price can go up in the coming days.
- September 17, 2024 06:39
Stock recommendations: Stock to buy today: NALCO (₹189.35): BUY
The outlook for National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by rising 3.8 per cent on Monday. This rise confirms that the short-term downtrend that was in place since July has ended. It also signals that a fresh leg of upmove has begun.
- September 17, 2024 06:38
Stock market live today: Trading guide for September 17, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- stocks and bonds
- Stocks to Watch
- stocks and shares
- stock market
- stock exchanges
- stock splits
- stock options
- stock broking
- stock activity
- financing and stock offering
- financial markets
- commodity markets
- share market
- money market
- Nifty
- Sensex
- companies
- NSE
- BSE
- banking
- futures and options
- trade
- HinduRef
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.