Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 10 July 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- July 10, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Emkay Global recommends HG Infra with a “BUY” rating
Emkay Global
We re-initiate coverage on HG Infra (HGIEL) with a BUY and SOTP-based TP of Rs2,100/sh. HGIEL’s makeover from a small subcontractor into a diversified infra play offers best-in-class operating & financial metrics and has supported swift, stress-free growth. HGIEL’s mainstay (roads) saw order slow-down in FY24 in the run up to the elections and due to restrictions on MoRTH-NHAI (cost overrun in Bharatmala, NHAI issues, aggressive past). But the GoI’s new Vision India@2047 plan in a post-election cycle is expected to revive awarding (mgmt. guides to Rs120bn total inflows in FY25 vs Rs45bn in FY24). HGIEL is also expanding into Railways where focus on high-speed corridors, freight, & station upgrade should support mid-term growth. Solar and Water are other prospects, with Rs13bn worth orders already secured under solar scheme Kusum
- July 10, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Emcure Pharma listing today
Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals will be listed on the bourses today after a fairly successful IPO. Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma has fixed the IPO price at ₹1,008, at the upper end of the price band of ₹960-1,008. The issue was subscribed 67.87 times.
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said the stock is set for a stellar debut. The IPO has captivated investors, with a remarkable grey market premium (GMP) of ₹372, translating to a significant 36.9 per cent premium over the issue price.
Emcure Pharma hit the market with an IPO size of ₹1,952.03 crore—a fresh issue of 79 lakh shares worth ₹800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore shares totaling ₹1,152.03 crore.
- July 10, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Bansal Wire to debut on bourses with strong subscription
Shares of Bansal Wire Industries will make their debut at the bourses on Wednesday. Bansal Wire, an 100 per cent fresh issue, was subscribed 59.57 times.
The ₹745-crore initial public offering came out with a price band of ₹243-256 and the IPO price has been fixed at ₹256. The QIBs, who remained lukewarm during the first two days, stepped up their bidding on the last day, as their quota was subscribed 146 times. The portion reserved for HNIs saw aggressive bidding of 51.46 times, followed by retail investors at 13.64 times.
- July 10, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: July 10, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Infosys, Adani Ports, KIMS, RVNL, RateGain, KDDL, HG Infra, GMDC, BLS International, Kesoram, Alembic Pharma, Mehai Tech, SRG Housing
- July 10, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 10-July-2024
* ABFRL
* BALRAMCHIN
* BANDHANBANK
* CHAMBAL
* GNFC
* IEX
* INDIACEM
* INDUSTOWER
* PEL
- July 10, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live News: China CPI (YoY) (June)
Actual: 0.2%
Expected: 0.4%
Previous: 0.3%
China PPI YoY (Jun)
Actual: -0.8%
Expected: -0.8%
Previous: -1.4%
(Chinese CPI inflation continued to remain tepid indicates the demand concerns)
- July 10, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 10.07.2024
JTLIND, KESORAMIND, TATAELXSI
TATAELXSI
▪️Rupee Revenue expected at Rs 924 crore versus Rs 906 crore
▪️EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 232 crore versus Rs 233 crore
▪️EBIT margin expected to be seen at 25.10% versus 25.72%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 194 crore versus Rs 196 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 11.07.2024
GTPL, NELCO, TCS
- July 10, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 10.07.2024
07:00 CHINA CPI y/y (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.3%)
07:00 CHINA PPI y/y (Expected: -0.8% versus Previous: -1.4%)
19:30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Testifies
- July 10, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Modi, Putin set bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030
India and Russia agreed to set a bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030, up from about $65 billion at present, and focus on increasing Indian exports to Russia to achieve a more balanced and sustainable trade, at the annual summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.
“Our talks covered ways to diversify India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology and innovation. We attach great importance to boosting connectivity and people-to-people exchanges,” according to a post by Modi on social media platform ‘X’ on Tuesday.
