Stock Market on 31 July 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
- July 31, 2024 15:40
Stock market live today: Maruti Suzuki’s Q1 standalone net profit hits ₹3,649.9 crore, stock surges 3.89%
Maruti Suzuki stock surged 3.89% to close at 13,375.
Company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹3,649.9 crore as against ₹2,485.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- July 31, 2024 15:39
Closing Bell: BSE Sensex was up 285.94 pts or 0.35% to close at 81,741.34, and Nifty 50 was up 93.85 pts or 0.38% to close at 24,951.15.
- July 31, 2024 15:39
Stock market live today: Adani Power’s Q1 standalone net profit at ₹2,454.88 crore, stock trades positively at ₹739
Adani Power reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹2,454.88 crore as against ₹8,133.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹739, positive by 1.34% on the NSE.
- July 31, 2024 15:38
Stock market live news: Mankind Pharma’s Q2 net profit reaches ₹543.07 crore, stock declines 1.28%
Mankind Pharma recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹543.07 crore as against ₹494.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock declined 1.28% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,029.40
- July 31, 2024 15:07
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
JSW Steel (2.69%), HDFC Life (2.53%), Asian Paints (2.49%), NTPC (2.26%), SBI Life (2%)
Top losers:
Britannia (-1.05%), Tata Consumer Products (-0.90%), Power Grid (-0.76%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.72%), Reliance (-0.57%)
- July 31, 2024 15:07
Stock Market Live Today: BSE: 2,101 stocks up, 1,798 down; 351 hit highs
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on July 31, 2024, were 2,101 against 1,798 stocks that declined; 115 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,014. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 351, and those that hit a 52-week low was 14.
In addition, 378 stocks traded in upper circuit and 199 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- July 31, 2024 14:59
Stock Market Live Today: JASH Engineering gets SEZ plot; stock down 1.61% at ₹2,530
JASH Engineering has been allotted a plot at SEZ Phase II (Processing Unit), Pithampur, District Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) by MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
JASH Engineering stock declines 1.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,530.
- July 31, 2024 14:58
Stock Market Live Today: Solara’s Puducherry facility passes EU GMP inspection; stock flat
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited (Solara), Puducherry facility has completed the EU GMP Inspection carried out by the “Government of Upper Bavaria, Germany. The Quality Management Systems followed at Puducherry site is Compliant to the EU GMP Standards.
Stock trades flat at ₹614 on the NSE.
- July 31, 2024 14:58
Stock Market Live Today: Greenply’s Q1 profit rises to ₹29.60 crore; stock up 12.45%
Greenply Industries recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹29.60 crore as against ₹19.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rallied 12.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹365.25.
- July 31, 2024 14:57
Stock Market Live Today: IndusInd opens Chennai branch; stock down 0.50% at ₹1,422.60
IndusInd Bank has inaugurated a new branch in Chennai’s Besant Nagar.
Stock trades at ₹1,422.60 on the NSE, down by 0.50%.
- July 31, 2024 14:03
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex was up 201.46 pts or 0.25% to trade at 81,656.86 as at 2 pm
- July 31, 2024 13:59
Stock Market Live Today: RITES declares ₹2.50/share interim dividend; record date August 8
RITES board has declared first interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at the rate of ₹2.50 per share. The record date set is August 8, 2024.
- July 31, 2024 13:50
Stock Market Live Today: Zee to acquire 20% stake in Margo Networks Private Limited
Zee Entertainment Enterprises board has approved the acquisition of 20% stake in Margo Networks Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (‘Margo’).
- July 31, 2024 13:40
Stock market live updates today: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys board has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Utkal Coal Ltd (Transferor Company) with and into the company (Scheme)
- July 31, 2024 13:34
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Nifty Pharma stocks: Granules India (6.95%), Gland Pharma (5.46%), Lupin (2.93%), Zydus Lifesciences (2.26%), Glenmark (1.16%)
- July 31, 2024 13:34
Stock market live updates today: BIRLASOFT Q1 consolidated net profit up at ₹150.2 crore; stock declines on NSE
BIRLASOFT consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 was ₹150.2 crore as against ₹137.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Stock declined 1.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹695.75
- July 31, 2024 13:32
Stock market live updates today: Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 consolidated net profit slips; stock trades up on NSE
Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit at ₹3,545.75 crore for the quarter ended June 2024 as against ₹3,683.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Its consolidated income from operations for June 2024 quarter was ₹37,217 crore as against ₹33,891 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹2,960.65 on the NSE, up 1.32%.
- July 31, 2024 13:04
Stock market live updates today: Dynamic Cables board approves expansion plan for its Rajasthan plant Stock declined 1.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹587.55
- July 31, 2024 13:03
Stock market live updates today: HEC Infra Projects commissions Tata Power Solar substation; stock rises on NSE
HEC Infra Projects has commissioned a 60 MW solar plant substation and transmission work of Tata Power Solar Limited for consideration of ₹9.59 crore. HEC Infra Projects stock rises 2% on the NSE to trade at ₹111.80
- July 31, 2024 12:58
Stock market live updates today: Granules India stock hits 52-week high at ₹631.30 on the NSE. Currently trades higher by 6.67% at ₹628.25
- July 31, 2024 12:57
Stock market live updates today: Omaxe shares hit lower circuit at ₹154.19, lower by 5% on the NSE
- July 31, 2024 12:57
Stock market live updates today: Zota Health Care arm expands retail footprint; Zota stock trades lower on the NSE
Zota Health Care subsidiary Davaindia Health Mart has expanded its retail footprint with the opening of 400 Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) DAVAINDIA stores across India. The Zota stock trades at ₹610.40 on the NSE, down by 0.33%.
