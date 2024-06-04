Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for June 04, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- June 04, 2024 16:42
Stock market today: HDFC Securities’ Deepak Jasani on election results’ impact on markets
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities: Nifty tumbled to log its worst session in over four years on June 04 as vote counts from the nation’s marathon elections indicated that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party might be reliant on alliance partners to return to power for a third time. At close, Nifty was down 5.93% or 1379.4 points at 21884.5. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to a record high of Rs.2.71 lakh cr. Broad market indices fell more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio touched a low of 0.10:1 – the lowest since March 13, 2024.
Asian shares retreated Tuesday, on signs of weakness in the US economy, even as the data boosted hopes for an interest rate cut, while Indian markets dived as it appeared India’s prime minister would not win as big an election victory as expected. European stocks slipped, led by a fall in energy stocks (due to crude oil price weakness) while investors refrained from placing huge bets before the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision later this week.
Nifty crashed on June 04 as vote count suggested weaker than expected performance by the NDA. Nifty fell with a large bear candle that engulfed the candles of the last 3 weeks, after filling the upgap made on the previous day. While clarity on the final outcome and formation of the new Govt could take some more time, Nifty could vacillate between 21710 to 22417 in the near term.
- June 04, 2024 16:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Mirae Asset Capital’s Manish Jain on election results’ impact on markets
Manish Jain, Director - Institutional Business (Equity & FI) Division at Mirae Asset Capital Markets:
“Investors like certainty and continuation of policies. India is a long term structural growth story. A lot of elements are in place. Over anything the economics should prevail. We are already in top in factors like GDP, market cap, demographic dividend etc. It will be an endeavour for all the policy makers to take the country to further heights. I don’t think any derailment on these efforts is in anybody’s interest. As a country we have seen many regime changes. Businesses and markets have weathered all of it and good businesses have always rewarded the investors. If valuations get more reasonable from here on because of some factors, more the reason to invest in India.”
- June 04, 2024 16:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Abans Holdings’ Khemka on elections results’ impact on markets
Yashovardhan Khemka, Senior Manager, Research & Analytics at Abans Holdings Ltd:
“The Election results are showing a less than halfway mark for the current BJP government, Pointing towards a coalition government. This will lead to dependence on allies in making key policy decision, and sharing certain cabinet seats, which will lead to policy paralysis and uncertainty in the government’s functioning.
The markets, are pricing the risk associated with this scenario, and the potential impact of shift toward socialistic policies by the government, thus leading to sell-off in the market”
- June 04, 2024 16:27
Stock Market Today: StoxBox’s Manish Chowdhury on election results’ impact on markets
Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox, said “Markets have reacted sharply to the initial trends of the NDA leading on around 290 seats which look way behind the exit polls which were projecting around 350-370 seats. With the NDA still looking to form a government, though with the important support of coalition partners, markets look jittery about the prospects of strong decision making. Markets believe that the reformistic approach, which was a hallmark of the previous two terms, might take a backseat in the third term. However, our sense is that it is still early to jump to conclusions and should ideally wait for a clearer picture”.
- June 04, 2024 16:25
Rupee Today: Rupee plunges 45 paise to close at 83.59 against US dollar on election result day
The rupee tumbled 45 paise to close at 83.59 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as the ruling BJP is unlikely to muster an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha elections.
- June 04, 2024 16:12
Markets Today: Kama Jewelry’s MD Colin Shah’s views on election results’ impact on gems and jewellery sector
Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry on ‘Election Results and Its Impact On Gems & Jewellery Sector’:
“While the consumer demand largely remains unaffected due to election results, the industry hopes on continuity on governance as a key take away from the elections and looks forward to a further seamless ease of doing business. Despite the hurdles, Indian gems & jewellery sector has flourished in the last one decade and looks forward to policy reforms that promote a favourable environment for the sector.
From the investors’ perspective, gold has once again proven to be a robust hedge against economic weather fluctuations. As the stock market witnesses a blood bath owing to election results, yellow metal continues to hold fort as it’s barely impacted by domestic factors.”
- June 04, 2024 16:08
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty plummet after election upset; investors brace for policy shifts
The BSE Sensex was down by 5.74 per cent, or 4389 points, to 72,097, while the NSE Nifty was at 21,884 down by 5.93 per cent, or 1,379 points, at 3.30 pm.
- June 04, 2024 15:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Adani Ports falls 21%; Adani Enterprises down 19%
Adani Ports ended the day’s trade at ₹1,245, lower by 21.40%, and Adani Enterprises at ₹2,950, lower by 19.07%.
- June 04, 2024 15:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Election results day disaster for market; Worst session in 4 years as lead narrows for Modi’s alliance
The stock market posted its worst session in more than four years on Tuesday, as voting trends on election results day showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance falling short of a predicted landslide victory.
- June 04, 2024 15:37
Closing Bell: Sensex tanks 4,390 pts, Nifty ends below 21,900
BSE Sensex tanked 4389.73 pts or 5.74% to close at 72,079.05, and Nifty 50 ended at 21,884.50, lower by 1,379.40 or 5.93%.
- June 04, 2024 15:22
Stock market today: Supreme Industries stock falls 5% after reporting fire incident
Supreme Industries announced that a fire occurred at the assembly shop of the moulding plant situated at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sriperumbudur.
