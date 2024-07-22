July 22, 2024 07:32

1)India’s foreign exchange reserves, opens new tab rose for a second straight week and hit a record high of $666.85 billion as of July 12, data from the central bank showed on Friday (19/07/24). The reserves rose by $9.7 billion in the reporting week, the biggest jump in four months.

2)India’s wholesale inflation, measured using the Wholesale Price Index, surged to a 16-month high of 3.36 per cent on an annual basis in June as against a 15-month high of 2.61 per cent last month, government data showed.

3)The inflation rate for primary articles stood at 8.80 per cent as against 7.20 per cent in May. The fuel and power inflation witnessed moderated to 1.03 per cent from 1.35 per cent in the previous month. Manufactured products’ inflation rate rose to 1.43 per cent in June from 0.78 per cent in May.

4)The rate of inflation in the food articles index stood at 8.68 per cent as against 7.40 per cent in May. Wholesale vegetable prices increased 38.76 per cent in June 2024, from a contraction of 22 per cent in the same month a year ago. Pulses’ prices increased 21.64 per cent, higher than the 9.21 per cent figure seen a year ago.

5)Investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in fully accessible route (FAR) bonds has crossed the $1 billion (Rs 8,740 crore) mark in just 19 days after government securities were included in the JPMorgan global bond index on June 28.

6)India’s June trade deficit widened to $20.98 billion from $19.19 billion last year, narrowing from May’s $23.78 billion. Exports rose 2.6% year-on-year to $35.2 billion, imports increased 5% to $56.18 billion. March saw a current account surplus of $5.7 billion, first in 10 quarters.

7)The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday (16/07/24) raised its projection of growth in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 by 20 basis points to 7 per cent amid a boost in private consumption, especially in rural areas.

8)The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday maintained India’s GDP growth forecast at 7% for the current fiscal, citing that a rebound in agriculture is expected given above-normal monsoon projections.

9)Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday (16/07/24) proposed introducing a new asset class designed for high risk-risk profile investors that can bridge the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS). In its consultation paper, the regulator suggested a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh for the new asset class, which could be permitted to invest in derivatives for purposes beyond just hedging and rebalancing. The new asset class will provide a regulated product featuring greater flexibility, higher risk-taking capability, and a higher ticket size, to meet the needs of the emerging category of investors, Sebi said in a consultation paper.

10)The government on Monday (15/07/24) hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 7,000 per tonne, from Rs 6,000 per tonne. The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED). The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at ‘nil’.

11)India’s outward FDI rises to US$ 2.14 billion in June, shows RBI data. In June 2024, India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments increased to US$ 2.14 billion from US$ 1.14 billion in June 2023. However, they declined from US$ 2.22 billion in May 2024, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

12)The equity AUM is now almost half of the total AUM of the industry at Rs 61.2 trillion at the end of June. Last month, new inflows into equity mutual funds surged 17 per cent sequentially to a record high of Rs 40,608 crore, supported by a Rs 14,370 crore mop up by 11 new equity fund offerings (NFOs) during the month.

13)According to the data with the depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a net inflow of Rs 15,352 crore in equities this month (till July 12). This came following an inflow of Rs 26,565 crore in equities in June on the back of political stability and a sharp rebound in markets.

14)FPIs invested Rs 8,484 crore in the debt market during the period under review. This has pushed the debt tally to Rs 77,109 crore this year so far.

15)RBI in its July bulletin said the financial assets of households rose by Rs 123.2 lakh crore between the quarter-ended December 2019 and the quarter- ended March 2023: around 23% of this increase was due to asset price gains and the rest due to incremental financial savings.

16)In the last two years, 27 establishments have surrendered their exemption, adding about 30,000 employees and an amount of Rs. 1688.82 crores to the Fund under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Due to improved services, more establishments are surrendering their exemptions granted by EPFO.

17)The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has announced a uniform 5 per cent Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) rate on all aircraft and aircraft engine parts, effective from July 15th, 2024, according to a press release of Ministry of Civil Aviation.