SP Jain Professor Anant Narayan Gopalakrishnan appointed as SEBI whole-time Member

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, an associate professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

He will hold office for three years from the date he assumes charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said an executive order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

With this appointment, Gopalakrishnan becomes the fourth whole-time member of SEBI, which had been functioning with a vacancy for the position since November 2021.

Commenting on his appointment, Gopalakrishnan tweeted: “Truly blessed by all your very, very kind wishes. Am indebted to the Government of India and SEBI for this huge privilege. Hope to learn from the very knowledgeable and dedicated folk at SEBI, engage with all stakeholders, and collectively help further protect investors and develop markets.”

Profile

Apart from being an associate professor at SP Jain, Gopalakrishnan is a senior India analyst at the Observatory Group and is a public interest director for the NSE IFSC Gift City in Gujarat and for the National Securities Clearing Corporation.

Gopalakrishnan, who has over two decades of experience in Finance and banking, has served as the RBI-nominated additional director on the YES Bank board. He has worked with Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Currently, he is an independent director on the Boards of SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Clearcorp Dealing Systems Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, Southern Ridges Macro Fund, and Southern Ridges Master Macro Fund. Till December 2017, he was Managing Director & Regional Head of financial markets, ASEAN & South Asia with Standard Chartered Bank.