Stock is down 5.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,269.05
- June 04, 2024 15:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Datamatics secures spot in Gartner Magic Quadrant for third consecutive year
Datamatics Global Services Ltd secured its position in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for finance and accounting business process outsourcing for the third consecutive year. The company said that among the 18 vendors evaluated, Datamatics was acknowledged as a niche player.
- June 04, 2024 15:06
NSE today: Top gainers and losers
Top gainers on the NSE as of 3.02 pm:
Hindustan Unilever (5.52%), Britannia (2.91%), Nestle India (2.64%), Hero Motocorp (2.60%), Tata Consumer Products (1.04%)
Top losers:
Adani Ports (-21.18%), Adani Enterprises (-19.82%), ONGC (-17.72%), NTPC (-15.9%), SBI (-15.22%)
- June 04, 2024 15:03
Share Market live updates: 413 stocks advance, 3,401 decline on BSE
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on June 4, 2024, were 413 against 3,401 stocks that declined; 90 stocks remain unchanged. The total stocks traded were 3,904. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 132, and those that hit a 52-week low was 290.
In addition, 111 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 684 hit the upper circuit.
- June 04, 2024 14:45
BSE Today: 659 stocks trade in the lower circuit on the BSE
- June 04, 2024 14:45
Stock Market Today: Fisher Medical Ventures’ subsidiary enters into partnership with The Therapy Platform
Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd (formerly known as Fischer Chemic Limited) through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Time Medical International Ventures (India) Private Limited entered into a partnership with The Therapy Platform to revolutionise mental healthcare with advanced technology and inventive solutions.
- June 04, 2024 14:41
Share Market Live Updates: Sensex down over 4,000 pts; Nifty below 22k
BSE Sensex fell 4,165.91 pts or 5.45% to 72,302.87 and NSE Nifty was down 1,303.85 pts or 5.60% to 21,960.05.
- June 04, 2024 14:37
Stock Market Today: PNB to dilute 10% stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance through IPO; stock slumps
Punjab National Bank board has approved initiating the process of diluting 10.00% stake of the Bank in M/s Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd, an associate company of the Bank, by listing the Company in Stock Exchanges (BSE/NSE) through an Initial Public Offer (IPO).
Stock trades lower by 13.28% on the NSE at ₹118.80.
- June 04, 2024 14:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Vakrangee’s stake in Vortex Engineering increases to 75.8%; stock down
Vakrangee Limited shareholding in Vortex Engineering Private Limited has increased from 27.3% to 75.8% following the acquisition.
Vakrangee stock declines 9.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹20.90
- June 04, 2024 14:21
Stock market live updates: Top losers among Nifty oil & gas stocks: ONGC (-15.66%), GAIL (-15.58%), Hindustan Petroleum (-13.46%), ATGL (-13.35%)
- June 04, 2024 14:05
Stock market live updates: Reliance Industries trades at ₹2,833.80 on the NSE, lower by 6.19%
- June 04, 2024 14:04
Stock market live updates: Easy Trip Planners’ share price declines nearly 5%
Easy Trip Planners Ltd announced that EaseMyTrip commenced its 16th anniversary sale, offering discounts on various travel services from June 4 to June 11, 2024. This sale includes deals on domestic and international flights, hotels, buses, cabs, trains, and holiday packages. Read more
- June 04, 2024 13:58
Stock market live updates: Adani Ports says arbitral tribunal has allowed monetary claims raised by Ennore Port; stock trades lower on NSE
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said the arbitral tribunal has passed its award in the arbitration proceedings between Ennore Port and Kamarajar Port Ltd. The majority of the arbitral tribunal has allowed all the monetary claims raised by Ennore Port in the arbitration proceedings. Ennore Port will decide on the next steps in due course.
Adani Ports stock trades at ₹1,374.95 on the NSE, lower by 13.19%. Read about Adani Group stock price movements live here
- June 04, 2024 13:49
Stock market live updates: Puneet Sharma, CEO and Fund Manager at Whitespace Alpha on developing political scenario
As the election results have not aligned with the expectations set by the exit polls, it is evident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to form the government without the support of coalition partners. We anticipate an increase in market volatility in the near term. Due to the dependency on coalition partners, the upcoming National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government may shift its focus towards a welfare-oriented approach rather than concentrating on reforms during the July Interim Budget. However, our long-term view remains bullish on India’s story. The expected continuation of existing policies and the strong fundamentals of the Indian economy support the sustainability of long-term growth and valuations for Indian corporations. It is anticipated that if the incumbent party forms the government with narrow margins, it could potentially impact the pace and implementation of policies, leading to a healthy correction in the markets in the near term.
