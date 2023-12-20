December 20, 2023 08:42

Blackstone plans mega $833 mn exit from Embassy Office Parks REIT, CONCOR signs a MoU with DB Schenker India, BPCL approves setting up of new Polypropylene unit, PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages to acquire South Africa’s Bevco for Rs1,320 crore. SpiceJet considers buying grounded Indian Carrier Go Air. JB Pharma inks Rs 1,089 cr pacts with Novartis. In Five Years, NBCC Hopes To Increase Its Revenue To Rs 25,000 Crore. RBI Tightens Rules for Investments in AIFs by Lenders

· Doms Industries listing today - Ahead of the listing, the company’s shares are fetching a premium of Rs 500 in the unlisted market. Considering the IPO price band of Rs 790 while subscribed by 94 times, the stock is likely to debut with a premium of 63%.

· India Shelter Finance Corp IPO Listing - The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 493 apiece. The Rs 1,200-crore IPO was subscribed 36.71 times on its third and final day.

· CONCOR – Company and Schenker India Pvt, one of the leading Logistics companies, have signed an MoU on 19th December 2023 at New Delhi to collaborate for EXIM & Domestic Business. CONCOR is a leading logistics service provider in the country with pan India presence at 64 container terminals.- Positive

· BPCL - Company has approved a proposal for setting up Polypropylene (PP) Unit, for production of 400 Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum Polypropylene at Kochi Refinery, at gross project cost of Rs. 5044 crore.

· NTPC – Company GRP achieves its fastest 300b units electric generation - NTPC Group has achieved the fastest ever 300 Billion Units (BU) electricity generation on 18 th December 2023. This milestone has been achieved in just 262 days in FY 2023-24, which is 18 days early as compared to the last financial year.

· Embassy Office Parks REIT - Blackstone plans to exit Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s first publicly traded real estate investment trust, through a mega block deal of $833 million. Blackstone intend to sell their entire stake of 23.6 percent in the firm via the block deal route. The floor price is Rs 310 per share, nearly 8% lower than the CMP Rs335 – Buying opportunity.

· UPL Ltd – Board meeting on 22nd December for fund raising plan – positive

· Glenmark Life Sciences: The Competitor Commission of India has approved the acquisition of majority shareholding of Glenmark Life Sciences by Nirma. – positive

· Nippon Life India AMC: IndusInd Bank will sell a 2.86% stake in the company via a block deal on Wednesday. The floor size is set at Rs 426 per share, 5% discount to Tuesday’s closing price.- buying opportunity

· JK Tyre and Industries: The company opened its QIP for raising up to Rs 500 crore, and has set the floor price of QIP at Rs 358.96 per share which indicates a discount of 5.2% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 378.70 on NSE. – BUYING opportunity

· ITC: The company’s unit Infotech India incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ITC Arabia for about Rs 35 crore. – positive

· New RBI rules on AIF - Reserve Bank of India has tightened rules for investments by regulated entities in alternative investment funds in a move the central bank said was aimed at addressing concerns relating to “possible evergreening”. Regulated entities cannot make investments in any scheme of AIFs that has downstream investments either directly or indirectly in a debtor company of the entity, the central bank. Existing investments in an AIF scheme will have to liquidated in 30 days if the AIF makes a downstream investment in a debtor company

· Tech Mahindra: CP Gurnani ceases to be MD and CEO of the company on account of the completion of his tenure. Mohit Joshi to take over as CEO and MD effective Dec. 20. – We are long term positive

· Wipro: The company’s unit Wipro Holdings has transferred 100% shareholding in Designit A/S to Wipro IT Services UK Societas.- positive

· Deepak Nitrite - Company has approved execution of binding Term Sheet between DPL and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) for offtake of 250 KTPA of Propylene and 11 KTPA of Hydrogen – positive

· Suzlon – Company announced the execution of definitive documents for securing working capital facilities with REC Limited. Suzlon will utilise this facility for meeting working capital requirements for the execution of its current order book and future order pipeline. – positive

· Jindal Stainless – Company said its board of directors has approved the acquisition of Rabirun Vinimay Pvt which is under liquidation. The cost of the acquisition is Rs 96 crore – positive

· Steelman Telecom – Company has received a work orders worth of Rs.29.70 from Bharti Airtel Services –positive

· Tata Motor - LIC’s shareholding in Tata Motors Limited reduced from 5.110% to 3.092% of the paid-up capital – Any decline will be buying opportunity

· Grasim - Aditya Birla Group is in advanced negotiations with Nebras Power for a strategic investment in its renewable energy business under Grasim. Nebras Power set to invest around $400 million in a proposed 51:49 joint venture with Aditya Birla Renewables, aiming to hit 4.5 GW installed capacity by FY 26. – positive