- July 31, 2024 12:54
Stock market live updates today: Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions Ltd added six new cranes to its fleet in July. The stock fell 3.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹434.95
- July 31, 2024 12:44
Stock market live updates today: Ambuja Cements stock up 1% on NSE; standalone net profit for June quarter at ₹570.65 crore as against ₹644.88 crore in same previous quarter
Ambuja Cements stock was up 1% on the NSE, trading at ₹681.20. Company recorded its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹570.65 crore, as against ₹644.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- July 31, 2024 12:40
Stock market live updates today: Ambuja Cements has appointed Rajesh Kumar Jha, Chief Projects Officer, effective July 31, 2024
- July 31, 2024 12:31
Stock market live updates today: Blue Dart Express ties up with Swades Foundation for Safed Musli cultivation in Nashik; stock surges on NSE
Blue Dart Express in collaboration with the Swades Foundation to revitalise Safed Musli cultivation in Nashik as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Stock surges 4.73% on the NSE, trading at ₹8,217.50
- July 31, 2024 12:28
Stock market live updates today: Bank of India has increased 1-year MCLR by 5 bps to 8.95%
- July 31, 2024 12:16
Stock market live updates today: B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd begins commercial production at new unit and division from August 1, 2024; stock up 1.59% on NSE, trading at ₹248.5
- July 31, 2024 12:14
Stock market live updates today: Kopran Ltd arm gets green clearance for manufacture of Synthetic Organic Chemicals at its Bharuch unit; stock gains on NSE
The subsidiary of Kopran Ltd, Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd, has received Environmental Clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for manufacturing of Synthetic Organic Chemicals up to 97 MTs/month at its manufacturing unit in Bharuch, Gujrat. The Company will now obtain Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CCA) from Gujarat Pollution Control Board for additional capacities approval under the Environmental Clearance received.
Kopran stock rose 1.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹267.05
- July 31, 2024 12:10
tock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: Asian Paints (2.74%), NTPC (2.11%), JSW Steel (2.07%), Adani Ports (1.70%), Bharti Airtel (1.57%)
Top losers: Divi’s Lab (-1.35%), Tata Consumer Products (-1.26%), Tata Motors (-0.76%), Axis Bank (-0.61%), Power Grid (-0.56%)
- July 31, 2024 12:09
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
A total of 3,872 stocks were traded on the BSE at 12 noon on July 31, 2024. Of these, 2,115 advanced against 1,628 stocks that declined; 129 stocks remained unchanged. While 301 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 13 hit a 52-week low.
In addition, 295 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 165 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- July 31, 2024 12:07
Stock market live updates today: Aurionpro Solutions secures $3-million deal with Malaysian bank; stock rises 1.18% on NSE
Aurionpro Solutions has secured a major deal with Malaysia’s leading bank to modernise its corporate processes. The deal is valued close to $3 million and is expected to be implemented over a 15 months period.
Stock rose 1.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,672.80.
- July 31, 2024 11:49
Stock market live updates today: Balu Forge Ind stock surges 3.21% on NSE, trading at ₹507.90. Its Q1 consolidated net profit was at ₹34.16 crore as against ₹16.67 crore in same previous quarter
- July 31, 2024 11:37
Stock market live updates today: Shilpa Medicare arm receives certificate of suitability (CEP) for API, Ursodeoxycholic Acid; Shilpa Medicare stock declines on NSE
Shilpa Medicare Ltd’s 100% subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Ltd, received a certificate of suitability (CEP) from EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare) for API, Ursodeoxycholic Acid.
Shilpa Medicare stock declined 1.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹694.25.
- July 31, 2024 11:34
Stock market live updates today: BrainbeesSolutions IPO to open on August 6, close on August 8: Bloomberg.
- July 31, 2024 11:33
Stock market live updates today: Larsen & Toubro wins ₹1,000-2,500 crore order to construct an automobile manufacturing plant. Stock trades flat at ₹3,792.30 on NSE
- July 31, 2024 11:31
Stock Market Live Today: Zydus gets Mexico’s approval for Mamitra; shares up 2.10%
Zydus received approval from COFEPRIS of Mexico to market Mamitra (Trastuzumab biosimilar) to treat various cancers
Zydus Lifesciences stock rose 2.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,244.95.
- July 31, 2024 11:31
Stock Market Live Today: Revolt Motors delivers RV400 bikes; RattanIndia shares rise 0.21%
Revolt Motors has announced the delivery of RV400 bikes to employees of Floramax as part of corporate sales.
RattanIndia Enterprises stock trades at ₹80.10 on the NSE, up 0.21%.
- July 31, 2024 11:30
Stock Market Live Today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE today
Torrent Power (16.22%), NCC (5.23%), GAIL(4.27%), TTK Prestige (3.94%), Persistent Systems (3.41%), Suzlon (2.45%), TVS Motor (2.09%), Sun TV (1.89%)
- July 31, 2024 11:30
Stock Market Live Today: Suzlon hits ₹70 mark
- July 31, 2024 11:30
Stock Market Live Today: Autoline Industries shares jump 9.76% after Tata Motors contract
Autoline Industries has entered into an order/contract with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited for ₹147 crore annually for Parts & ₹57 crore For Tooling (One Time order).
Autoline Industries stock jumps 9.76% on the NSE, trading at ₹144.38
- July 31, 2024 10:58
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers & losers on the BSE at 10.45 am
Top gainers:
Torrent Pharma (12.71%), Suven Pharma (10.55%), Jamna Auto (6%), Kfin Tech (5.92%), Aptech (5.53%)
Top losers:
India Mart (-5.91%), Lloyds Engineering (-4.82%), Greenpanel (-4.76%), Fine Organics (-4.57%), Titagarh (-4.09%)
- July 31, 2024 10:54
stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex climbs 270.13 points or 0.33% to trade at 81,725.53 as at 10.44 am
- July 31, 2024 10:54
Stock market live updates today: BSE shares rally 7.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,585.60.
- July 31, 2024 10:53
Stock market live updates today: UGRO Capital gets ‘IND A1+’ rating for its short-term instrument; stock edges up on NSE
UGRO Capital has received rating of ‘IND A1+’ for its short-term instrument – Commercial Papers (CP) for 7 to 365 days for issue size of ₹200 crore, as assigned by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
The stock rose 1.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹265.30.