Get the latest updates on our election results page
- June 04, 2024 13:44
Stock market live updates: Two Adani stocks among top losers of Nifty 50 pack Adani Enterprises (-15%) Adani Ports & SEZ (-14.91%)
- June 04, 2024 13:42
Stock market live updates: Nifty50 back above 22,000 level, Sensex above 72,000
- June 04, 2024 13:18
Stock market live updates: By 1.15 pm the value of trades in the cash segment on the NSE was at ₹1.87 lakh crore compared to ₹1.73 lakh crore on Monday
- June 04, 2024 13:17
Stock market live updates: at 1.11 pm on the NSE, 592 stocks had hit the lower circuit. There were 2,429 declines versus 148 advances. 267 stocks hit their 52-week low
- June 04, 2024 12:58
Stock market live updates: Adani Group stocks as of 12.35 pm
Adani Enterprises (-25%) (lower circuit)
Adani Ports & SEZ (-24.44%)
Adani Green Energy (-20) (lower circuit)
ATGL (-18.89)
Ambuja Cements (-21.88)
ACC (18.97%)
Adani Power (-17.62)
NDTV (-16.86)
Adani Wilmar (-9.99) (lower circuit)
Read about Adani Group stock price movements live here
- June 04, 2024 12:57
Stock market live updates: PSU stocks tank up to 15%
Shares of public sector enterprises and state-owned banks tumbled up to 15 per cent on Tuesday as benchmark equity indices plunged after the initial trend showed the BJP winning a lesser number of seats than predicted in the exit polls. Read more
- June 04, 2024 12:34
Stock market live updates: Its a freefall in the stock markets. Sensex, Nifty50 down 8% each at 12.30 pm
- June 04, 2024 12:34
Stock market live updates: NIFTY Bank Index, comprising 12 bank stocks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank, is currently down 8.88 per cent
- June 04, 2024 12:34
Stock market live updates: Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd has appointed Navraj Bhatt as Chief Financial officer of the Company
- June 04, 2024 12:23
Stock market live updates: Stocks at 20% lower circuit
Adani Energy Solutions, Astra Microwave, Container Corp, Dynamatic Technologies, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Hemisphere Properties, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hindustan Aeronautics, Ambuja Cements, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Adani Enterprises are at their 20% lower circuit
- June 04, 2024 12:23
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex crashes by 5067.02 pts or 6.63% at 71,401.76 as of 12.19 pm; Nifty declines 7.07%
- June 04, 2024 12:22
Stock market live updates: BHEL, BEL, Adani Ports, Power Finance Corp, REC are all down over 23% on the NSE
- June 04, 2024 12:17
Stock market live updates: Nutricircle Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AgHub Foundation For Enterprise Acceleration Programme.
- June 04, 2024 12:16
Stock market live updates:
TD Power Systems said its plant operations could be partially affected on or after June 20, 2024, due to a strike notice issued by the workers’ union.
TD Power Systems shares slumps 14.90% on the NSE, trading at ₹290.65.
- June 04, 2024 12:14
Stock market live updates: At 29.05, India VIX is close to the 52-week high of 29.79 reached earlier in the day
- June 04, 2024 12:14
Stock market live updates: Sensex drops below 72,000
- June 04, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates: Nifty falls below 22000, lower by 1,447.85 pts or 6.22% to trade at 21,816.05
- June 04, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices slide 6%, Sensex down 4600 points, Nifty50 down over 1400 points just past 12 noon
- June 04, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Top gainers: Hindustan Unilever (4.72%), Britannia (1.25%), Cipla (0.80%), Nestle India (0.78%), Sun Pharma (0.52%)
Top losers: Adani Enterprises (-19.19%), Adani Ports (-19.18%), Coal India (-15%), ONGC (-14.99%), NTPC (-14.09%)
- June 04, 2024 12:12
Stock market live updates: Top losers among Nifty PSU Bank stocks: Union Bank (-15.53%), Bank of Baroda (-15.51%), Canara Bank (-14.58%), Bank of India (-14.28%)
- June 04, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates: Nifty FMCG is up 0.33% at 54,834.50, and Nifty healthcare index inch up by 0.03% at 11,851.55.
- June 04, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at noon
Of a total of 3,757 stocks traded on BSE at 12 noon on June 4, 2024, 387 advanced against 3,267 stocks that declined; 103 stocks remained unchanged. 105 stocks recorded a 52-week high, and 166 hit a 52-week low.
In addition, 92 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 544 hit the upper circuit.
- June 04, 2024 12:06
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex crashes by 4047.88 points or 5.29% to trade at 72,420.90 as of 11.58 am
- June 04, 2024 11:53
Stock market live updates: India VIX is at 27.71, higher by 32.33%.
- June 04, 2024 11:52
Stock market live updates: At 11.50 am, biggest losers on the Nifty50: Adani Ports (16.6%), Adani Enterprises (16.25%), ONGC (14.55%), Coal India (14%), NTPC (13.26%)
- June 04, 2024 11:52
Stock market live updates: Election impact: Sensex and Nifty plunge as BJP lead falls short of expectations
On Lok Sabha election results day, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 have experienced extended losses after a flat opening, driven by early trends indicating a thinner-than-expected lead for the BJP. BSE Sensex was down by 4.58 per cent or 3501 points at 72,967, while the NSE Nifty was at 22,263 down by 4.3 per cent or 1061.25 points. GIFT Nifty was trading at 1,359.50 points, or 5.78 per cent, at 22,154 at 11.30 am. Read more
- June 04, 2024 11:38
Stock market live updates: Philogen S.p.A. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries submit marketing application to European Agency for melanoma treatment; stock up on NSE
Philogen S.p.A. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd have submitted a marketing authorisation application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the approval of Nidlegy, an investigational treatment for neoadjuvant (i.e., prior to surgery) locally advanced fully resectable melanoma.
Sun Pharmaceutical stock is up 1% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,467.55
- June 04, 2024 11:35
Stock market live updates: H.G. Solar Projects Pvt Ltd incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary, H.G. Renewable Energies; HG Infra stock tumbles 10.99% on NSE
H.G. Solar Projects Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, H.G. Renewable Energies Private Ltd.
