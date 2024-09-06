Stock Market today | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 6 September 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 06, 2024 16:37
Share market live today: Sensex plunges 1,017 points, Nifty slips below 25,000 amid global sell-off
The Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, with the benchmark indices falling over 1 per cent amid weak global cues and broad-based selling pressure. The BSE Sensex plummeted 1,017.23 points or 1.24 per cent to close at 81,183.93, while the Nifty 50 dropped 292.95 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 24,852.15.
The day’s trading session began on a flat note, with the Sensex opening at 82,171.08 and the Nifty at 25,093.70. However, selling pressure intensified throughout the day, leading to significant losses across sectors.
Banking and energy stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with State Bank of India (SBI) emerging the top loser on the Nifty, plunging 4.26 per cent. Other major losers included BPCL (-2.34 per cent), ICICI Bank (-2.14 per cent), NTPC (-2.05 per cent), and HCL Tech (-2.04 per cent).
- September 06, 2024 16:09
Share market live today: Rupee closes up 2 paise at 83.95 against US dollar
The rupee gained 2 paise to close at 83.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid a weak greenback in overseas markets.
However, negative domestic markets, rise in crude oil prices, and outflow of foreign capital capped sharp gains, forex traders said.
At the interbank currency market, the local unit opened at 83.97 and witnessed an intra-day high of 83.91 against the American currency.
The unit, which traded in the range of 83.91-83.97, finally settled at 83.95 (provisional), registering a gain of 2 paise. It had closed at 83.97 on Tuesday. Read more
- September 06, 2024 15:56
Share market live today: Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management on the markets.
“The domestic markets touched record highs at the start of the week and subsequently ended the winning streak as the week progressed. The overheated segments of the markets have seen some profit-booking and may be an indicator that earnings would incrementally dictate price movements. From a global perspective, the focus is now on economic data coming from the US to gauge the direction and quantum of Fed Fund Rate movement in the upcoming FOMC meet.”
- September 06, 2024 15:52
Share market live today: Waaree Renewable Technologies secures 3.4 MW solar project valued at ₹8.58 crore
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd has been awarded a contract to develop a 3.40 MW DC/2.77 MW AC ground-mount solar power project, the company said announced today. The Letter of Award (LOA) covers Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works on a turnkey basis.
- September 06, 2024 15:39
Share market live today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (0.97%), Asian Paints (0.87%), JSW Steel (0.60%), LTIMindtree (0.36%), Nestle India (0.20%)
Top losers: SBI (-4.26%), BPCL(-2.34%), ICICI Bank (-2.14%), NTPC (-2.05%), HCL Tech (-2.04%)
- September 06, 2024 15:36
Share market live today: BSE Sensex ends 1017.23 points or 1.24% lower at 81,183.93, Nifty 50 drops 292.95 points or 1.17% lower at 24,852.15
- September 06, 2024 15:28
Share market live today: Airtel unveils limited-time festive offers for prepaid customers
Bharti Airtel has launched a six-day “#FestiveOffer” promotion for pre-paid customers beginning today, September 6, 2024. The offer, open until September 11, includes three specially curated packs priced at ₹979, ₹1,029, and ₹3,599. Each pack comes with additional benefits beyond their regular features.
Bharti Airtel shares of were trading at ₹1,536.25, down by ₹10.95 or 0.71 per cent, on the NSE at 1.45 pm today. Read more
- September 06, 2024 15:21
Share Market Live Today: KIMS enters lease agreement with Sreechand Specialty Hospitals
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. KIMS Swastha Private Limited has entered into a lease agreement with Sreechand Specialty Hospitals Private Limited, Payammbalam, Kannur, Kerala along with operations and management agreement of the said Hospital effective from October 1. 2024 .
Stock traded at ₹2,649.55 on the BSE, down by 1.10%.
