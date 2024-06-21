Stock Market on 21 June 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
ALL UPDATES
- June 21, 2024 16:30
Stock Market Insights: Top Gainers & Losers Today 21 June 2024: Markets close lower amid concerns; consumer durables surge
NSE Nifty was down by 0.28 per cent or 65 points to 23,609, while the BSE Sensex was at 77,209 down by 0.35 per cent or 144 points at 3.30 pm.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The domestic market witnessed minor profit booking amid concerns over the slow progress of the monsoon, resulting in underperformance in the FMCG sector.
- June 21, 2024 16:15
Stock Market Live News: CLOSING BELL: Markets halt record-breaking rally; Sensex falls 269 points
Halting their record-breaking rally, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure as investors pared exposure to oil & gas, capital goods and FMCG stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets.
Snapping its six-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 269.03 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 77,209.90. During the day, it tanked 676.93 points or 0.87 per cent to 76,802.
The Nifty rose 100.1 points to hit a record intraday peak of 23,667.10 earlier in the day. However, it failed to maintain the momentum and slipped 65.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 23,501.10.
Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Nestle, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the biggest laggards.
In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and NTPC were among the biggest gainers. - PTI
- June 21, 2024 15:43
Stock Market Live News: Domestic markets witness minor profit booking amid monsoon concerns and heatwave impact on consumer durables: Vinod Nair of Geojit
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
“The domestic market witnessed minor profit booking amid concerns over the slow progress of the monsoon, resulting in underperformance in the FMCG sector. The heatwave in Northern India is driving consumer durables stocks up. The global markets were subdued as weak guidance from Accenture led to profit booking in US tech stocks. Conversely, domestic IT stocks saw buying interest as market participants appeared to have factored in weaker earnings. Attention is now focused on the upcoming GST meeting, where the potential rationalization of GST rates in certain sectors is under discussion.”
- June 21, 2024 15:20
Stock Market Live Today: RVNL stock rises 5.80% on NSE
RVNL has emerged as the lower bidder for a contract from SER HQ-ELECTRICAL/SOUTH EASTERN RAILWAY for design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 132 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs), and Sub . sectioning post (SSPs) in 2x25KV System on Raj khaswan- Nayagarh-Bolani section of Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000MT loading target on EPC mode.
The project costs ₹191.53 crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock surges 5.80% on the NSE, trading at ₹409.75
- June 21, 2024 15:09
Stock Market Live Today: Kirloskar Pneumatic to acquire majority stake in S&C, shares rise
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.’s shares were up 3.65 per cent after the company signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a majority stake, over 51%, in Systems & Components India Private Ltd. (S&C)
- June 21, 2024 15:06
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
Bharti Airtel (2.15%), LTIMindtree (1.95%), Hindalco (1.78%), Adani Ports (1.69%), Divi’s Lab (1.47%)
Top losers:
Ultratech Cement (-1.67%), BPCL (-1.66%), Reliance (-1.60%), L&T (-1.51%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.48%)
- June 21, 2024 15:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on June 21, 2024, were 1,795 against 2,052 stocks that declined; 115 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,962. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 270, and those that hit a 52-week low was 7.
In addition, 271 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 212 hit the lower circuit
- June 21, 2024 14:52
Stock Market Live Today: GRM Overseas Ltd stock rises 5.01% on NSE
GRM Overseas Ltd has interalia approved raising of funds through issue and allotment of up to 91,00,000 share warrants, each warrant convertible into one equity share of face value of ₹2 to certain Promoters and Non-Promoter Investors on preferential basis at an issue price of ₹150 including Premium of ₹148 per warrant, aggregating up to maximum amount of ₹136.50 crore.
GRM Overseas stock trades at ₹192.61 on the NSE, higher by 5.01%
- June 21, 2024 14:39
Stock Market Live Today: Vodafone Idea stock surges 3.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹17.11
- June 21, 2024 14:38
Stock Market Live Today: Force Motors stock down 0.89% on NSE
Force Motors has acquired 6,106 equity shares of TP Surya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, Mumbai.