HG Infra stock tumbles 10.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,370.
- June 04, 2024 11:31
Stock market live updates: In the Nifty50, 4 stocks buck the trend: Hindustan Unilever up 3.6%, Sun Pharma up 0.96%, Britannia up 0.79%, Nestle India up 0.59% and Cipla up 0.36%
- June 04, 2024 11:30
Stock market live updates: On the NSE, 355 stocks have hit the lower circuit
- June 04, 2024 11:30
Stock market live updates: Stock of public sector units - dubbed ‘Modi’ stocks - are trading down 10-15%
- June 04, 2024 11:24
Stock market live updates: All major indices deep in the red, Nifty Next 50 down over 8%, Niftysmall cap 100 down 7%, Nifty PSU Bank down 11.3%, Nifty Metal 8.5%
Get real-time Lok Sabha election updates on Businessline election results page
- June 04, 2024 11:20
Stock market live updates: BEL locked in lower circuit at ₹270.85, down by 15% on the NSE
- June 04, 2024 11:19
Stock market live updates: Indices slide further, Nifty50, Sensex down around 5% each, Nifty down over 1100 points, Sensex down over 3500 points
- June 04, 2024 11:19
Stock market live updates: Shelter Pharma secures ₹8.68 lakh order from Genet International; stock down by 0.90% on the BSE, trading at ₹48.50
Shelter Pharma Ltd has secured an order from Genet International for the product of Lactocal Gel 5 Ltr x 2000 pcs and 10 Ltr x 500 pcs, Utron Plus 500 ml x 2000 pcs, Pee Bloat 100 ml x 2000 pcs, Livodin Powder 25 Kg x 100pcs, Total Order worth ₹8.68 lakh ($10,450) approximately.
The Shelter Pharma stock is down by 0.90% on the BSE, trading at ₹48.50
- June 04, 2024 11:14
Stock market live updates: Infosys collaborates with Nihon Chouzai to expand healthcare access in Japan Stock declines 1.23% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,388.65
- June 04, 2024 11:14
Stock market live updates: Nifty 50 falls 1,023.20 points or 4.4% to 22,240.70, BSE Sensex at 73,223.82, lower by 3244.96 or 4.24%
- June 04, 2024 11:12
Stock market live updates: Adani group stocks extend losses, down 7.6-16.6% at 11.07 am, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy biggest losers
- June 04, 2024 11:12
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the BSE at 11 am:
Top gainers: Dabur (3.36%), DMart (3.27%), Hindustan Unilever (2.42%), Campus Activewear (2.41%), Go Colors (2.17%)
Top losers: PFC (-14.99%), REC (-14.80%), Adani Ports (-13.79%), Ambuja Cements (-13.36%), Adani Energy Solutions (-13.15%)
- June 04, 2024 10:53
Stock market live updates: LIC tumbles 8.27% on NSE, trading at ₹979.35
- June 04, 2024 10:53
Stock market live updates: 272 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE, 98 stocks trade in the upper circuit
- June 04, 2024 10:52
Stock market live updates: NiftyPSU Bank index down 7.9% at 10.46 am, biggest loser among the sectoral indices
- June 04, 2024 10:52
Stock market live updates: RBI to conduct 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction aggregating ₹50,000 crore today between 11 am and 11.30 am
RBI will conduct a three-day variable rate reverse repo auction aggregating ₹50,000 crore today between 11 AM and 11.30 AM to absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system. “On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on June 04, 2024,” the central bank said.
- June 04, 2024 10:50
Strock market live updates: Indices extend losses again as NDA seen losing leads, Nifty50, Sensex down 2.6 per cent each
- June 04, 2024 10:50
Stock market live updates: Rupee weakens by 21 paise at 83.3550 per dollar in the backdrop of fall in benchmark equity indices
The Rupee has weakened 21 paise so far vis-a-vis its previous close and is currently trading at 83.3550 per dollar in the backdrop of the fall in benchmark equity indices due to the likelihood of a reduced victory margin for NDA in the 2024 general elections
- June 04, 2024 10:48
Stock market live updates: Alfred Herbert (India) has received completion certificate from Kolkata Municipal Corporation in respect of the G+8 commercial building constructed.
- June 04, 2024 10:47
Stock market live updates: Redington board has recommended final dividend of ₹6.20 per equity share Stock is down 3.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹197.55
- June 04, 2024 10:47
Stock market live updates: Nifty pharma declines 0.55% to trade at 18,760.40
- June 04, 2024 10:35
Stock market live updates: Nifty pharma declines 0.55% to trade at 18,760.40
- June 04, 2024 10:33
Stock market live updates: Adani group stocks trading down 4.3-8% at 10.32 am
- June 04, 2024 10:33
Stock market live updates: Edelweiss Financial Services’ arms receive multiple tax assessment orders, demand notices; stock declines 5.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.90
Edelweiss Financial Services’ subsidiaries ECL Finance Limited, Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services Limited, and Edelweiss Retail Finance Limited, have multiple assessment order and demand notice under the Income Tax Act, 1961
Edelweiss Financial Services stock declines 5.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.90
- June 04, 2024 10:30
Stock market live updates: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
”The steep fall is due to the results so far falling short of the exit polls which the market had discounted yesterday. If BJP doesn’t get a majority on its own there will be disappointment and this is getting reflected in the market. Also it is possible that Modi 3.0 may not be as reform-oriented as the market expected and may turn more welfare- oriented. This is getting reflected in the strength in FMCG stocks.”