- September 06, 2024 15:19
Share Market Live: Snowman Logistics sees massive reduction in tax demand
Snowman Logistics Limited announced a significant reduction in its income tax demand for the assessment year 2018-19. The company received a rectification order from the Income Tax Department, revising the initial demand of ₹16.24 crore to ₹51.93 lakh. This development comes after Snowman Logistics filed an application under section 154 of the Income Tax Act.
The shares of Snowman Logistics Limited were trading at ₹82.08 down by 1.35 or 1.62 per cent on the NSE today at 1.55 pm.
- September 06, 2024 15:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Jeetendra Joshi has been appointed as General Manager – Supply Chain of ADF Foods
- September 06, 2024 15:11
Share Market Live Today: Stock in focus: Clean Science and Technology
Clean Science and Technology Limited has subscribed to the additional 8,36,121 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹588 for cash, aggregating to ₹50 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Clean Science and Technology shares inched up 0.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,515.05
- September 06, 2024 15:10
Stock Market Today: Capitalmind Research’s Appala says Indian automobile industry experiencing a slowdown
Krishna Appala, Sr. Research Analyst, Capitalmind Research on automobile industry:
The Indian automobile industry is experiencing a noticeable slowdown, with inventories rising to 77,000 units, equivalent to 75 days of sales, compared to an average of 45 days. Growth in the sector has been modest at just 2.8%, with Tata Motors seeing an 8% dip in sales this quarter compared to the same quarter last year. The cyclical nature of the industry, combined with banks becoming cautious due to stress in the MSME and MFI sectors, has contributed to the slowdown. Additionally, higher interest rates (the repo rate increased from 4% in April 2022 to 6.5%) are making vehicle financing more expensive, impacting demand.
For instance, Maruti Suzuki’s management highlighted that while retail sales remained steady, they had to increase discounts (up to 21,700/- per vehicle) to address softer demand. Capacity utilization stood at around 85%, and the company noted that demand was sluggish due to the heat wave and elections, which kept customers away from showrooms. Despite efforts to boost demand with new launches and increased CNG vehicle offerings, the overall sentiment remains cautious. Inventories rose to 37 days at Maruti, slightly higher than their optimal level. Hero MotoCorp also reported a sequential decline in gross margins, which they attributed to lower parts sales and commodity price fluctuations. However, they saw a rural demand uptick, driven by favourable rainfall and economic movements, though urban demand remains a challenge.
In August 2024, wholesale production reached 3.2 lakh units, while registrations were at 2.5 lakh units, further highlighting the inventory build-up. The festive season, especially around Diwali, is expected to bring some relief, but overall, the sentiment remains dampened by high interest rates and consumer hesitation. However, there is hope that the situation may improve once the RBI starts cutting rates, which is anticipated to follow any potential rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. This, combined with the festive season, could help revitalize demand in the coming months.
- September 06, 2024 15:05
Market Update: Nifty 50 plummeted 300.20 pts or 1.19% to 24,844.90, and BSE Sensex dipped 1054.59 pts or 1.28% to 81,146.57 as at 3 pm.
- September 06, 2024 15:03
Stock Market Live: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Asian Paints (0.83%), JSW Steel (0.62%), LTIMindtree (0.45%), Bajaj Finance (0.42%), Divi’s Lab (0.20%)
Top losers:
SBI (-4.72%), BPCL(-2.50%), Tata Motors (-2.48%), ICICI Bank (-2.35%), Coal India (-2.29%)
- September 06, 2024 15:01
Share Market Live Updates: 1,262 stocks advance, 2,655 decline on BSE
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 6, 2024, were 1,262 against 2,655 stocks that declined, and 88 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,005. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 280, and those that hit a 52-week low was 32.
A total of 288 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 245 in the lower circuit.
- September 06, 2024 14:58
Share Market Today: Top Nifty Oil & Gas losers
Top losers of Nifty Oil & Gas stocks:
Oil India (-4.23%), Petronet (-3.99%), Aegis Logistics (-3.20%), Hindustan Petroleum (-3.13%), IOC (-2.77%), GAIL (-2.54%)
- September 06, 2024 14:55
Stock Market Today: Banking stocks in focus
Nifty PSU Bank declined by 3.74% to 6,643.40, and Nifty Oil & Gas dropped 2.19% to 13,020.25. Nifty Bank and Private Bank indices were down by 1.88 and 1.72%, respectively.
