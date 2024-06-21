June 21, 2024 08:16

​Aster DM Healthcare ​will remain in focus as Olympus Capital Asia Investment is likely to sell 10.1 per cent equity through block deal, per reports. The block portion includes a base size of 5.05 per cent with a green shoe option of another 5.05 per cent. Floor Price has been set at ₹331 per share, the reports indicated.

VC firm Avataar Venture Partners has exited ​RateGain Travel Technologies ​by selling its entire 1.8 per cent stake (21,56,960 shares) for ₹160 crore through an open market transaction at ₹745 apiece. These shares were picked up by Axis Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Tata MF, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Societe Generale at the same price.

Visa services provider ​BLS International ​has inaugurated a new visa application centre with increased processing capacity in Mumbai. The newly inaugurated visa application centre, located at Nariman Point, will also handle applications for visas to Spain, Slovakia, Egypt, Gambia, Morocco, and South Korea, the company said.

Markets regulator ​SEBI confirmed the interim directions to bar JM Financial Ltd ​from acting as a lead manager for public issues of debt securities until March 31, 2025, in a case of alleged irregularities in a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The regulator, in a confirmatory order, clarified that the restriction only applies to public issues of debt securities and does not affect JM Financial Ltd (JMFL) other activities, including equity issues.

​Tata Communications ​has raised $250 million sustainability loan from DBS Bank, ANZ and Export Development Canada (EDC). The loan is of a five-year tenor, and is called as a sustainability-linked loan (SLL), wherein progress on carbon emission targets will determine the costs, according to a statement.

​NACL Industries (formerly Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd) ​has appointed Ernst & Young as the investigation agency to conduct a forensic audit to investigate certain irregularities flagged by the statutory auditors with regard to receivables. “After getting their report, the company would reassess the situation to determine if further adjustments and disclosures are necessary,” the company said in a BSE filing. It said that it would initiate appropriate legal actions against any employee(s) or third parties found to be involved in the irregularities.

A malware attack at ​GIC Housing Finance Ltd ​has affected some of the company’s end user systems, the company informed exchanges on Thursday. No operations of the housing finance company, which has a net worth of ₹1,828.83 crore as on March 31, have been disrupted. GIC Housing Finance has “isolated the affected systems from the network to stop further impact,” it said. A detailed investigation is underway in consultation with relevant stakeholders to assess the root cause, and take remedial action as necessary, the company said.

​Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M)​, India’s leading battery manufacturer, has further invested €20 million, which includes a subscription for an additional 4.5 per cent equity stake in InoBat AS, Norway. With the above, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited’s total holding will be around 9.32 per cent of its equity stake in InoBat AS, including its previous investment of €10 million. The Slovak company InoBat, specialises in research, development, and production of batteries for electric vehicles custom-designed to meet the specific requirements of global mainstream and specialist OEMs within the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorsport, and aerospace sectors, and has shown significant growth in the recent times.

​Clean Science and Technology Limited ​has subscribed to the additional 8,36,121 shares of face value of ₹10 each at ₹588 a share for cash, aggregating to ₹50 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The said shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares. The additional capital will be primarily used for funding its growth capex, it said.

As part of internal restructuring, ​Voltas Ltd ​has executed a share purchase agreement with Universal MEP Projects Pte Limited, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, for transfer of company’s direct investments in overseas subsidiary companies, namely - Weathermaker FZE in UAE (100 per cent); Saudi Ensas Company for Engineering Services WLL in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (92 per cent) and Lalbuksh Voltas Engineering Services and Trading LLC in Sultanate of Oman (20 per cent) to UMPPL.

Serene Vibes Private Limited (SVPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of ​RPSG Ventures ​has entered into a Deed of Assignment with Natures Basket Limited, a subsidiary of Spencer’s Retail Ltd for purchase of brand “The Gift Studio” owned by NBL for a total purchase consideration of ₹24.75 crore (plus applicable taxes).

The board of directors of ​Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) ​has approved the appointment of Devendra Kumar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

​Triveni Engineering And Industries​: The company acquired an additional 36.34% stake in ​Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises​ for Rs 44.83 crore