- June 04, 2024 10:29
Stock market live updates: Airtel offering three-month subscription to Disney + Hotstar users
Airtel is offering a three-month subscription to Disney + Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the World’s Biggest T20 Cricket Tournament in India, across its pre-paid, post-paid, International roaming, home broadband and Airtel Digital TV users.
- June 04, 2024 10:28
Stock market live updates: Nifty50 and Sensex erase losses partially, but still 1.9% down at 10.18 am
- June 04, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates: Adani Group stocks decline on the NSE as of 10.05 am
Adani Enterprises (-6.60%)
Adani Ports & SEZ (-6.18%)
ATGL (-6.78)
Ambuja Cements (-6.96)
NDTV (-6.30)
Adani Green Energy (-5.40)
Adani Wilmar (-4.07)
Adani Power (-3.33)
Find the latest election vote counting trends here
- June 04, 2024 10:12
Stock market live updates: V.P.Nandakumar, promoter of Manappuram Finance Ltd, has upped his stake in the company from 28.9986 per cent to 29.0222 per cent
- June 04, 2024 10:11
Stock market live updates: Moschip Technologies gains 8.37 p.c., trading at ₹154.10. Reports 5.68 times volumes in trading
Get real-time Lok Sabha election updates on businessline’s election results page.
- June 04, 2024 10:09
Stock market live updates: Heritage Foods surges on BSE; shares gain 8.24%
With TDP-led NDA alliance in AP leading in 111 out of 175 assembly seats, shares of Chandrababu Naidu family-promoted Heritage Foods surges on BSE. Shares gain 8.24 p.c., trading at ₹461.50. It had earlier hit a 52-week high of ₹455.90
- June 04, 2024 10:07
Stock market live updates: Mphasis ties up with Classiq; stock trades at ₹2,288.95 on the NSE, down by 0.04%
- June 04, 2024 10:06
Stock market live updates: RIL subsidiaries register sub-lease deeds for about 3,750 acres of land with Maharashtra government; stock declines 2.74% on NSE
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had entered into an MoU with the Maharashtra Government in February 2018 to develop a Global Economic Hub. Further to this, RIL’s wholly-owned subsidiaries have completed the registration of sub-lease deeds for about 3,750 acres of land along with the associated development rights for a period of 43 years for an aggregate consideration of ₹13,400 crore from Navi Mumbai IIA Private Limited, in which CIDCO holds 26%. The sub-leased land has to be used for development of an integrated industrial area in terms of Maharashtra Industrial Policy, 2013.
Reliance Industries stock declines 2.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,937.95
- June 04, 2024 10:03
Stock market live updates: Delton Cables bags ₹177.83-crore order from EPC ompanies for supply of power cables; stock falls 4.99% on the BSE, trading at ₹386.55
Delton Cables has received an order of ₹177.83 crore from EPC Companies under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS Scheme) for supply of power cables.
Stock falls 4.99% on the BSE, trading at ₹386.55
- June 04, 2024 09:58
Stock market live updates: Stock market drops as early election trends trigger volatility
The stock market opened on a negative note on Tuesday amid the ongoing trends from the Lok Sabha election. This downturn comes after the market hit an all-time high on Monday, with significant advances and no losers. At the opening bell, the Sensex plunged by 1,135.48 points to 75,333.30, while the Nifty dropped by 408.35 points to open at 22,855.55.
At 9:52 am, Sensex was at 74,676.72, down 1792.06 points or 2.34 per cent lower. Nifty was at 22,728.00, down 535.90 points or -2.3 per cent lower Read more
- June 04, 2024 09:56
Stock market live updates: Adani Group stocks fall
- June 04, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates: Volatility index India VIX spikes to 25.06
- June 04, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates: EaseMyTrip.com has launched its 16th Anniversary Sale from June 4-11
- June 04, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates: All major indices in the red as election outcome indicates divergence with exit polls
Get real-time Lok Sabha election updates on businessline’s election results page.
- June 04, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates: Yield of the 10-year benchmark Government Security breaches 7% mark as NDA’s victory margin appears to be much lower than projected
Yield of the 10-year benchmark Government Security breached the 7 per cent mark as the NDA’s victory margin in 2024 polls appeared to thin as per early counting trends.
The paper is currently trading at a yield of 7.03 per cent against the previous close of 6.94 per cent. The price of this paper is down about 63 paise so far as against the previous close. It is currently trading at Rs 100.46.