- September 06, 2024 14:32
Share Market Today: Stock in focus: Synergy Green Industries
Synergy Green Industries has finalised ₹163.74 Crore orders from Vestas Wind Systems to be executed during FY 2025-26. These orders are for both 2 MW & 4 MW parts, split equally between domestic and export requirements.
Synergy Green Industries stock jumped 10.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹447.35
- September 06, 2024 14:31
Share Market Live Updates: Godfrey Philips to consider issue of bonus shares
Godfrey Phillips India’s board will meet on Sept 20 to consider issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.
Shares rallied 10.22% on the BSE, trading at ₹7,046.35.
- September 06, 2024 14:29
Market Update: Sensex, Nifty plunge
BSE Sensex plunged 1019.17 pts or 1.24% to trade at 81,181.99 as at 2.19 pm, and Nifty 50 fell 295.20 pts or 1.17% to 24,849.90.
- September 06, 2024 14:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock in focus: Reliance Naval and Engineering
Reliance Naval and Engineering has received demand orders from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Unit-82, Bahumali Bhavan, raising demand for Ineligible ITC claimed under section 16(2) during the financial year 2019-20.
1. ₹1,77,72,739 with applicable interest and penalty of ₹1,63,11,885 u/s 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017; and
2. ₹2,00,70,894 with applicable interest and penalty of ₹3,78,37,760 u/s 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017
- September 06, 2024 14:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to watch: Dynamatic Technologies
Dynamatic Technologies Limited and Sansera Engineering Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply intricate structural parts for the Airbus A220 Door Program.
Sansera Engineering shares trade at ₹1,397.45 on the NSE, down by 0.82%.
- September 06, 2024 14:25
Share Market Today: Waaree Renewable Technologies receives LOA for solar power project
Waaree Renewable Technologies has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for Ground mount solar power project of 3.40 MW DC/2.77 MW AC capacity (at ₹8,57,95,555) on turnkey basis.
Waaree Renewable shares were down 2.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,436.
- September 06, 2024 14:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock in focus: RattanIndia Enterprises
RattanIndia Enterprises’ Cargo Drone L15 supplying essentials to flood-hit Andhra Pradesh
RattanIndia Enterprises stock trades at ₹78.99 on the NSE, lower by 1.29%.
- September 06, 2024 13:53
Stock Market Update: Sensex plunges over 900 points as metal stocks shine amid broader market decline
The Indian stock market witnessed a significant downturn on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling over 900 points in afternoon trading. As of 1:12 PM, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 936.14 points or 1.14% at 81,265.02, after opening at 82,171.08.
- September 06, 2024 13:34
IPO Watch: Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO oversubscribed 12.32 times
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company IPO has been subscribed 12.32 times as at 1.27 pm on September 6, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 4.48 times, NII portion 14.26 times; and retail 15.98 times. The issue closes on September 9, 2024.
- September 06, 2024 13:27
Stock in focus: SBI shares sink 3.76% on the NSE, trading at ₹787.95
- September 06, 2024 13:24
Nifty today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high
Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE today include
Bharat Rasayan (10.73%), Suven Pharma (3.96%), Marksans (1.36%), Honasa (1.06%)
- September 06, 2024 13:16
Stock market live today: Bharti Hexacom penalised for subscriber verification violation, stock drops 0.85%
Bharti Hexacom has been imposed a penalty of ₹151,000 (by Department of Telecommunications, Rajasthan) for violation of subscriber verification norms.
Bharti Hexacom stock slipped 0.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,194.45.
