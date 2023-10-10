Sterlite Technology Ltd.’s shares were up by over 1.5 per cent after the company introduced ‘AInnov,’ to accelerate generative AI-led innovation and adoption for enterprises.

One of the challenges in adopting Generative AI lies in customising AI models to suit specific applications while ensuring data security and handling multi-modal inputs. STL Digital’s AInnov addresses these challenges by providing integration with AI platforms and open-source ecosystems. It also offers a consumer experience engineering solution that combines Gen AI, mobile features, mixed reality, and APIs to enhance decision-making and reimagining new experiences.

STL Digital’s AInnovis poised to benefit industries like energy, resources, life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer goods by increasing productivity, improving predictive maintenance, and enhancing security.

The shares were up by 1.63 per cent to ₹156.20 at 2.40 pm on the NSE.