- June 04, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Nifty 50 pack: All stocks decline Top losers: Adani Enterprises (-9.55%), Adani Ports (-9.50%), Coal India (-8.53%), NTPC (-7.98%), ONGC (-7.36%
- June 04, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates: Nifty50, Sensex down over 3% each as early results trends show that NDA may not have the huge majority indicated by exit polls
- June 04, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates: Nifty50 deepens losses, down over 600 points now
- June 04, 2024 09:27
Stock market live updates: Sensex down over 2000 points
- June 04, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates: Stock markets have erased over half of the gains made on Monday
- June 04, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates: Nifty pharma and healthcare index trading in green. Nifty PSU Bank falls 3.45% to 7,729.90, nifty bank declines 1.36% to 50,288.90
- June 04, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates: Nifyt50 down over 400 points in early trades, Sensex down over 1500 points
- June 04, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates: RIL’s wholly-owned subsidiaries have completed the registration of sub-lease deeds for about 3,750 acres of land along with the associated development rights for a period
RIL’s wholly-owned subsidiaries have completed the registration of sub-lease
deeds for about 3,750 acres of land along with the associated development rights for a period
of 43 years for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 13,400 crore from Navi Mumbai IIA Private
Limited, in which CIDCO holds 26%. The sub-leased land has to be used for development of
an integrated industrial area in terms of Maharashtra Industrial Policy. This follows a MoU between RIL and Maharashtra government in February 2018 to develop a Global Economic Hub consisting of world-class integrated digital and services industrial area with global partnerships.
- June 04, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures edge down
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning as the market felt that the global supply of the crude oil could increase by the end of the year. At 9.12 am on Tuesday, August Brent oil futures were at $77.89, down by 0.60 per cent, and July crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.71, down by 0.69 per cent. June crude oil futures were trading at ₹6156 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹6181, down by 0.40 per cent, and July futures were trading at ₹6179 against the previous close of ₹6192, down by 0.21 per cent.
Get real-time Lok Sabha election updates on businessline’s election results page.
- June 04, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates: Both Nifty50 and Sensex open over 2% down
- June 04, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty down more than 1% at open
Contrary to expectations, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened negative on Tuesday. Sensex was at 75,346.45, down -1122.33 or 1.47 per cent lower.Nifty was at 22,935.25, down 328.65 points (-1.41%)
- June 04, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“With the 733 point rally in the Nifty yesterday the market has already discounted a clear win for the NDA and majority on its own for BJP. Only a dramatic change from this expected outcome will cause a major change in the market.
Investors need not rush in to buy today even if the results confirm the exit polls. Remain invested in largecaps and do some profit booking in smallcaps.
A significant trend yesterday was the largecaps outperforming smallcaps. This is primarily the consequence of FIIs turning buyers. If the FIIs continue to buy, this largecap outperformance will continue. RIL, L&T, HDFC, ICICI and M&M are on strong wickets.”
- June 04, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates: Demerger Update_Record Date
Sanofi India Limited (Demerged Company)
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Limited (Resulting Company)
Symbol: SANOFI
Stock Price: 8767.15/-
Last cum date: 12th June 2024
Record date: 13th June 2024\u0009
Ratio : 1:1 (for every 1 share held in Sanofi India, the shareholders will receive 1 share in Sanofi Consumer Healthcare)
- June 04, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates: Sharda Motor Industries Limited- Buyback_Record Date Tomorrow
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 1,800
Current Market Price: 1600.30/-
Market Cap: Rs 4,758 crores\u0009\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: Rs 185 Crs (Representing 23.66% and 24.41% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 10,27,777 shares (Representing 3.46% of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 1,54,167 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date – 04 June 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date – 05 June 2024
Buyback Record Date: 05 June 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- June 04, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates: 04-06-2024
Global Developments
US May ISM manufacturing came in at 48.7 against expectations of 49.6. The print was in contraction territory, lower than previous print and below expectations.
US April JOLTS data is due today.
Price action across assets
US 2y treasury yield is down 5bps and 10y is down 9bps after the ISM manufacturing data.
Dollar has weakened across majors
Cross Currencies
EUR: Euro has risen about 60 pips to 1.0912. ECB monetary policy is due on Thursday
GBP: Sterling has breached the 1.28 mark. It is up about 60 pips from yesterday’s levels at 1.2810
AUD: Aussie is up about 25 pips at 0.6685. It has not gained as much as risk sentiment has deteriorated a bit.
JPY: Yen has strengthened about 70 pips to 156.36 on lower US treasury yields.
Brent has come off to USD 78.1 per barrel as lower than expected ISM Mfg has dampened growth outlook. Gold has risen to USD 2350 per ounce.
Domestic Developments
Today is the counting day. Most exit polls are indicating a convincing majority for NDA. The new anchor for the number of seats NDA would get is 350 we believe. If there is any major departure in either direction from that number, we may see the domestic asset classes react. One also needs to be prepared for intraday volatility as initial results may not be representative of the final results depending on which seats’ trends are revealed first
Equities
Nifty rallied 3.25% on exit polls to end at 23263, a new all time high. VIX collapsed to 21 from around 24 levels. Infra, Realty and energy stocks outperformed. Among thematics, PSU stocks and Adani group stocks outperformed. GIFT is indicating a gain of 1% for Nifty at open
Bonds and Rates
Yield on the benchmark 10y dropped 4bps to 6.94% as the market expects fiscal consolidation to continue if the NDA gets a third term. We may a further rally in domestic bonds on lower crude prices and lower US treasury yields, if election results do not throw any surprises.
USD/INR
Rupee strengthened 32p to 83.15. It has momentarily breached the 83 mark to trade at 82.95 but gave up gains to subsequently.