- July 31, 2024 10:49
Stock market live updates today: Lloyds Engineering gets investor queries on preferential issue by the company; stock falls on NSE
Lloyds Engineering Works Limited (LEWL) has received multiple investor queries expressing opinions on the preferential issue by the company. Company clarified that the preferential issue is only for the acquisition of Techno Industries Private Limited and to the promoters of Techno Industries Private Limited.
Meanwhile, the company is also evaluating various fundraising options and it will be mostly via Rights Issue.
Stock fell 5.37% on the NSE, trading at ₹86.90.
- July 31, 2024 10:47
Stock market live updates today: Maruti Suzuki India stock trades flat at ₹12,983 on the NSE. The company is expected to record healthy growth in Q1 results ended June 30.
- July 31, 2024 10:46
Stock market live updates today: Granules India stock jumps 5.12% on NSE, trading at ₹619.10 after 181% increase in Q1 net profit
Granules India stock jumps 5.12% on NSE, trading at ₹619.10 after 181% increase in net profit to ₹134 crore in Q1 ended June 30, 2024, compared with ₹48 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.
- July 31, 2024 10:39
Stock market live updates today: Abans Holdings raises funds for its subsidiary; stock up 1.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹567.10
Abans Holdings Limited has raised funds in a series A round for its subsidiary Abans Investment Managers Pvt Ltd (AIMPL) valued at ₹150 crore.
Abans Holdings stock was up 1.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹567.10.
- July 31, 2024 10:37
Stock market live updates today: Power Grid clarifies on ‘₹40,000 crore undersea interconnection with Middle East’; stock fell 1.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹346.10
Power Grid has clarified regarding ‘₹40,000 crore undersea interconnection with Middle East’ that no such negotiations/events have taken place.
Stock fell 1.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹346.10
- July 31, 2024 10:35
Stock market live updates today: Navin Fluorine: Q1FY25 result update
Results were below our estimates; however, the management believes that H2FY25 would be better for Navin on the back of demand recovery
Key Concall Takeaways:
•\u0009Financial Highlights:
o\u0009Revenue: INR524cr (+7% YoY, -13% QoQ) vs est. INR605cr
o\u0009EBITDA: INR100cr (-12% YoY, -9% QoQ) vs est. INR108cr
o\u0009EBITDA margin: 19.2% (-409bps YoY, +88bps QoQ) vs est. 17.8%
o\u0009PAT: INR51cr (-17% YoY, -27% QoQ) vs est. INR67cr
•\u0009Segmental Highlights:
o\u0009HPP revenues grew 67% YoY but fell 5% QoQ to INR281cr (vs est. INR302cr) on the back of stable HFO operations and strong sales of the new R32 capacity. Refrigerant gas prices continue to show a recovery.
o\u0009Specialty revenue fell 30% YoY and 37% QoQ to INR162cr (vs est. INR253cr) due to inventory level rationalization.
o\u0009CDMO revenue fell 13% YoY but showed a strong 69% QoQ growth to INR81cr (vs est. INR50cr. The management sees an improved order visibility.
•\u0009Capex plans:
o\u0009Agro specialty project at Dahej has a Capex of INR540cr with a target to commence commercial production by September-24
o\u0009AHF capex of INR450cr which is on schedule for commission by end FY25/ early FY26.
o\u0009Additional R32 Capex of INR84 crores is on track for completion by February 2025.
o\u0009New capability at Surat has a capex of INR30cr which is likely to be commissioned during Q2FY25.
o\u0009cGMP4 has a Capex of INR288cr, of which Phase 1 includes a Capex of INR160cr which is on track to commission by end of CY25.
o\u0009The company expects capex for FY25 to be in the range of INR600-650cr.
o\u0009The company will start formulating views on the next growth of CapEx by the middle of calendar year 2025.
NWM View:
NIFL’s Q1 results missed our estimates, mainly due to slippages in the specialty chemical business, which is witnessing inventory rationalization by customers amidst volatility in interest rates. However, despite the challenging macro environment, it is witnessed a sequential recovery in EBITDA margin. It spent over INR 1500 cr during FY23-24 and has a Capex plan of ~INR1400 cr for the next couple of years, a major portion of which goes to Agro-specialty projects (INR540 cr) and AHF facility (INR450 cr under subsidiary -NAFL, that will be commercialized in H2FY25. Although, the ramp-up of these facilities would be gradual. We expect the optimization of these Capex may take 12-18 months. We are cautious about the high depreciation and interest up on the capitalization of these Capex in H2FY25, which core business may continue to see pricing pressure (although at a lower pace). However, FY26/FY27 may see a healthy growth on the back of (a) new product launches, (b) optimization of Capex, (c) stabilization in prices of refrigerants. We keep a positive stance on the stock from a 18-24 month perspective. We may revisit our estimates and come out with detailed note shortly.
- July 31, 2024 10:35
Stock market live updates today: Suzlon Energy stock rises close to 2%
Track Suzlon stock price movements here
- July 31, 2024 10:33
Stock market live updates today: GAIL stock surges 4.77% on NSE, trading at ₹244.90 after hitting a 52-week high at ₹246.3; company reported 77.5 per cent jump in June quarter net profit
GAIL stock surges 4.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹244.90 after hitting a 52-week high today at ₹246.30. Company reported a 77.5 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit after earnings from the gas marketing business doubled.
- July 31, 2024 10:31
Stock market live updates today: Maruti Suzuki expects to declare healthy growth in Q1 FY25
Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is expected to declare a healthy growth in its first quarter results ended June 30. Read more
- July 31, 2024 10:29
Stock market live updates today: M&M expected to post strong revenue growth driven by volumes in automobile and farm sectors
Driven by an increase in volume in the automobile and farm segments, Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is expected to report strong revenue growth.
According to analysts, the company is expected to report an overall 12 per cent in volumes during the quarter. Read more
- July 31, 2024 09:54
- July 31, 2024 09:53
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage house reviews
GAIL Review
CITI
Buy, TP Rs 250
Solid 1Q, with EBITDA coming in 33% ahead of est.