Force Motors stock trades at ₹8,886.55 on the NSE, down by 0.89%
- June 21, 2024 14:13
Stock Market Live Today: Edel Finance Company Limited receives assessment order and demand notice
Edel Finance Company Limited, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, has received the assessment order and demand notice under Section 147 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for the assessment year 2018-19 and a tax demand of ₹11.69 crore (including interest) on account of certain disallowances. The order is being examined and the appropriate steps, including filing of appeals and rectification applications would be taken in this regard.
Edelweiss Financial Services stock trades at ₹69.42 on the NSE, down by 0.10%
- June 21, 2024 14:11
Stock Market Live Today: Kirloskar Pneumatic Company stock rises 3.35% on NSE
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has entered into a MoU with System and Components India Private Limited for acquisition of 54.55% equity stake in the latter.
Kirloskar Pneumatic stock surges 3.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,335.
- June 21, 2024 13:55
Stock Market Live Today: Top losers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks
Top losers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks:
Bank of Baroda (-1.93%), Bank of Maharashtra (-1.81%), IOB (-1.37%), Canara Bank (-1.36%), SBI (-1.33%)
- June 21, 2024 13:53
Stock Market Live Today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s shares fall 3.19% on ex-bonus today
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s shares were down by 3.19% to ₹338.10 at 1.35 pm on the BSE. The company announced June 21 as the record date for its 1:2 bonus share issuance
- June 21, 2024 13:49
Stock Market Live Today: United Spirits stock up 0.11% on NSE
United Spirits informed that the Excise and Taxation Officer has issued a demand for a short payment of VAT amounting to ₹2.18 lakh, along with applicable interest and penalty. The Company is evaluating the further course of action in consultation with its advisors.
United Spirits stock trades at ₹1,266.95 on the NSE, up by 0.11%
- June 21, 2024 13:47
Stock Market Live Today: Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited appoints Suyash Bhise as CFO
Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited has appointed Suyash Bhise as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
- June 21, 2024 13:33
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty 50 trades at 23,432.30
Nifty 50 trades at 23,432.30, down by 134.70 pts or 0.57% as of 1.08 pm
- June 21, 2024 13:32
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex down below 77,000 level
BSE Sensex down below 77,000 level
Trades at 76,924.02, down by 554.91 pts or 0.72% as of 1.08 pm.
- June 21, 2024 13:26
Stocks in news: Hindustan Zinc Ltd.’s shares rise on signing MoU with US based AEsir Technologies
Hindustan Zinc Limited’s shares were up by 4.41 per cent, after the company reported that, it signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based AEsir Technologies, Inc. to work in the battery storage sector. Under this agreement, Hindustan Zinc will be the preferred supplier of zinc for AEsir Technologies’ next-generation battery systems.
- June 21, 2024 13:08
Stocks in news today: Power Grid Corporation of India stock trades at ₹326.30 on the NSE, up 0.54%
The board of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has accorded the in-principle approval for formation of a Joint Venture (JV) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPNL) for the development of intra State transmission system, subject to approval of its administrative Ministry i.e. Ministry of Power, DIPAM, Niti Aayog and/or other statutory authorities as may be required.
- June 21, 2024 13:03
Buzzing stocks: Havells India stock surges 4.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,896.45.
- June 21, 2024 13:01
Stocks in news today: Godrej Industries stock trades at ₹806.80 on the NSE, lower by 1.83%
Godrej Industries informed that the board has approved the Key Information Document (KID) for issuance of up to 50,000 unsecured, redeemable, NCDs having face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹500 Crore on private placement basis.
- June 21, 2024 12:50
Stock market live news: Nifty 50 dropped by 115.35 pts or 0.49% to trade at 23,451.65 as of 12.46 pm, and BSE Sensex fell 475.08 pts or 0.61% to trade at 77,003.85.