FPI and FDI flows which are on the sidelines, waiting for election uncertainty to get out of the way will gradually start pouring in. These would be beside the bond index inclusion related flows. RBI would mostly absorb the inflows and put a firm floor under the USD/INR pair to ensure competitiveness with peer basket, especially Yuan. If the Dollar weakens overall, we may see the RBI become a bit tolerant of Rupee appreciation.
Rupee is likely to open around 83.10 and trade a 82.80-83.20 range with appreciation bias.
3m ATMF implied vols had ended 24bps lower at 2.66%. 1y forward yield ended 3bps lower at 1.63%
~India Forex & Asset Management Pvt. Ltd.
- June 04, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates: Pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“The Nifty surged yesterday, fuelled by strong exit poll results predicting a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA and positive economic indicators like an 8.2% GDP growth in FY24, an ‘above normal’ monsoon forecast, a 10% rise in GST collections, and falling oil prices. Today, with Lok Sabha election results pending, markets are keenly watching for a potential historic third term for PM Narendra Modi and whether the NDA will exceed 400 seats. A favourable outcome could drive Nifty towards the 24000 mark, while the 22500 level remains crucial support. Key stocks to watch include HDFC AMC, SUZLON, and DLF, with SUZLON recommended for long-term accumulation.”
- June 04, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: Stocks to Watch
Sectors: The public sector enterprises, financials, infrastructure, railway, and defense will be in focus with the Lok Sabha election results to be announced on Tuesday.
ICICI Bank, Adani Group: The bank and Adani One launched co-branded credit cards with airport-linked benefits. The credit cards are to be rolled out in collaboration with Visa.
Adani Power: The company plans to amalgamate its subsidiary, Mahan Energen, with Stratatech Mineral Resources to enhance fuel security and competitiveness in the power market.
Mahindra and Mahindra: The company reported overall disbursements at Rs 4,430 crore in the month of May, up 7% YoY and business assets at Rs 1.05 lakh crore, up 23% YoY, and collection efficiency stood at 96%.
RVNL: The company received an EPC order worth Rs 440 crore from South Central Railway.
Moil: The company reported manganese ore sales up 41% YoY at 2.15 lakh tonnes.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company board meeting is scheduled for June 6 to consider raising funds by way of the issuance of equity shares.
Biocon: The company received a USFDA nod for the antifungal medication Micafungin. Micafungin is used as an antifungal medication to treat fungal or yeast infections.
Wipro: The company appointed Bruno Schenk as Country Head and Managing Director for Switzerland.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The company’s arm, Aurigene Pharmaceutical, opens a biologics facility in Hyderabad.
Century Textiles: The company arm incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Vibhavya Properties for real estate projects.
Techno Electric: The company has acquired NERES XVI Power Transmission from REC Power Development and Consultancy for Rs 7.15 crore.
Cupid: The company announced the commencement of its Rapid In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) kits distribution network. The company is targeting a nationwide presence by the end of the fiscal year.
Kalyan Jewellers: The company acquired a 15% stake in Enovate Lifestyles for Rs 42 crore.
Seamec: The company has informed us that the deployment of the vessel “SEAMEC SWORDFISH” with Zamil Offshore Services, Saudi Arabia, is extended for a further period of 30 days from May 25.
Sapphire Foods: The board meeting is scheduled for June 19 to consider and approve the stock split of equity shares of the company.
IPO Offering
Kronox Lab Sciences: The public issue was subscribed to 11.07 times on day 1. The bids were led institutional investors (1.11 times), non-institutional investors (19.94 times), and retail investors (12.95 times).
Block Deal
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure: PGA Securities bought 0.9 lakh shares (0.52%), while Bhupinder Sekhri & Sons HUF sold 0.9 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 1,270 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Bajaj Electricals: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 7.3 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 930 apiece, while Norges Bank on Account of The Government Pension Fund Global sold 7.35 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 929.97 apiece.
Fiem Industries: Aanchal Jain sold 5 lakh shares (3.79%) at Rs 1170.3 apiece, Rahul Jain sold 5 lakh shares (3.79%) at Rs 1170.61 apiece, and Setu Securities Pvt Ltd bought 2.25 lakh shares (1.71%) at Rs 1174.58 apiece.
Insider Trades
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 20,000 shares on June 3.
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Aayush M Agrawal, Trustee Aayush Agrawal Trust created a pledge of 37.87 lakh shares between May 29 and 31.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Change from 20% to 10%: Cochin Shipyard, Techno Electric and Engineering company.
Ex/record dividend: ITC.
F&O BAN
1. ZEEL
- June 04, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates: Reliance Energy, wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, incorporates Reliance Unlimit Pvt Ltd
Reliance Energy Ltd (REL), a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, has incorporated a WOS Reliance Unlimit Pvt Ltd (RUPL).
The main objective of RUPL is to provide advance IT technology and infrastructure facilities to enhance business activities, automation, system integration, analytics, among others, RInfra said in an exchange filing.
RUPL received the certificate of incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 3, 2024, per the filing.
ADAG (Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group) is the promoter of RInfra. The group has 16.50 per cent stake in the company.
The authorized and paid-up share capital of RUPL is Rs 1 lakh, comprising 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 per equity share.
