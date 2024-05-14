Sterlite Technologies (STL) has announced a partnership with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), one of the top telecom companies in the UAE.

The announcement comes on the heels of STL signing a new five-year contract for its optical fibre cables with Du Telecom.

As a part of this contract, STL will provide its advanced optical cable designs with bend-resistant fibre to deliver better network performance, especially in FTTH networks.

Hasan Alshemeili, Head of Network Technology Planning at du, said, “Through our partnership with STL, we can unlock the potential of the latest optical fibre technologies and enhance networks’ speed, reliability and quality.”

Dr Seldon Benjamin, Sales and Application Engineering Head, MEA & APAC, STL, said, “Our product design capability and fast delivery have been a meaningful enabler for our customers. I am confident that this value-creating partnership will help accelerate digital transformation in the UAE.”

Sterlite’s stock rose 1.93 per cent on the NSE as of 12.03 pm to trade at ₹124.35.