- September 06, 2024 13:11
Stock market live today: Snowman Logistics gets rectification order from Income Tax Department
Snowman Logistics has received rectification order issued from Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2018-19 where the Company’s contention was found to be correct and subsequently the mistake has been rectified with the initial demand of ₹16,23,81,050 being revised to ₹51,92,615 for assessment year 2018-19.
Snowman Logistics stock fell 2.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹81.55
- September 06, 2024 13:09
Stock market live today: Airtel launches limited-time “Festive Offer” for prepaid customers; stock trades weak
Airtel has announced the launch of “#FestiveOffer” for its prepaid customers. Valid only for 6 days, from September 6, 2024 - September 11, 2024, 3 curated packs of ₹979, ₹1029 and ₹3599.
Bharti Airtel shares were down 1.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,531.65
- September 06, 2024 13:08
Markets alert: Sensex down over 1000 points
- September 06, 2024 13:07
Stock market live today: Kajaria Ramesh Tiles, Nepal, commences commercial production at manufacturing facility; stock trades flat
Kajaria Ramesh Tiles Limited, Nepal, a joint venture of Kajaria Ceramics, has commenced the commercial production of tiles today at its manufacturing facility at Jahada, Bardaghat-12, Nawalparasi, Nepal.
Shares traded flat on the NSE at ₹1,456.60.
- September 06, 2024 13:07
Stock market live today: MIC Electronics gets ₹86.44 lakh order from Ratlam division of Western Railways; stock inches up
MIC Electronics has received an order from Ratlam Division of Western Railways for ₹86.44 lakh. MIC Electronics stock inched up 0.84% on the NSE, trading at ₹81.68
- September 06, 2024 13:03
Stock market live today: Santosh Meena of Swastika - Indian market experience a sharp decline today
Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd.:
Indian markets witnessed a surprising decline today after consolidating at all-time highs. One key factor could be weaker job data from the USA, fueling concerns about a potential global economic slowdown. Additionally, India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets index has surpassed China’s, reaching its highest level. This raises the risk of a strategic reduction in weight allocation, especially given India’s relatively high valuations.
From a technical perspective, the 20-day moving average (20-DMA) of 24,850 serves as an immediate and critical support level. A breach below this could trigger further corrections toward 24,500 and 24,000 levels. On the upside, 25,150 presents the first resistance, followed by higher hurdles at 25,330 and 25,500.
- September 06, 2024 13:00
Stock market live updates: Ashok Leyland partners with Bandhan Bank to offer vehicle financing solutions
Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced partnering with Bandhan Bank to provide vehicle financing solutions to its customers.
Ashok Leyland stock traded at ₹248.35, down by 1.11% on the NSE.
Bandhan Bank shares traded at ₹199.75, down by 1.92%
- September 06, 2024 12:50
Baazar Style Retail trades higher at ₹413.50 on NSE, up by 6.30%
Baazar Style Retail currently trades at ₹413.50 on the NSE, higher by 6.30%.
Shares were listed at ₹389 on NSE and BSE today.
- September 06, 2024 12:50
Nifty today: Top gainers of Nifty metal stocks
Ratnamani Metals (3.05%), Jindal Stainless (1.79%), Jindal Steel (1.32%), JSW Steel (0.98%)
- September 06, 2024 12:49
Stock in focus: Kanoria Chemicalsinaugurates new formaldehyde manufacturing facility; stock surges 4.14%
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited (KCI) has inaugurated a new Formaldehyde manufacturing facility at its existing manufacturing site in GIDC, Ankleshwar.
Stock surged 4.14% on the BSE, trading at ₹132.
- September 06, 2024 12:42
Stock market live today: Harmil D Shah appointed CFO of RBZ Jewellers
Harmil D Shah has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of RBZ Jewellers following the resignation of Harshvardhan Bhardwa
- September 06, 2024 12:40
Stock market live today: Dr Lal Path Labs: NCLT sanctions amalgamation scheme, stock trades flat at ₹3,410 on NSE
Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd. informed that NCLT, Allahabad Bench, has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of Paliwal Medicare Private Limited with Paliwal Diagnostics Private Limited, subsidiary companies of Dr. Lal PathLabs under Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd. stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹3,410.