· NBCC - According to KP Mahadevaswamy, CMD of NBCC, the state-run company aims to grow its revenue from Rs 11,000 crore in the current fiscal year to Rs 25,000 crore over the course of the next five years, as ET was informed – Long term Positive

· NHPC – Company announced on Monday that a proposal to monetize future cash flow from one or more power plants in order to pay for capital expenditures will be reviewed by the board. The date of the meeting is December 22.- positive

· VST Tillers Tractors - One of India’s leading farm equipment manufacturers, showcased its range of innovative products at the KISAN Agri Show 2023 in Pune. – Positive

· Varun Beverages – Company announced its decision to acquire the entire business conducted by The Beverage Company , South Africa, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as ‘Bevco’ for Rs1,320 crore. – positive

· AkzoNobel - Company appoints Rajiv Rajgopal to head Decorative Paints South Asia – positive

· Macro International – Company name change and it is now Astal Laboratories

· NLC India - PM Narendra Modi would inaugurate projects worth Rs70,000 crore including 13 projects related to SILO and Rapid Loading System infrastructure. Source: ZEE Business – Positive

· Man Infra – Company commencement Certificate (CC) for its UberLuxurious Residential Project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai introducing Innovative Community Living Concept, having carpet area of approx. 4 lakh sq. ft. for sale. The company is expected to generate revenue of Rs. 1,200 crore in next 4 years from this project. – positive

· LTIMindtree – Company announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to introduce cutting-edge, AI Powered Employee Engagement Applications. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in delivering enhanced employee and customer experiences – positive

· Godrej Consumer – Company see dividend payout at average 50% of annual net profit – positive

· JB Pharma inks Rs 1,089 cr pacts with Novartis for select ophthalmology brands – Company said it has inked a trade mark licence agreement along with promotion and distribution pact with Novartis for select ophthalmology brands entailing a total sum of Rs 1,089 crore. – positive

· SpiceJet Ltd. – Company has announced it is considering acquiring the insolvent Go Airlines India Ltd., which stopped flying in May, with a goal of possibly combining the two airlines– Positive

· Varun Beverages – Company signs accord with Jharkhand for proposed plant with capital outlay worth Rs450cr – positive

· Vijaya Diagnostic – Company to acquire 100% stake in P H Diagnostic Centre for Rs134.65 crore. Company to further infuse Rs 12.85 crore in P H Diagnostic Centre to pay existing debt – Positive

· RVNL – KRDCL-RVNL JV lowest bidder for railway station upgrade, project cost worth Rs123cr– positive

· Honeywell Automation India – Company received a contract to implement building management and safety technology for Reliance Life Sciences – Positive

· Xpro India – Company has proposed a capital raising plan to raise upto Rs. 140 Crores through convertible preferential issue and upto Rs. 150 Crores through QIP. The promoter group will also participate in the preferential issue and the company to setting up of a subsidiary in UAE – Positive

· Sanghvi Movers – Company has received work order aggregating to Rs. 166 Crores from one of eminent Independent Power Producers (IPP) in the renewable energy sector – Positive

· Kilburn Engineering Limited have received an LoI from a leading Indian steel manufacturer amounting to Rs. 1885 Lacs for an Externally Fired Superheater. – positive

· RateGain Travel – Company shared a success story with India’s leading hotel chain, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts for its channel manager product. Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is owned by European Hotel Chain Louvre Hotel Group which is worth $5.5 billion and has over 140+ hotels over 11 brands. – Long term positive

· Mitsu Chem Plast – Company has received In-Principle approval from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in reference to the draft Letter of Offer filed by the Company dated November 8, 2023 for the proposed Rights Issue of Equity Shares. – Positive

· Coal India - Government will launch 9th round of commercial coal mine auction on December 20, putting 26 mines on the block.

· Vedanta Ltd – Company is to raise up to Rs 3,400 crore via NCDs in one or more tranches – PositIve

· URGO Capital – Company raises Rs 250 crore via NCDs from FMO - FMO is Dutch entrepreneurial development bank – Positive

· JSW Steel – Company’ unit Periama completes acquisition of 10% stake in JSW USA. Periama’s shareholding in JSW USA increases to 100% - positive

· Sun Pharma – Company will acquire 16.7% stake in Massachusetts-based Lyndra Therapeutics for $30 million. It is a strategic investment to support development of innovative pharmaceutical delivery technologies and get access to the technology for certain molecules and territories.

· Jubliant Food – Company approve names Suma Hedge as executive VP and CFO – Positive

· Anupam Rasyan - The Board of Directors of Anupam Rasayan India Limited at its meeting held today, had approved the allotment of 19 lakh or 1.9% equity shares of face value at a price of Rs945.11 a share (CMP 1030) – Positive

· Transformers & Rectifires – Company securing order worth Rs237 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply transformers - positive.

· United Drilling Tools – Company gets order from ONGC worth Rs95.8cr