Beat driven by stronger-than-expected performance in gas transmission & gas trading segments, while petchem & LPG were weaker
Net income at Rs27bn(+93% yoy, +25% qoq)
UBS
Buy, TP Rs 250
Strong Q1 FY25 standalone EBITDA of Rs45.3bn
Outperformance driven by elevated earnings from gas transmission & gas trading segments.
Continue to flag that earnings growth prospects are not fully priced in
Tata Cons Review
CITI
Buy, TP Rs 1284
Mixed 1Q; India beverages biz (tea + NourishCo) a tad underwhelming
Few +ves as well:
a) salt biz (8% vol. growth/9% value growth)
b) other foods biz (34% comparable growth)
c) Int. biz growth (10% YoY)
d) non-branded growth (+33% YoY)
Jefferies
Hold, TP Rs 1190
Another weak qtr, especially in India business, both on rev & margins.
Tea biz key culprit, with NourishCo also disappointing Salt & Sampann however were bright spots along with Int. & unbranded
CITI on Indus Tower
Buy, TP Rs 500
1Q ahead of expectations, EBITDA up 11% qoq to Rs45bn, a 12% beat
Beat driven by higher provision reversal of Rs7.6bn (4Q: Rs3.7bn) pertaining to VI’s past dues
Indus now recovered Rs13bn of past dues, outstanding amount is Rs46bn
UBS on Indus Tower
Neutral, TP Rs 405
Q1 : In line revenues with EBITDA beat; Share buyback worth Rs26.4 bn
Management noted Bharti Airtel doesn’t indent to tender its share in Buyback
Navin Fluor Review
CITI
Buy, TP raised to Rs 4350
1Q EBITDA down 12% yoy, 9% qoq with weakness in agrochemical exports partly offset by higher sales (qoq) in pharma CDMO.
EBITDA margin was 19% vs 18% in 4Q & 23% in 1QFY24.
Mgmt expects improvement through FY25
Jefferies
Downgrade to U-P, TP Rs 3000
PAT down 17% y/y & missed JEFe with specialty chem revenues declining 30% y/y suggesting product-specific weakness
New agrochem plant that cld add 20% to FY25 rev has been further delayed
Exide Review
CITI
Buy TP Rs 610
1Q disappointed
Had expected healthy demand momentum in 1Q, but reported rev much lower, indicating sluggish demand
Do not know if General Elections & heat wave had any impact on replacement demand
Progress on Lithium-ion cell plant as per plans
GS on Dixon
Sell, TP Rs 6740
Q1 EBITDA grew 88% yoy/36% qoq & above est.
Ramp-up in mobile phone segment in-line, although other segments has been soft
While mgt commentary +ve on higher value addition keep an eye on lower gross margins & relatively low operating cash flow
CLSA on Dixon
Downgrade to hold, TP raised to Rs 11400
Strong 1Q (PAT: +108% YoY) & expect this momentum to continue.
Mobile phones are likely to be mainstay in near term with ramp-up of existing contracts & new clients onboarding
Nomura on IndiaMart
Neutral, TP Rs 2520
1Q: mixed bag
Key +ve surprise - sharp increase in EBITDA margin to 36.1% (+870bp y-y)
Key -ve surprise - Weak net subscriber additions at 1,519 (vs 5k in 1QFY24 & 2.6k in 4QFY24
No end in sight to high churn of subscribers
IOC Review
UBS
Buy, TP Rs 210
Inventory gains aid earnings; GRMs lag
Two key factors impacted earnings:
Rs41bn of LPG under-recoveries for qtr
Refining inventory gains of $$3.5/bbl
Co reported GRM of $6.4/bbl Vs UBSe of $7.0/bbl
CITI
Buy, TP Rs 205
1Q EBITDA at Rs86bn (-17% qoq, -61% yoy) was 9% ahead of est.
GRMs came in at $6.4/bbl, down qoq from $8.4/bbl & below $7.3/bbl est.
Like its peers, IOCL’s 1Q was also impacted by Rs41bn of LPG under-recoveries
Nomura on Kansai Nerolac
Buy, TP Rs 375
1Q: Above est; Decorative/Performance coating demand muted/subdued, while Auto coating saw good demand
Margin performance better than leader; strong GPM expansion continued
Management expects demand across verticals to improve
Nomura on Cartrade
Buy, TP Rs 1112
On track to capitalize on strong potential in OLX
1Q EBITDA ahead across segments & margin tailwinds in place
Stock trades at 22x FY26F EV/EBITDA (factoring in 51% stake in SAMIL), which think is attractive
- July 31, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Godrej Properties Ltd. has acquired a 46-acre land parcel in Indore. Stock trades at ₹3,163.35 on the NSE, down by 0.56%
- July 31, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Major gainers: NTPC (2.03%), ONGC (1.54%), Asain Paints (1.35%), Shriram Finance (1.13%), Adani Ports (1.06%)
Major losers: Tata Consumer Products (-1.59%), Power Grid (-1.20%), Tata Motors (-0.82%), IndusInd (-0.69%), Axis Bank (-0.67%)
- July 31, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates today: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Nifty outlook:
The decline anticipated yesterday towards 24710/665 did not quite mature fully, as a latent buying interest kept retrieving prices on every attempt to slip. However, inability was also seen to consistently float above our upside marker of 24900 suggesting that we are stuck within the same bias and range as yesterday, with a higher odds for seeing 24710-665 region. However, an outright push past 24900/28 could signal revival, and chart a quick trajectory towards 25192.
Derivative outlook:
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 24500 for Calls and 24000 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 24400 for Calls and 24400 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 24400 for Calls and 24600 for Puts in weekly and at 24400 for Calls and 24600 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by 0.69%, decreased future index shorts by 2.27% and in index options by 5.42% decrease in Call longs, 4.03% increase in Call short, 11.11% decrease in Put longs and 1.19% increase in Put shorts.
