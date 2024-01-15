SpiceJet has announced the launch of non‐stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, beginning February 1, 2024. The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes.

The airline operator had announced it would operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024. The special flight caters to passengers attending the ʹPran Pratishtaʹ ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple on January 22. SpiceJet will also operate a return flight on the same day.

In addition, it has announced new flights connecting Mumbai with Srinagar, Chennai with Jaipur, and Bengaluru with Varanasi from February 1.

Commenting on the development, Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “These new flights align with our commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing passengers convenient travel options. SpiceJet remains dedicated to connecting more Indian cities with Ayodhya soon, offering non‐stop flights for a seamless and comfortable travel experience.ʺ

The SpiceJet stock traded at ₹65.20 on the BSE, down by 0.17 per cent as of 11:10 am.