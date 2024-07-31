July 31, 2024 10:35

Results were below our estimates; however, the management believes that H2FY25 would be better for Navin on the back of demand recovery

Key Concall Takeaways:

•\u0009Financial Highlights:

o\u0009Revenue: INR524cr (+7% YoY, -13% QoQ) vs est. INR605cr

o\u0009EBITDA: INR100cr (-12% YoY, -9% QoQ) vs est. INR108cr

o\u0009EBITDA margin: 19.2% (-409bps YoY, +88bps QoQ) vs est. 17.8%

o\u0009PAT: INR51cr (-17% YoY, -27% QoQ) vs est. INR67cr

•\u0009Segmental Highlights:

o\u0009HPP revenues grew 67% YoY but fell 5% QoQ to INR281cr (vs est. INR302cr) on the back of stable HFO operations and strong sales of the new R32 capacity. Refrigerant gas prices continue to show a recovery.

o\u0009Specialty revenue fell 30% YoY and 37% QoQ to INR162cr (vs est. INR253cr) due to inventory level rationalization.

o\u0009CDMO revenue fell 13% YoY but showed a strong 69% QoQ growth to INR81cr (vs est. INR50cr. The management sees an improved order visibility.

•\u0009Capex plans:

o\u0009Agro specialty project at Dahej has a Capex of INR540cr with a target to commence commercial production by September-24

o\u0009AHF capex of INR450cr which is on schedule for commission by end FY25/ early FY26.

o\u0009Additional R32 Capex of INR84 crores is on track for completion by February 2025.

o\u0009New capability at Surat has a capex of INR30cr which is likely to be commissioned during Q2FY25.

o\u0009cGMP4 has a Capex of INR288cr, of which Phase 1 includes a Capex of INR160cr which is on track to commission by end of CY25.

o\u0009The company expects capex for FY25 to be in the range of INR600-650cr.

o\u0009The company will start formulating views on the next growth of CapEx by the middle of calendar year 2025.

NWM View:

NIFL’s Q1 results missed our estimates, mainly due to slippages in the specialty chemical business, which is witnessing inventory rationalization by customers amidst volatility in interest rates. However, despite the challenging macro environment, it is witnessed a sequential recovery in EBITDA margin. It spent over INR 1500 cr during FY23-24 and has a Capex plan of ~INR1400 cr for the next couple of years, a major portion of which goes to Agro-specialty projects (INR540 cr) and AHF facility (INR450 cr under subsidiary -NAFL, that will be commercialized in H2FY25. Although, the ramp-up of these facilities would be gradual. We expect the optimization of these Capex may take 12-18 months. We are cautious about the high depreciation and interest up on the capitalization of these Capex in H2FY25, which core business may continue to see pricing pressure (although at a lower pace). However, FY26/FY27 may see a healthy growth on the back of (a) new product launches, (b) optimization of Capex, (c) stabilization in prices of refrigerants. We keep a positive stance on the stock from a 18-24 month perspective. We may revisit our estimates and come out with detailed note shortly.