FX Monitor:
INR: The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.7275 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, holding above its all-time low due to mild dollar sales by state-run banks. The rupee traded in a tight range between 83.7275 and 83.7350. Despite recent pressure, near-term volatility remained low, indicating ongoing intervention by the Reserve Bank of India to prevent sudden declines.
USD: The dollar fell 0.03% to 104.55 after hitting a high of 104.79. The Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday but may hint at future rate cuts. Traders anticipate a rate cut in September and possibly more by year-end.
- July 31, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex opened positive by 128.55 points or 0.16% to trade at 81,583.95, and Nifty 50 was up 55.10 points or 0.22% to trade at 24,912.40 as at 9.15 am
- July 31, 2024 09:18
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil trades higher as US stocks decline
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning as the industry report showed a decline in inventory level in the US for the week ending July 26. At 9.15 am on Wednesday, October Brent oil futures were at $79.19, up by 1.43 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $75.93, up by 1.61 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6366 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹6292, up by 1.18 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6313 against the previous close of ₹6240, up by 1.17 per cent.
- July 31, 2024 09:04
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 01 Aug 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.13.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 706.35
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.\
Dividend Per Share Rs.35\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6944.6
Disa India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.100
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 19954.2
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 184.65
Esab India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.30
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6437.6
Greaves Cotton Ltd.\
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 177.45\
Hero Motocorp Ltd.\
Dividend Per Share Rs.40\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5446.9\u0009
\u0009
Ivp Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 203.9\u0009
\u0009
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.4\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 231.75\u0009
\u0009
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1223.15\u0009
\u0009
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.10\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4363.2\u0009
\u0009
Kpt Industries Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 870.7\u0009
\u0009
Mps Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.45\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2137.2\u0009
\u0009
Nava Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 895.85\u0009
\u0009
Oberoi Realty Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1827.35\u0009
\u0009
Permanent Magnets Ltd.-$\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.8\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1062.35\u0009
\u0009
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 10208.95\u0009
\u0009
Tips Industries Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 633.15
- July 31, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates today: OIL SLIPS BELOW $ 78 MARK
- July 31, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates: Fund House Recommendations
CLSA on Persistent: Upgrade to Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 5525/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on DMart: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 5600/Sh (Positive)
Citi on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 250/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Indus Tower: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 500/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Macrotech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1500/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on IOCL: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 180/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on IOCL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 195/Sh (Positive)
UBS on IOCL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 210/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on VBL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1800/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Cartrade: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1075/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on FSL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 300/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Exide Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 589/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Kansai Nerolac: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 375/Sh (Positive)
MS on BEL: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 375/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Dixon tech: Downgrade to Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 11400/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Dixon tech: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 6740/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Dixon tech: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 12000/Sh (Neutral)
Investec on Star Health: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 580/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Sterlite Tech: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 110/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Tata Consumer: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1086/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Tata Consumer: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1284/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on India Mart: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2520/Sh (Neutral)
- July 31, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: DLF (₹879.75): BUY
The outlook is bullish for DLF. The corrective fall in place since April this year seems to have ended. The recent reversal from the low of ₹778.45 made on Budget Day is happening from near the 200-day moving average support. The share price is well above the key ₹855-₹865 resistance zone this week. Read more
- July 31, 2024 08:54
Stock market live updates today: IPO screener: Akums Drugs issue subscribes 1.37 times at end of day 1
The initial public offering of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals that opened on Tuesday saw a robust response from retail and non-institutions (HNIs), as the issue was subscribed fully. Read more
- July 31, 2024 08:31
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 31-July-2024 INDIA CEMENT
- July 31, 2024 08:30
Stock market updates today: Stocks that will see action today July 31, 2024
Hexaware Technologies has announced a new delivery center in Manila, Philippines. The center expands Hexaware’s presence in the Philippines and will aim to tap into the talent pool in the region, leveraging it to offer digital transformation and operations solutions across geographies and sectors, according to a company release. The center will provide customer service, IT troubleshooting, and help desk support. Read more
- July 31, 2024 07:51
- July 31, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: LlyodsEngineering announces acquisition of 77% majority stake in TechnoIndustries: Exchange Filing
- July 31, 2024 07:50
Stock market live updates today: SamvardhanaMotherson to consider fund raising on August 2: Exchange filing
- July 31, 2024 07:50
Stock market live updates today: TITAGARH RAIL Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 8% AT 67CR (YOY), DOWN 17% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 1% AT 903.05CR (YOY) , DOWN 14% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 4% AT 101.8CR (YOY), DOWN 15%(QOQ)Search and join stockaajorkal
MARGINS 11.27% V 11.64% (YOY), 11.41% (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates today: GAIL Q1
; SL NET PROFIT UP 25% AT 2724CR (QOQ), UP 93% (YOY)
REVENUE UP 4% AT 33692CR (QOQ) ,UP 5% (YOY)
EBITDA UP 27% AT 4528.05CR (QOQ), UP 86%(YOY)Search and join stockaajorkal
MARGINS 13.44% V 11% (QOQ), 7.55% (YOY)
- July 31, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates today: PIRAMAL PHARMA:
Board gives approval for sale of Company’s unit comprising of a plot of land and factory premises situated at A-159, MIDC, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane West (“Transaction”) to Sankalpan Architects Private Limited (“Buyer”), for a proposed consideration of Rs. 9 Crores approx. and for execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Buyer
The Transaction is expected to be completed within 6 months, upon execution of definitive documents basis the terms & conditions thereof.