- September 06, 2024 12:37
Stock market live today: Star Cement establishes wholly-owned subsidiary in Meghalaya, stock trades at ₹222.31, down by 0.11%
Star Cement announced incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary RI PNAR CEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED ( RPCPL ) in the State of Meghalaya.
Star Cement stock trades at ₹222.31 on the NSE, down by 0.11%.
- September 06, 2024 12:34
Stock market live today: PVR Inox opens 7-screen multiplex in Mohali Walk, shares decline 1.05%
PVR Inox announced the opening of 7-screen multiplex at Mohali Walk, Sector 62, Mohali, Punjab.
Shares decline 1.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,563.60.
- September 06, 2024 12:26
Stock market live today: Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical’s MM-II gets fast track designation for osteoarthritis knee pain treatment
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Israel-based Moebius Medical Limited announced that the USFDA has granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to MM-II (Large Liposomes of DPPC and DMPC) for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain. Planning for confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trials for MMII is underway.
Sun Pharmaceutical stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,827.45..
- September 06, 2024 12:08
Stock market live today: KPI Green Energy gets nod for 12.72 MW wind-solar hybrid power project
KPI Green Energy informed the exchanges about the receipt of approvals from the Chief Electrical Inspector (CEIG) for 12.72 MW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project under our CPP business segment. These projects were executed for clients of KPI Green Energy Limited and Sun Drops Energia Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
KPI Green Energy stock declined 1.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹876.80
- September 06, 2024 12:06
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
LTIMindtree (1.60%), Bajaj Finance (1.57%), Hindustan Unilever (0.73%), Asian Paints (0.64%), JSW Steel (0.56%)
Top losers:
SBI (-3.82%), HCL Tech (-2.12%), Coal India (-1.98%), NTPC (-1.80%), Tata Motors (-1.75%)
- September 06, 2024 12:04
Sensex today: Advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on September 6, 2024, were 1,412 against 2,388 stocks that declined, and 103 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,903. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 254, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26.
A total of 248 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 226 in the lower circuit.
- September 06, 2024 11:59
Stock market live today: Race Eco Chain, Ganesha Ecosphere form JV to recycle plastic
Race Eco Chain, a leading plastic waste management company, has joined hands with Ganesha Ecosphere, the largest PET recycler, to form a joint venture Ganesha Recycling Chain.
The new company aims to launch numerous washing lines across India to transform PET bottles into reusable flakes, thereby significantly reducing plastic waste and fostering a circular economy
- September 06, 2024 11:46
Stock market live today: Nifty Midcap 100 declines by 0.92%; Smallcap 100 slips 0.63%
Nifty midcap 100 declined by 0.92% to 58,900.90 as at 11.40 am, and Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.63% to 19,397.25
- September 06, 2024 11:41
Stock market live updates: Wherrelz IT Solutions appoints Pankaj Saxena as Chief Financial Officer
Wherrelz IT Solutions board announced the appointment of Pankaj Saxena as Chief Financial Officer of the company, following the resignation of Ankur Khona.
- September 06, 2024 11:41
Stock market live updates: Davangere Sugar to raise funds via rights issue; stock trades at ₹7.26 on NSE
Davangere Sugar Company has approved fund-raising by way of issuance of equity shares of ₹1 each on rights basis for a value not exceeding ₹400 crore.
Stock trades at ₹7.26 on the NSE.
- September 06, 2024 11:37
Stock in focus: Ashoka Buildcon rises 1.77% on NSE
Ashoka Buildcon stock rose 1.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹272.16. Compay’s subsidiary Viva Highways Ltd (VHL) has monetised land in Hinjewadi, Pune, for Rs 453 crore
- September 06, 2024 11:29
Weather watch: Bay ‘low’ to intensify as depression under watch of super typhoon Yagi over South China Sea
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the outlook for Thursday’s low-pressure area to intensify into a depression during its prolonged stay over the West-Central and progressively North-West Bay of Bengal waters off the Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts over next few days.