- June 21, 2024 12:30
Share market live news: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
Gravita (17.02%), Time Technoplast (15.16%), Raymond (6.54%), IIFL Securities (2.71%), Godfrey Phillips (2.08%), JSW Energy (1.67%)
- June 21, 2024 12:30
Share market live news: Education-focussed NBFC Avanse Financial Services has filed DRHP with Sebi for a ₹3,500 cr IPO
The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of up to ₹1,000 cr and offer for sale of up to ₹2,500 cr
- June 21, 2024 12:11
Stocks in focus today: JM Financial stock falls 3.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹84.20
SEBI directed JM Financial to not to take any new mandate as lead manager in public issue of debt securities up to March 31, 2025.
- June 21, 2024 12:07
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Top gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
LTIMindtree (2.49%), Bharti Airtel (2.09%), Infosys (1.66%), Hindalco (1.46%), TCS (1.30%)
Top losers:
Hindustan Unilever (-1.85%), Ultratech Cement (-1.36%), Adani Enterprises (-1.26%), HDFC Bank (-1.25%), Axis Bank (-1.19%)
- June 21, 2024 12:01
Stocks in news today: TCS partners with XEROX for IT transformation, shares up
Tata consultancy services Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.31% to ₹3,836 at 11.38 am on the BSE. The company announced a partnership with Xerox aimed at transforming Xerox’s IT infrastructure. This involves moving Xerox’s legacy data centers to the Azure cloud, deploying a cloud-based Digital ERP platform, and integrating generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into its operations.
- June 21, 2024 11:42
Stocks in news today: H.G. Infra Engineering Limited
H.G. Infra Engineering Limited has incorporated the following subsidiary companies:
1. H.G. Rajlani Solar Project Private Limited
2. H.G. Barni Solar Project Private Limited
Stock rises 1.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,710
- June 21, 2024 11:33
Share market live news: Top gainers of Nifty IT stocks
Persistent Systems (2.72%), LTIMindtree (2.30%), Coforge (1.84%), LTTS (1.67%), Wipro (1.47%), Infosys (1.44%)
- June 21, 2024 11:27
Stock market live news: Bank Nifty prediction today: Index nearing a support, buy on a dip
Bank Nifty futures (June contract) began today’s session with a gap-up at 51,821 versus yesterday’s close of 51,755. It is now trading at 51,520, down about 0.5 per cent.
Despite the sell-off, the contract is trading about support at 51,200 and 51,000. The intraday outlook will turn bearish only if the contract slips below 51,000.
- June 21, 2024 11:18
Market live news: SBI MF to launch silver ETF
SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest fund house, announces the launch of SBI Silver ETF, an open-ended exchange traded scheme tracking the price of silver. The New Fund Offer period for the scheme is June 24 – 27, 2024.
The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns that are in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracking error.
- June 21, 2024 11:05
Stocks in news today: AGS Transact Technologies Limited
AGS Transact Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Vinayak R Goyal as the Managing Director of its wholly-owned subsidiary India Transact Services Limited (ITSL), which offers digital payment solutions.
- June 21, 2024 11:03
Buzzing stocks: Hindustan Zinc stock surges 5.08% on the NSE, trading at ₹680.45.
Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) has signed an MoU with AEsir Technologies, Inc., a US-based company specialising in next-generation zinc battery technologies.
- June 21, 2024 11:02
Share market live news: Sun Pharma and Takeda sign agreement to introduce Voltapraz in India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s shares were up by 0.82 per cent after the company reported that it entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to commercialize the novel gastrointestinal drug, Takeda (Vonoprazan), in India.
Voltapraz, an orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), is used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.
- June 21, 2024 11:01
Stock market news: Nifty prediction today: Index might rebound, consider longs
The June futures of Nifty 50 opened higher at 23,625 versus yesterday’s close of 23,582. It is now trading at 23,540, down 0.2 per cent.
The contract is now trading near the lower end of the upward channel within which it has been moving over the past two weeks. Nifty futures is expected to find support at 23,530. Immediately below this is another support at 23,500.