The aforementioned Company’s unit is decommissioned and the sale has no impact on the operations of the Company
- July 31, 2024 07:48
Stock market live updates today: RR KABEL Q1
:CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 14 % AT 64.2 CR (YOY), DOWN 18% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 13 % AT 1808 CR (YOY) ,UP 3 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 16 % AT 95.8 CR (YOY),DOWN 17 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 5.29 % V 7.1 % (YOY),6.6 % (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:48
Stock market live updates today: DAMODAR INDUSTRIES Q1
CONS NET PROFIT DOWN ,10% AT 1.5CR (YOY), DOWN 51% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 40% AT 119.3CR (YOY) , DOWN 88% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 81% AT 1.38CR (YOY), DOWN 88%(QOQ)
MARGINS 1.15% V 3.73% (YOY), 6.58% (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:47
Stock market live updates today: DB INTERNATIONAL Q1;
SL NET PROFIT DOWN 7% AT 1.78CR (YOY), DOWN 4% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 24% AT 12.47CR (YOY) , DOWN 13% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 10% AT 3.5CR (YOY), DOWN 1%(QOQ)
MARGINS 28.06% V 31.52% (YOY), 24.65% (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:47
Stock market live updates today: PROCTOR AND GAMBLE Q4 2024 EARNINGS
CORE EPS $1.40, EST. $1.37
ORGANIC REV. +2%, EST. +3.43%
NET SALES $20.53B, EST. $20.74B
BEAUTY ORGANIC SALES +3%, EST. +2.59%
HEALTH CARE ORGANIC SALES +4%, EST. +4.65%
GROSS MARGIN 49.6%, EST. 49.4%
SEES 2025 ORGANIC REV. +3% TO +5%, EST. +3.86%
FABRIC & HOME CARE ORGANIC SALES +2%, EST. +3.85%
SEES 2025 CORE EPS $6.91 TO $7.05, EST. $6.96
SEES 2025 CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +7%
- July 31, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: AKSHAR SPINTEX Q1
NET PROFIT DOWN 30% AT 0.63CR (YOY), DOWN 34% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 4% AT 37.01CR (YOY) , DOWN 23% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 10% AT 1.94CR (YOY), DOWN 16%(QOQ)
MARGINS 5.21% V 4.57% (YOY), 4.82% (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:45
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
30 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 136557.3 + 12376.91 Total: 148934.2
F&O Volume: 432377.5 + 204572.77 Total: 636950.3
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -5598.64
(14451.86 - 20050.5)
DII: NET BUY: +5565.1
(18718.94 - 13153.84)
- July 31, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates today: PTC INDIA FINANCIAL
PTC INDIA FINANCIAL:
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 444M RUPEES VS 368M (YOY); 138M (QOQ)
Q1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 1.6B RUPEES VS 1.9B (YOY)
- July 31, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates today: MANGALAM ORGANICS
Company has informed that the Bombay High Court in respect of Trademark infringement suit filed by the Company against Patanjali Ayurved Limited pronounced the order in favor of the Company and imposed Rs. 4.5 Crore costs on Patanjali Ayurved Limited and restrained Patanjali from selling of camphor cones.
- July 31, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: INFO EDGE
Company considered and approved the proposal to divest its 34.93% holding held in Wishbook Infoservices Private Limited (Wishbook) on fully converted & diluted basis, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) Limited (SIHL)
- July 31, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES: CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES: CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT
Mr. Vinay Singh Kushwaha, Chief Technical and Strategy Officer of the Company will be retiring with effect from close of business hours of 31st July, 2024.
Mr. Manoj Balgi, Chief Procurement Officer will be re-designated as the Chief Manufacturing and Procurement Officer of the Company with effect from 1st August, 2024.
Mr. Vinit Mahadevan, Head of Strategy and Business Development will become part of the Executive Committee and Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 1st August, 2024.
- July 31, 2024 07:39
Stock market live updates today: EMUDHRA
The company said eMudhra Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of eMudhra Ltd, has concluded and signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% ownership interest of Sendrcrypt Technologies Inc, USA, a email security product and solutions company for a consideration of US $ 3 million.
- July 31, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates today: GARDEN REACH
GRSE signs MoU with Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd: One more step towards Aatmanirbharta
CO. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with
Hyderabad-based M/s Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd for the joint manufacture of advanced electrical/electronic equipment and systems. Such equipment and systems, to be used both on naval and commercial platforms, will be manufactured under the joint brand name of Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. and GRSE.
- July 31, 2024 07:37
Stock market live updates today: SHEMAROO ENTERTAINMENT Q1
CONS NET LOSS AT 17.05CR V 1.02CR LOSS (YOY) , V 13.9CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 1% AT 154.4CR (YOY) , DOWN 22% (QOQ)
EBITDA LOSS AT 13.35CR V 7.83CR PROFIT (YOY), 9.7CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS -8.64% V 5.1% (YOY), -4.93% (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates today: M&M Finance’s board approves to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via bonds
- July 31, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates today: URJA GLOBAL Q1
CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 39% AT 0.33CR (YOY), DOWN 28% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 77% AT 10.4CR (YOY) , DOWN 20% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 83% AT 0.39CR (YOY), UP 86%(QOQ)
MARGINS 3.75% V 5.21% (YOY), 1.61% (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates: JK AGRI Q1
SL NET PROFIT AT 8.58CR V 8.7CR LOSS (YOY), UP 58% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 121% AT 79CR (YOY) , DOWN 1% (QOQ)
EBITDA AT 14.05CR V 14.4CR LOSS (YOY), UP 49%(QOQ)
MARGINS 17.8% V -40.14% (YOY), 11.81% (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: V2 RETAIL Q1;
CONS NET PROFIT UP 162% AT 16.34CR (YOY), UP 354% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 57% AT 415CR (YOY) ,UP 40% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 56% AT 55.45CR (YOY), UP 77%(QOQ)
MARGINS 13.36% V 13.49% (YOY), 10.61% (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: INDIAMART INTERMESH
INDIAMART INTERMESH: Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 1.14B RUPEES VS 831M (YOY)
INDIAMART INTERMESH: Q1 EBITDA 1.20B RUPEES VS 773M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 36.07% VS 27.40% (YOY)
BIG BEAT
- July 31, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: FINE ORGANIC Q1FY25
NET PROFIT AT 113 CR V 99.4 CR (YOY)
REVENUE AT 551 CR V 550 CR (YOY)
EBITDA AT 140 CR V 141 CR (YOY)
MARGINS AT 25.4 % V 25.8 % (YOY)
- July 31, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: AARTI INDUSTRIES
Domestic consumption increase FOR benzene based chemistry
Benzene comes from discretionary segment
Domestic volume growth up 20% MoM
Imports near-all time lows for benzene based products