- September 06, 2024 11:00
Stock in focus: Brigade Enterprises stock rises 1.99% on NSE after closing ₹1,500 crore institutional share sale
Brigade Enterprises Ltd stock rises 1.99% trading at ₹1,327.95 on the NSE. Company had announced the closure of its institutional share sale after raising ₹1,500 crore
- September 06, 2024 10:59
Stock market live updates: Congress seeks independent probe into SEBI chief to allay fears of foreign investors
Continuing its attack on SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, the Congress on Thursday demanded an independent inquiry to probe a series of allegations against her. The latest in the Congress’s line of fire was that during her tenure at ICICI Bank, Buch was also employed at Greater Pacific Capital, a private equity fund where NSA Ajit Doval’s son Shaurya Doval is a member of the leadership team.
- September 06, 2024 10:51
Stock Market Live Updates: Suzlon shares fall 1.51% on Friday
Track live movement of the stock here
- September 06, 2024 10:50
Gold Today: Kama Jewelry’s MD Colin Shah’s outlook on Gold for 2024
Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry on ‘Gold outlook for remainder of 2024’:
“Gold witnessed a decent rally since the beginning of this calendar year. The price of yellow metal witnessed an upside in the domestic market especially after the outbreak of the geo-political tensions in the middle east, triggering volatility in prices around the mid-year. However, the prices saw some correction soon after the announcement of the customs duty cut in the union budget wherein the prices saw a drop of ~5% and the momentum soon gathered pace after this upside where prices hovered near a new all-time high range. The factors that played a major role in this rally is strong official sector buying coupled with resilient physical demand which provided structural support that lifted gold’s trading range and also has the potential to continue till the rest of the year. Another factor is Fed’s previous rate cut cycles, which gave a support to gold prices wherein it gained as much as ~9% over 2-3 quarters after the first cut. Moreover, strengthening of USD further provided a boost to gold prices. Going forward, the global price and demand of the yellow metal heavily relies on the next move by Fed.
Overall, the outlook for gold looks extremely promising. Apart from the geopolitical risks, this could be driven by the higher macro volatility amid elections in many countries in 2024, especially the US, which will further support diversification and add to the yellow metal’s long term appeal. Also, with the reduced customs duty era, the festive and wedding season in the domestic market, along with increasing purchasing power of buyers due to higher disposable income will play its part in driving the demand for gold. Overall, we expect the remainder of the year to be stellar for gold rally, especially the Dhanteras period where gold may touch a new high.”
- September 06, 2024 10:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company IPO: subscribed 8.86 times
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company IPO has been subscribed 8.86 times as at 10.39 am on September 6, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 4.46 times, NII portion 8.35 times; and retail 11.60 times. The issue closes on September 9, 2024.
- September 06, 2024 10:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to watch: Pidilite Industries
Pidilite Industries shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹3,229.95. The company had entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with CollTech Group.
- September 06, 2024 10:47
Stock Market Today: Stock to focus: Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea shares plunged 11.60% to trade at ₹13.34 on the NSE.
Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has maintained a sell call on the stock at a revised target price of ₹2.5.
- September 06, 2024 10:25
Stock Market Today: Top Nifty PSY Bank losers
Top losers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks:
Canara Bank (-2.95%), SBI (-2.87%), IOB (-2.46%), PNB (-2.09%), Bank of Baroda (-1.85%)
- September 06, 2024 10:24
Stock Market Live: Glenmark Pharma agrees to pay $25 M as part of settlement with US Dept of Justice
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,705.50.
The company had agreed to pay $25 million as part of a settlement with the US Department of Justice regarding a case related to the pricing of a generic drug.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mumbai-based drug maker, has agreed to pay the amount in six instalments over five years, with interest on the settlement amount at a rate of 4.25 per cent per annum from May 28, 2024, the company said in a late-night regulatory filing on Wednesday.