- June 21, 2024 10:35
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers on the BSE
Top gainers on the BSE as of 10.30 am:
Gravita (12.78%), RailTel (10.50%), Time Technoplast (9.47%), CE Info Systems (8.42%), CERA (7.54%)
Top losers:
Chambal Fertilisers (-5.62%), Paradeep (-5.62%), GRSE (-4.62%), GNFC (-4.35%), RCF (-4.18%)
- June 21, 2024 10:22
Share market live news: TCS stock rose 1.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,857.45
Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Xerox. Under the agreement, TCS will consolidate Xerox’s technology services to improve business outcomes, migrate complex legacy data centers to the Azure public cloud, deploy a cloud-based Digital ERP platform to transform business processes and incorporate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into operations to help drive sustainable growth.
- June 21, 2024 10:10
Share market live news: BLS International inaugurated a new visa application centre with increased processing capacity in Mumbai.
BLS International stock declines 2% on the NSE, trading at ₹359.40
- June 21, 2024 10:07
Stocks in news today: Indiabulls Real Estate Limited has informed the exchange that the name has been changed from Indiabulls Real Estate Limited to Equinox India Developments Limited.
- June 21, 2024 10:00
Stocks in focus: Bajaj Consumer Care
Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback record date
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 290/-
Current Market Price: 262.80/-
Market Cap: Rs 3,766 crore
Buyback Size: ₹ 166.49 crore (Representing 19.25% and 20.00 % of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 57,41,000 shares (Representing 4.02 % of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 8,61,150 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date – 01 July 2024
Ex-Date – 02 July 2024
Buyback Record Date: 02 July 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- June 21, 2024 09:57
Share market live news: M&A updates
Open Offer
Company: Windsor Machines Limited (WINDMACHIN)
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Plutus Investments and Holding Private Limited
Issue of Public Announcement: 18-Jun-2024
Offer price Rs: 100
CMP: Rs 142.16
(%Prem.)/Disc.: -42.0%
Offer Size : Rs 168.82 Cr
Proposed Acq. No.of shares: 1.69 cr
Proposed Acq. : 26%
Schedule of Activity: Not Yet Announced
- June 21, 2024 09:55
Share market live news: Dividend dates
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1891
Ex-Dividend 24 June 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- June 21, 2024 09:49
Stocks in news today: KEI Industries
KEI Industries announced that the strike has been called off by the labour yesterday afternoon and operations of the company’s Plants located at Rakholi and Chinchpada have been normalised.
Stock rises 2.17% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,518.
- June 21, 2024 09:46
Buzzing stocks today: RailTel Corporation stock rallied 8.36% on the NSE
RailTel Corporation stock rallied 8.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹470.75 as of 9.40 am. Company had received work order from South Central Railway for telecommunication works amounting to ₹20.22 crore. Click here to know the live updates about the RailTel stock price
- June 21, 2024 09:45
Share market live news: Aster DM Healthcare stock rises 1.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹362.85.
Aster DM Healthcare will remain in focus as Olympus Capital Asia Investment is likely to sell 10.1 per cent equity through block deal, per reports. The block portion includes a base size of 5.05 per cent with a green shoe option of another 5.05 per cent. Floor Price has been set at ₹331 per share, the reports indicated.
- June 21, 2024 09:38
Stock market live news: Nifty IT stocks rose 2.39% on the NSE, trading at 35,772.05 as of 9.33 am.
- June 21, 2024 09:38
Share market live updates: Uravi T and Wedge Lamps stock rose 1.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹593.
Uravi T & Wedge Lamps announced its decision to acquire up to 55% of the shares of SKL (India) Private Limited (SKL India) through a secondary acquisition, in one or more tranches. The total consideration for this acquisition is up to ₹20.1 crore, which will be paid to the existing promoters of SKL India.
- June 21, 2024 09:37
Stocks in news today: Sun Pharma stock inches up 0.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,478.70.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets 10 mg, 20 mg in India under the brand name “Voltapraz”.