AlClearing forward charges increase from 20-30% from China
- July 31, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 31.07.2024
ACE, ADANIPOWER, AMBUJACEM, ASTERDM, BANKBARODA, BARBEQUE, BHEL, BSOFT, COALINDIA, CROMPTON, DEEPAKFERT, ELECTCAST, ELGIEQUIP, FINOPB, GET&D, GODREJPROP, GREENPLY, IMFA, JBMA, JKLAKSHMI, KPRMILL, KRBL, LAXMIMACH, M&M, MANKIND, MARUTI, NUVOCO, ONMOBILE, PRESTIGE, PRICOLLTD, REDINGTON, RELAXO, RITES, SONATSOFTW, SUNDRMFAST, TATAINVEST, TATASTEEL, TEAMLEASE, THOMASCOOK, TRACXN, ZEEL
AMBUJACEM
* Revenue expected at Rs 8344 crore versus Rs 8712 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1464 crore versus Rs 1699 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 17.54% versus 19.50%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 893 crore versus Rs 905 crore
BANKBARODA
* NII expected at Rs 11,760 crore versus Rs 10,996 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 7872 crore versus Rs 7824 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 52.02% versus 54.64%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4629 crore versus Rs 4070 crore
BHEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 5790 crore versus Rs 4818 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 151 crore versus Rs (334) crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 2.60% versus (6.93) %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 113 crore versus Rs (343) crore
BSOFT
* Rupee Revenue expected at Rs 1383 crore versus Rs 1362 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 200 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 14.24% versus 14.68%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 162 crore versus Rs 180 crore
COALINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 36,156 crore versus Rs 35,983 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 10,614 crore versus Rs 10,513 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 29.35% versus 29.21%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 8044 crore versus Rs 7971 crore
GODREJPROP
* Revenue expected at Rs 1095 crore versus Rs 936 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 160 crore versus Rs (149) crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.61% versus (15.91) %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 276 crore versus Rs 124 crore
M&M
* Revenue expected at Rs 28,486 crore versus Rs 24,056 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3918 crore versus Rs 3547 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 17.54% versus 19.50%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2700 crore versus Rs 2773 crore
MARUTI
* Revenue expected at Rs 34,540 crore versus Rs 33,328 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4027 crore versus Rs 2983 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.65% versus 8.95%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3295 crore versus Rs 2485 crore
RITES
* Revenue expected at Rs 542 crore versus Rs 544 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 161 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.64% versus 29.59%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 101 crore
TATASTEEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 56,987 crore versus Rs 59,489 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 6327 crore versus Rs 5173 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.10% versus 8.69%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 985 crore versus Rs 620 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 01.08.2024
ABCAPITAL, ADANIENT, ADANIPORTS, AKZOINDIA, ALKYLAMINE, APTUS, ARVINDFASN, BOMDYEING, CLEAN, DABUR, DATAMATICS, EMAMILTD, ESCORTS, GESHIP, GODREJAGRO, GRINFRA, HPL, INDGN, ITC, IXIGO, JTEKTINDIA, KALYANKJIL, KCP, KSB, MAXHEALTH, NEULANDLAB, NIITMTS, ORIENTELEC, PARADEEP, PRINCEPIPE, RAILTEL, REPCOHOME, RTNPOWER, SOMANYCERA, SUNPHARMA, SURAJEST, SURYODAY, TATAMOTORS, THERMAX, TRIVENI, WELENT, ZOMATO
ADANI ENT
* Revenue expected at Rs 30,154 crore versus Rs 25,438 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3825 crore versus Rs 2524 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.68% versus 9.92%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1164 crore versus Rs 673 crore
- July 31, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: HCC
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of HCC will be held on Monday, August 05, 2024, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters:
1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
2. Raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP Issue), subject to all such regulatory I statutory approvals as may be required.
Pursuant to the Company’s Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company’s securities is already closed from Monday, July 01, 2024 for all Designated Persons of the Company and will open 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges.
- July 31, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: MOIL:
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 1.5B RUPEES VS 866M (YOY); 911M (QOQ)
Q1 REVENUE 4.9B RUPEES VS 3.79B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 2.1B RUPEES VS 1.24B (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 43.36% VS 32.58% (YOY)
- July 31, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: WAAREE RENEWABLE TECH
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 283M RUPEES VS 91M (YOY); 513M (QOQ)
Q1 REVENUE 2.4B RUPEES VS 1.29B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 411M RUPEES VS 160M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 17.38% VS 12.395% (YOY)
- July 31, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates: STAR HEALTH
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 3.2B RUPEES VS 2.88B (YOY); 1.4B (QOQ)
Q1 NET PREMIUM EARNED 35.2B RUPEES VS 30.4B (YOY)
- July 31, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: ADF FOODS
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 150M RUPEES VS 150M (YOY); 259M (QOQ)
Q1 REVENUE 1.2B RUPEES VS 1.12B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 196M RUPEES VS 219M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 16.12% VS 19.50% (YOY)
PARAS DEFENCE: CO SAYS OBTAINED INDUSTRIAL LICENSE FROM GOVT FOR ESTABLISHING AN INDUSTRIAL UNDEAKING FOR MANUFACTURING OF HOLOGRAPHIC SIGHTS AND INFRARED BASED COOLED AND UNCOOLED THERMAL VISION DEVICES - CAMERAS
- July 31, 2024 07:20
Stock market live updates today: ALLIED DIGITAL Q1
; CONS NET PROFIT UP 21% AT 10.4CR (YOY), DOWN 26% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 6% AT 179.13CR (YOY) ,UP 1% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 7% AT 19.14CR (YOY), DOWN 21%(QOQ)
MARGINS 10.68% V 10.55% (YOY), 13.77% (QOQ)
TORRENT POWER Q1; CONS NET PROFIT UP 87% AT 996.34CR (YOY), UP 123% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 23% AT 9033.7CR (YOY) ,UP 38% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 57% AT 1858CR (YOY), UP 68%(QOQ)
MARGINS 20.56% V 16.17% (YOY), 16.98% (QOQ)
- July 31, 2024 07:20
Stock market live updates today: Navin Fluorine reports #Q1Results
👉Net profit down 16.8% at ₹51.2 cr vs ₹62 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 6.6% at ₹523.7 cr vs ₹491.2 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA down 12.1% at ₹100.4 cr vs ₹114.2 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 19.2% vs 23.3% (YoY)
