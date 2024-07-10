July 10, 2024 08:05

Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals will be listed on the bourses today after a fairly successful IPO. Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma has fixed the IPO price at ₹1,008, at the upper end of the price band of ₹960-1,008. The issue was subscribed 67.87 times.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said the stock is set for a stellar debut. The IPO has captivated investors, with a remarkable grey market premium (GMP) of ₹372, translating to a significant 36.9 per cent premium over the issue price.

Emcure Pharma hit the market with an IPO size of ₹1,952.03 crore—a fresh issue of 79 lakh shares worth ₹800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore shares totaling ₹1,152.03 crore.