- June 21, 2024 09:34
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Top gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
LTIMindtree (2.96%), Tech Mahindra (2.19%), Infosys (1.97%), TCS (1.66%), HCLTech (1.51%)
Top losers:
Hindustan Unilever (-0.95%), HDFC Bank (-0.83%), Kotak (-0.82%), Tata Motors (-0.75%), Reliance (-0.62%)
- June 21, 2024 09:23
Share market live news: Market roundup
Insider Trades
Greenply Industries: Promoter Karuna Investment bought 15,750 shares on June 18.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 6.60 lakh shares between June 19 and 20.
Pledge Share Details
Omaxe: Promoter Guild Builders revoked a pledge for 6.85 lakh shares; Promoter Dream Home Developers (revised) revoked a pledge for 19.75 lakh shares; Promoter Rohtas Goel (revised) revoked a pledge for 12.14 lakh shares; Promoter Mohit Goel (revised) revoked a pledge for 15.33 lakh shares; and Promoter Jatin Goel (revised) revoked a pledge for 15.33 lakh shares.
Quick Heal Technologies: Promoter Anupama Kailash Katkar created a pledge for 34.5 lakh shares on June 14.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band revised from 20% to 10%: Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore.
Ex/record Dividend: Supreme Industries, Torrent Pharma, Greenlam Industries, Tata Steel, Punjab National Bank, Cyient, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Concord Biotech, CARE Ratings, Bajaj Finance, Archean Chemical Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bhansali Engineering Polymers.
Ex/record AGM: Supreme Industries, Wockhardt, Cyient, Punjab National Bank, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries.
Ex/record Bonus: Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
Ex/record Stock Split: Premier Explosives.
Moved out short-term Framework: IFB Industries.
F&O BAN
BALRAMCHIN
BSOFT
GNFC
HAL
HINDCOPPER
INDUSTOWER
PEL
- June 21, 2024 09:21
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher led by IT stocks
India’s equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened marginally higher on Friday. Both the indices advanced 0.23% each around 9.17 am. Within the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCLTech, Infosys and Wipro were the top gainers, while Tata Steel, HUL and Tata Motors were the major laggards in the initial trade.
- June 21, 2024 09:16
Market live news: Crude oil futures traded lower on Friday morning despite the decline in inventories in the US
At 9.12 am on Friday, August Brent oil futures were at $85.58, down by 0.15 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $81.18, down by 0.14 per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6787 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6799, down by 0.18 per cent, and August futures were trading at ₹6745 against the previous close of ₹6760, down by 0.22 per cent.
- June 21, 2024 09:13
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
PNB Housing Finance: Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) and General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII PTE sold 63.79 lakh shares (2.45%) each at Rs 786.46 apiece. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 28.62 lakh shares (1.1%) at Rs 785 apiece and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. – ODI bought 22.85 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 785 apiece
- June 21, 2024 09:13
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Indiabulls Real Estate: BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 34.37 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 154.92 apiece and Equity Intelligence India bought 33 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 151.28 apiece
- June 21, 2024 09:11
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Heubach Colorants India: Quant Mutual Fund bought 1.2 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 453.57 apiece
- June 21, 2024 09:09
Stock Market Live Today: Block Deals
Piramal Enterprises: Anutham Realty Private bought 1.07 crore shares (4.51%) at Rs 906 apiece, while The Srikrishna Trust sold 1.07 crore shares (4.51%) at Rs 906 apiece
- June 21, 2024 08:43
Share market live news: Dee Development IPO closes today
The Dee Development Engineers’ initial public offering (IPO) will close for subscription today. The initial publiIPO which came out with a price band of ₹193-203 was subscribed 9 times at the end of Day-2 on Thursday. Investors can bid for a minimum of 73 equity shares.
The ₹418-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹325 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 45,82,000 shares by the promoter Krishan Lalit Bansal.