- July 31, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates today: AMD Q2 2024 EARNINGS
ADJUSTED EPS 69C, EST. 68C
REVENUE $5.8B, EST. $5.73B
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $1.26B, EST. $1.25B
R&D EXPENSES $1.58B, EST. $1.58B
CAPEX $154M, EST. $127.1M
ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 22%, EST. 21.8%
SEES 3Q REVENUE $6.4B TO $7B, EST. $6.62B
(NUMBERS ARE INLINE, HOWEVER CUT GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE. STOCK UP BY 6.68% AFTER MARKET HOURS)
- July 31, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: MICROSOFT Q2 2024
EPS $2.95, EST. $2.90
REVENUE $64.7B, EST. $64.52B
CLOUD REVENUE $36.8B, EST. $36.84B
INTELLIGENT CLOUD REVENUE $28.52B, EST. $28.72B
(NUMBERS SEEN IN LINE, HOWEVER TRAILED ON CLOUD REVENUE. STOCK DOWN 6.6% AFTER MARKET HOURS)
- July 31, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 31.07.2024
Mastercard Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
Boeing Company (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)
KKR & Co. Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
Altria Group (Pre market) (Sector-FMCG)
GSK plc (Pre market) (Sector-Healthcare)
Trane Technologies plc (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
Marriott International (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Humana Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Healthcare)
Johnson Controls International plc (Pre market) (Sector-Capital goods)
Hess Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Energy)
Cencora, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Healthcare)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
The Kraft Heinz Company (Pre market) (Sector-FMCG)
Verisk Analytics, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
Garmin Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Chemical)
CDW Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
CGI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
Cameco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Energy)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
United Microelectronics Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
Entegris, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Waters Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Meta Platforms, Inc.(Post market)(Sector-Technology)
QUALCOMM Incorporated (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Arm Holdings plc (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Lam Research Corporation (Post market) (Sector-Technology
MetLife, Inc.(Post market) (Sector-Financial)
Aflac Incorporated (Post market) (Sector-Financial)
American International Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Financial)
Allstate Corporation (The) (Post market) (Sector-Financial)
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Capital goods)
Fair Isaac Corporation (Post market)(Sector-Technology)
Corteva, Inc.(Post market) (Sector-Chemical)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation(Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (Post market) (Sector-Metals)
VICI Properties Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Real Estate)
AvalonBay Communities, Inc.(Post market) (Sector-Real Estate)
American Water Works (Post market)(Sector-Miscellaneous)
eBay Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
ANSYS, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Carvana Co. (Post market) (Sector-Automobile)
Eversource Energy (Post market) (Sector-Energy)
Western Digital Corporation(Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Markel Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Financial)
PTC Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Tenaris S.A. (Post market) (Sector-Energy)
Corebridge Financial Inc. (Post market)(Sector-Financial)
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.(Post market) (Sector-Real Estate)
Everest Group, Ltd. (Post market) (Sector-Financial)
IDEX Corporation (Post market) (Sector-Manufacturing)
Sun Communities, Inc. (Post market)(Sector-Real Estate)
- July 31, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 31.07.2024
TENT JAPAN BOJ Policy Rate (Expected: 0.10% versus Previous: 0.10%)
07:00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.3 versus Previous: 49.5)
14:30 EURO CPI Flash Estimate y/y (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 2.5%)
17:45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 164K versus Previous: 150K)
19:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: 1.4% versus Previous: -2.1%)
23:30 U.S. Federal Funds Rate (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: -5.50%)
00:00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference
- July 31, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock recommendation: DLF BUY
- July 31, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Macrotech Developers reports strong Q1 results, net profit soars 186%
Macrotech Developers reported a net profit of ₹480 crore in the June quarter, up 186 per cent on year, while revenue rose 76 per cent to ₹2,850 crore. Read more
- July 31, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Aspire Systems expands European footprint with acquisition of Method4
Aspire Systems, a Chennai-based global technology services company, has acquired the UK-based Method4, a specialist in agile software development and content management systems, for an undisclosed sum. Read more
- July 31, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Jio’s standalone 5G network quality declines, reports Ookla
Jio’s standalone 5G network quality has degraded between the second quarter of 2023 and the Q2 of 2024, according to Ookla’s speed test results. This comes even as Jio launched its standalone 5G network nearly two years ago, completing the pan-India rollout exactly a year ago. Read more
- July 31, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Cannot allow Paytm-type contamination in stock markets: SEBI chief
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, said on Tuesday that the KYC Registration Authority (KRA) system is required to keep the financial services sector safe. Read more
- July 31, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Skipper reports impressive 99.51% jump in net profit for Q1FY25
Skipper, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power transmission and distribution structures, reported a 99.51 per cent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹32.42 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year. Read more
- July 31, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Firstsource Solutions Q1 net up 7.4% at ₹135 crore
Firstsource Solutions, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, on Tuesday reported a 7.36 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹135.25 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, backed by close to a 17 per cent y-o-y rise in revenue. Read more
- July 31, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: Torrent Power clocks 87 per cent increase in Q1 profits
Torrent Power clocked an 87 per cent increase in profits for the first quarter of financial year 2024-25. The company’s profit after tax grew to Rs ₹996 crore from Rs ₹532 crore during the same period last year. “Increase in contribution from merchant power sales in gas-based plants and increase in contribution from licenced distribution businesses, contributed to the increased PAT,” stated the company in an official release. Read more