- July 10, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: National Aluminium Company (₹204)
The stock of National Aluminium Company has begun a fresh leg of uptrend this month. It took support at ₹186 and rallied over the past week. On Monday, it broke out of the resistance at ₹200 and hit a record high of ₹209.60. The chart is clearly bullish and the decline in price on Tuesday is mostly likely to be a corrective fall.
- July 10, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live News: US economy no longer overheated, Fed’s Powell tells Congress
The U.S. is “no longer an overheated economy” with a job market that has cooled from its pandemic-era extremes and in many ways is back where it was before the health crisis, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks to Congress that suggested the case for interest rate cuts is becoming stronger.
“We are well aware that we now face two-sided risks,” and can no longer focus solely on inflation, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. “The labor market appears to be fully back in balance.” - Reuters
- July 10, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live news: HP Adhesives invests ₹2 crore in UnityBond Solutions
HP adhesives: Company subscribed to additional shares of UnityBond Solutions deal for 20M rupees. Target company intends to carry on the business of manufacturing, distribution and/or trading of adhesives and sealants.
- July 10, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Live News: HGInfra signs MoU with UltraVibrantSolarEnergy
#HGInfra signs MoU with #UltraVibrantSolarEnergy for acquiring project development activities worth Rs 465 crore: Exchange filing
- July 10, 2024 06:56
Stock Market Live News: Key takeaways of Kearney India-Amazon Pay
* 90% respondents prefer digital payments during online purchases
* Both men and women use UPI for 72% of their transactions
* 52% of offline purchases are still in cash
* 51% respondent highlighted internet as a major hurdle in UPI payments
(Source: Kearney India-Amazon Pay Report)
- July 10, 2024 06:56
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 09 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 135443.29 + 10121.98 Total: 145565.27
F&O Volume: 489352.46 + 169195.36 Total: 658547.82
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +314.46
(14,537.07- 14,222.61)
DII: NET BUY: +1416.46
(13,615.06 - 12,198.60)
- July 10, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Live News: Prabhudas Lilladher’s Aqua PMS returns 76% in debut year
Aqua PMS has returned 76 per cent in its debut year, with an alpha of 37 per cent over the BSE 500, driving its assets under management (AUM) past the ₹340-crore mark. The strategy is run by PL Asset Management, the asset management arm of Prabhudas Lilladher Group.
Aqua is a 100 per cent quant-based strategy with no human intervention. It follows a rules-based, equal-weighted approach and remains benchmark agnostic. Its investment framework analyses over 1,000 indicators to create an optimal portfolio mix.
- July 10, 2024 06:52
Stock Market Live News: Ashwin Sheth group plans to raise ₹2,500-3,000 crore in IPO
Realtor Ashwin Sheth Developers is planning to float an initial public offering in the next 18-24 months to raise anywhere between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 crore, its top officials said.
It is also planning to invest ₹4,500 crore over the next 3-5 years even as it is prepared to foray into other cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Goa. In Bengaluru, it is close to launching three projects; in Pune, it is considering signing some term sheets; while it is still exploring the Delhi-National Capital Region and other cities, said Chairman and Managing Director Ashwin Sheth.
- July 10, 2024 06:50
Stock Market Live News: At ₹40,608 crore, MFs asset and equity inflows hit a new high in June
Inflows into the equity mutual fund hit a record high of ₹40,608 crore in June on back of buoyant equity market and huge fund raise through new fund offer.
The equity fund inflows were up 17 per cent compared to ₹34,697 crore logged in May, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India data released on Tuesday.
Mutual funds have collected ₹15,227 crore through 17 new fund offers. Of the ₹14,370 crore was raised through 11 equity NFOs. While nine thematic funds mopped-up ₹12,976 crore, one each of multi-cap and small-cap NFOs raised ₹1,051 crore and ₹345 crore.
- July 10, 2024 06:43
Trading guide for July 10, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- July 10, 2024 06:42
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 10 July 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is National Aluminium Company. It broke out of a resistance and hit record high early this week. The price action is bullish and we anticipate further rally from the current level.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.