- June 21, 2024 08:31
Share market live news: Gift Nifty indicates flat opening for Nifty50
Domestic markets are likely to open on a flat note on Friday. Analysts expect the market to remain lacklustre till Union Budget is presented. Gift Nifty at 23,595 indicates a flat opening for NSE Nifty50.
Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Ltd, said, ”The active involvement of various sectors is driving positive market sentiment and contributing to a bullish trend.”
- June 21, 2024 08:16
Share market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Aster DM Healthcare will remain in focus as Olympus Capital Asia Investment is likely to sell 10.1 per cent equity through block deal, per reports. The block portion includes a base size of 5.05 per cent with a green shoe option of another 5.05 per cent. Floor Price has been set at ₹331 per share, the reports indicated.
VC firm Avataar Venture Partners has exited RateGain Travel Technologies by selling its entire 1.8 per cent stake (21,56,960 shares) for ₹160 crore through an open market transaction at ₹745 apiece. These shares were picked up by Axis Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Tata MF, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Societe Generale at the same price.
Visa services provider BLS International has inaugurated a new visa application centre with increased processing capacity in Mumbai. The newly inaugurated visa application centre, located at Nariman Point, will also handle applications for visas to Spain, Slovakia, Egypt, Gambia, Morocco, and South Korea, the company said.
Markets regulator SEBI confirmed the interim directions to bar JM Financial Ltd from acting as a lead manager for public issues of debt securities until March 31, 2025, in a case of alleged irregularities in a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The regulator, in a confirmatory order, clarified that the restriction only applies to public issues of debt securities and does not affect JM Financial Ltd (JMFL) other activities, including equity issues.
Tata Communications has raised $250 million sustainability loan from DBS Bank, ANZ and Export Development Canada (EDC). The loan is of a five-year tenor, and is called as a sustainability-linked loan (SLL), wherein progress on carbon emission targets will determine the costs, according to a statement.
NACL Industries (formerly Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd) has appointed Ernst & Young as the investigation agency to conduct a forensic audit to investigate certain irregularities flagged by the statutory auditors with regard to receivables. “After getting their report, the company would reassess the situation to determine if further adjustments and disclosures are necessary,” the company said in a BSE filing. It said that it would initiate appropriate legal actions against any employee(s) or third parties found to be involved in the irregularities.
A malware attack at GIC Housing Finance Ltd has affected some of the company’s end user systems, the company informed exchanges on Thursday. No operations of the housing finance company, which has a net worth of ₹1,828.83 crore as on March 31, have been disrupted. GIC Housing Finance has “isolated the affected systems from the network to stop further impact,” it said. A detailed investigation is underway in consultation with relevant stakeholders to assess the root cause, and take remedial action as necessary, the company said.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M), India’s leading battery manufacturer, has further invested €20 million, which includes a subscription for an additional 4.5 per cent equity stake in InoBat AS, Norway. With the above, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited’s total holding will be around 9.32 per cent of its equity stake in InoBat AS, including its previous investment of €10 million. The Slovak company InoBat, specialises in research, development, and production of batteries for electric vehicles custom-designed to meet the specific requirements of global mainstream and specialist OEMs within the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorsport, and aerospace sectors, and has shown significant growth in the recent times.
Clean Science and Technology Limited has subscribed to the additional 8,36,121 shares of face value of ₹10 each at ₹588 a share for cash, aggregating to ₹50 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The said shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares. The additional capital will be primarily used for funding its growth capex, it said.
As part of internal restructuring, Voltas Ltd has executed a share purchase agreement with Universal MEP Projects Pte Limited, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, for transfer of company’s direct investments in overseas subsidiary companies, namely - Weathermaker FZE in UAE (100 per cent); Saudi Ensas Company for Engineering Services WLL in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (92 per cent) and Lalbuksh Voltas Engineering Services and Trading LLC in Sultanate of Oman (20 per cent) to UMPPL.