- June 04, 2024 08:37
Stock market live updates: Bank, infrastructure stocks expected to lead shares higher as vote count begins
Shares in the domestic market are likely to open higher on Tuesday as counting of votes in the recently concluded elections begins, led by banks and infrastructure stocks, which analysts said would benefit if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power. Read more
- June 04, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates: Fund House Recommendations
Citi on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3010/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on CMS Info: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 600/Sh (Positive)
JM on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1480/Sh (Positive)
JM on Bharti Hexacom: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1075/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HEG: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2800/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Graphite: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 680/Sh (Positive)
ICICI on Balkrishna Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3200/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Industrials: Potential Govt continuity adds wings to the strong sector outlook’, positive on L&T, HAL, Siemens, ABB, Thermax, Data Patterns and KEI (Positive)
CLSA on Elections: Top Picks HAL, Adani Ent, ONGC, NALCO and Bharat Forge (Positive)
MOSL on Elections: Top Picks SBI, ICICI Bank, Larsen, Coal India, M&M, Adani Ports, HPCL and Hindalco (Positive)
Nomura on Elections: Top Picks SBI, ICICI Bank, Infoedge, Reliance and Uno Minda (Positive)
Investec on Elections: Top Picks Cipla, Kotak Bank, Bector Food, Exide and Bajaj Auto (Positive)
IIFL on Elections: Infrastructure, Cement, Private Banks, NBFC’s Select Industrial top sectors (Positive)
Investec on Insurance: Surrender value regulation: Long-term positive. ICICI Pru has lowest impact (Positive)
MS on Voltas: ‘May 2024 AC volumes +100% YoY : Reports’ (Positive)
Axis Cap on Aviation Stocks: ‘ATF price, w.e.f. 01 Jun’24, corrected 6.5% over May’24 (Positive)
JM on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 8/Sh (Neutral)
Emkay on InfoEdge: Naukri’s JobSpeak Index declined 1.8% YoY, but grew 5.9% MoM in May-24’ (Neutral)
MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3046/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Adani Ports: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1517/Sh (Neutral)
- June 04, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates: Buzzing stocks. Stocks that will see action today (June 4)
Wipro has appointed Bruno Schenk as Country Head and Managing Director for Switzerland with immediate effect. He will report to Wipro’s Europe CEO Pierre Bruno. Schenk takes over from René Mulder. Read more
- June 04, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 04-June-2024: ZEEL
- June 04, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: Today’s stock recommendation: June 4, 2024: Havells India
- June 04, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Ajanta Pharma Limted- Buyback_Schedule
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 2,770
Current Market Price: 2319.45 /-
Market Cap: Rs 29,205 Crs
Buyback Size: Rs 285 Crs (Representing 8.34% and 8.03% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 10,28,881 shares (Representing 0.82% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 1,54,332 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 1 Equity Share for every 128 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 8 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 30 May 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 05 June 2024
Close Date - 11 June 2024
Obligation Date - 18 June 2024
Settlement Date - 19 June 2024
- June 04, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity 03 June 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +6850.76
(23451.26 - 16600.5)
DII: NET BUY: +1913.98
(22651.16 - 20737.18)
- June 04, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: Markets as they closed on June 3, 2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 76468.78(+2,507.47)
* Nifty 50: 23263.90 (+733.20)
* Nifty bank: 50979.95 (+1,996.00)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* Adani Ports: 1,583.95 (+146.55)
* SBI: 905.65 (+75.30)
* Power Grid Corp: 337.65 (+27.65)
* NTPC: 391.80 (+32.80)
* Shriram Finance: 2,509.15 (+155.10)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* DRL: 5,783.30 (-8.55)
* LTIMindtree: 4,649.40 (-52.50)
* Divis Labs: 4,321.90 (-14.70)
* HCL Tech: 1,314.45 (-9.65)
* Eicher Motors: 4,670.85 (-62.60)
- June 04, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Major US stocks result calendar 04.06.2024
Ferguson plc (Pre market) (Sector- Infrastructure)
Core & Main, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Donaldson Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Crowd Strike Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Guidewire Software, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
PVH Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Textiles)
Woodside Energy Group Limited (TENT) (Sector- Energy)
- June 04, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 04.06.2024
India General Election’s Outcome
19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 8.40M versus Previous: 8.49M)
19:30 U.S. Factory Orders (Expected: 0.7% versus Previous: 0.8%)
- June 04, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Havells India (₹1,879.65)
The stock of Havells India began its latest leg of rally towards the end of January, after finding support at ₹1,280. But after reaching ₹1,900, the uptrend lost steam, leading to a sideways movement. But on Monday, the stock opened with a gap-up and hit a record high of ₹1,986.55 before giving up the gains and ending the day lower by nearly 1.6 per cent. Read more
- June 04, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates: Goldman Sachs boosts India GDP forecast to 6.9% for CY24
Foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs has upped India GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.9 per cent this calendar year from an earlier projection of 6.7 per cent. Read more
- June 04, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Deutsche Bank expects FY25 fiscal deficit target could be lowered to under 5 per cent of GDP
A faster-than-anticipated pace of fiscal consolidation could pave the way for a sooner-rather-than-later sovereign rating upgrade for India, according toKaushik Das, Chief Economist - India and South Asia, Deutsche Bank. Read more
- June 04, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates: DBS retains India GDP growth forecast at 7% for FY24-25
Singapore-headquartered DBS Bank expects India’s economic growth to stay in the 7 percent handle in the April-June 2024 quarter. Thus, foreign bank also retained its India GDP growth forecast for current fiscal at 7 per cent. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.