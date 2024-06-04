June 04, 2024 09:00

Global Developments

US May ISM manufacturing came in at 48.7 against expectations of 49.6. The print was in contraction territory, lower than previous print and below expectations.

US April JOLTS data is due today.

Price action across assets

US 2y treasury yield is down 5bps and 10y is down 9bps after the ISM manufacturing data.

Dollar has weakened across majors

Cross Currencies

EUR: Euro has risen about 60 pips to 1.0912. ECB monetary policy is due on Thursday

GBP: Sterling has breached the 1.28 mark. It is up about 60 pips from yesterday’s levels at 1.2810

AUD: Aussie is up about 25 pips at 0.6685. It has not gained as much as risk sentiment has deteriorated a bit.

JPY: Yen has strengthened about 70 pips to 156.36 on lower US treasury yields.

Brent has come off to USD 78.1 per barrel as lower than expected ISM Mfg has dampened growth outlook. Gold has risen to USD 2350 per ounce.

Domestic Developments

Today is the counting day. Most exit polls are indicating a convincing majority for NDA. The new anchor for the number of seats NDA would get is 350 we believe. If there is any major departure in either direction from that number, we may see the domestic asset classes react. One also needs to be prepared for intraday volatility as initial results may not be representative of the final results depending on which seats’ trends are revealed first

Equities

Nifty rallied 3.25% on exit polls to end at 23263, a new all time high. VIX collapsed to 21 from around 24 levels. Infra, Realty and energy stocks outperformed. Among thematics, PSU stocks and Adani group stocks outperformed. GIFT is indicating a gain of 1% for Nifty at open

Bonds and Rates

Yield on the benchmark 10y dropped 4bps to 6.94% as the market expects fiscal consolidation to continue if the NDA gets a third term. We may a further rally in domestic bonds on lower crude prices and lower US treasury yields, if election results do not throw any surprises.

USD/INR

Rupee strengthened 32p to 83.15. It has momentarily breached the 83 mark to trade at 82.95 but gave up gains to subsequently.

FPI and FDI flows which are on the sidelines, waiting for election uncertainty to get out of the way will gradually start pouring in. These would be beside the bond index inclusion related flows. RBI would mostly absorb the inflows and put a firm floor under the USD/INR pair to ensure competitiveness with peer basket, especially Yuan. If the Dollar weakens overall, we may see the RBI become a bit tolerant of Rupee appreciation.

Rupee is likely to open around 83.10 and trade a 82.80-83.20 range with appreciation bias.

3m ATMF implied vols had ended 24bps lower at 2.66%. 1y forward yield ended 3bps lower at 1.63%

~India Forex & Asset Management Pvt. Ltd.