Serene Vibes Private Limited (SVPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RPSG Ventures has entered into a Deed of Assignment with Natures Basket Limited, a subsidiary of Spencer’s Retail Ltd for purchase of brand “The Gift Studio” owned by NBL for a total purchase consideration of ₹24.75 crore (plus applicable taxes).
The board of directors of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has approved the appointment of Devendra Kumar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Triveni Engineering And Industries: The company acquired an additional 36.34% stake in Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises for Rs 44.83 crore
- June 21, 2024 07:55
Stock market live news: Stanley Lifestyles IPO opens today
The ₹537-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the Bengaluru-based Stanley Lifestyles opens to public today at a price band of ₹351-369. The IPO will close on June 25. The IPO with a face value of ₹2 a share consists of a fresh issue of ₹200 crore and an offer for sale up to 91,33,454 shares by promoters and other selling shareholders.
- June 21, 2024 07:39
Share market live news: Akme Fintrade IPO closes today
The public issue of Akme Fintrade India, widely known as Aasaan Loans, was subscribed 11.63 times on June 20. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹114-120. The lot size for the Akme Fintrade IPO is 125 equity shares.
The ₹132-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Acme Fintrade India will close today. The IPO saw an overwhelming response from all categories of investors.
The entire offer is fresh issue of 1.1 crore shares from the NBFC.
- June 21, 2024 06:54
Share market live news: Corporate actions
Dividend
21-Jun-24
TATASTEEL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.60
SOLIMAC: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.75
KANSAINER: Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.75
PNB: Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
CARERATING: Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.00
BEPL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
CYIENT: Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.00
DHANROTO: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
CONCORDBIO: Dividend - Rs. - 8.75
BAJFINANCE: Final Dividend - Rs. - 36.00
SUPREMEIND: Final Dividend - Rs. - 22.00
HDFCLIFE: Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.00
GREENLAM: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.65
TORNTPHARM: Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.00
ACI: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
CEENIK: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
BAJAJFINSV: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
MISHTANN: Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0010
24-Jun-24
OBEROIRLTY: Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.00
IPO
DEE Development Engineers: 19-Jun-24; Close: 21-Jun-24
Akme Fintrade India: 19-Jun-24; Close: 21-Jun-24
Stanley Lifestyles: 21-Jun-24; Close: 25-Jun-24
Buyback
---
Bonus
PVV Infra: Bonus Issue 1:5; Ex-Date: 21-Jun-24
Hindustan Petroleum Corp: Bonus Issue 1:2; Ex-Date: 21-Jun-24
Bharat Petroleum Corp: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 21-Jun-24
Aurionpro Solutions: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 27-Jun-24
MM Forgings: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 16-Jul-24
Siddhika Coatings: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 19-Jul-24
EIH Associated Hotels : Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 29-Jul-24
Stock Split
Premier Explosives: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-; Ex-Date: 21-Jun-24
Share India Securities: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-; Ex-Date: 27-Jun-24
Remsons Industries: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-; Ex-Date: 05-Jul-24
Right Issue
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering: Ex-Date: 20-Jun-24
VSF Projects: 05-Jun-24; Close: 20-Jun-24
IFL Enterprises: 27-May-24; Close: 25-Jun-24
Integra Essentia: 11-Jun-24; Close: 25-Jun-24
Sobha: 28-Jun-24; Close: 04-Jul-24
Gujarat Toolroom: 14-Jun-24; Close: 12-Jul-24
Spright Agro: 24-Jun-24; Close: 12-Jul-24
Bhandari Hosiery Exports: 08-Jul-24; Close: 22-Jul-24
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering: 28-Jun-24; Close: 26-Jul-24
- June 21, 2024 06:46
Stock market live news: Day trading guide for June 21, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- June 21, 2024 06:44
Share market live news| Stock to buy today: Indian Hotels (₹638.30)
The outlook for Indian Hotels is bullish. The stock has been moving up very well since the beginning of this month. The 4 per cent rise this week has taken the share price well above the key intermediate resistance level of ₹620.
The region between ₹625 and ₹620 will now act as a strong support zone.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.