(PTI inputs)
- September 06, 2024 10:19
Stock in focus: Rama Steel Tubes stock rallies 14.56% to trade at ₹15.89 on the NSE, following collaboration with Onix Renewable
- September 06, 2024 10:19
Stock in focus: Strides Pharma receives USFDA nod for generic Theophylline Tablets, Strides Pharma Science stock rises 1.72%
Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for the generic version of Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg, from the USFDA.
Strides Pharma Science stock rose 1.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,367.95.
- September 06, 2024 10:17
Stock market live today: Sensex tumbles over 800 points, Nifty down more than 200 points
Sensex plunged 835.78 pts or 1.02% to trade at 81,365.38, as at 10.12 am, and Nifty 50 dropped 217.25 pts or 0.86% to 24,927.85.
- September 06, 2024 10:04
Stock market live today: IPO PRICE SETTLED IN PRE MATCHING
BAAZAR STYLE RETAIL LTD IPO
ISSUE PRICE: ₹ 389.00
RETAIL LOT : 38 SHARES
LISTING PRICE
BSE: ₹ 389.00
NSE: ₹ 389.00
PROFIT PER LOT BSE : ₹ 00.00
PROFIT PER LOT NSE : ₹ 00.00
- September 06, 2024 10:01
Stock market live today: Markets trade lower on global cues, awaiting US jobs data
Indian equity markets opened lower on Friday, September 6, 2024, as investors remained cautious ahead of crucial US payroll data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. The benchmark Sensex opened at 82,171.08, down from its previous close of 82,201.16, while the Nifty50 started the day at 25,093.70, lower than Thursday’s close of 25,145.10.
Global market uncertainty and mixed Asian cues contributed to the subdued opening. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted, “The stock market’s catalysts are shifting rapidly, catching investors by surprise. Optimism over cooling US inflation has quickly turned to concerns about a slowing US economy.”
- September 06, 2024 09:55
Stock market live today: Brigade Enterprises raises Rs 1,500 cr by selling shares via QIP
Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises has raised Rs 1,500 crore by selling equity shares to institutional investors as part of its strategy to expand business.
The company on September 2 launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise funds. The issue closed on September 5.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Brigade Enterprises said a committee of directors approved the allotment of 1,30,43,478 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers.
The shares were allotted at an issue price of Rs 1,150 per equity share.
Hence, the company raised Rs 1,500 crore through the QIP route.
The shares were issued at a discount of 1.26 per cent of the floor price of Rs 1,164.70 per equity share. - PTI
- September 06, 2024 09:52
Commodities market updates: Gold prices rise on weaker dollar and lower yields amid signs of labour market slowdown
Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research, MOFSL
Gold prices rose to near one-week highs, on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar and lower yields after signs of labour market losing steam increased market participants belief regarding interest cut from Federal Reserve this month. U.S. private employers hired the fewest number of workers in 3-1/2-years in August, potentially hinting at a sharp labour market slowdown.
This follows data on Wednesday showing a sharp decline in U.S. job openings in July. The initial claims data also didn’t paint much of a rosy picture for the employment. Dollar index fell towards 101 , while US 10Y Yield is marked below 3.8%, supporting bullions.
The Fed needs to cut interest rates to keep the labour market healthy, but it is now down to incoming economic data to determine by how much, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said.
Data from CME Fed watch tool suggests that, market participants currently see a 59% chance of a 25 bps reduction by the U.S central bank this month and a 41% chance of a 50-bps cut. After lower jobs data this entire week focus now turns to all important US Non-farm payroll and unemployment rate data scheduled later today.
- September 06, 2024 09:51
Stock in focus: KEC International stock jumps 3.09% after securing Rs 1,423 crore transmission line project in Saudi Arabia
KEC International stock surges 3.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,018.25 on receiving new orders worth Rs 1,423 crore for the design, supply and installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.
- September 06, 2024 09:48
Currency market updates: Rupee inches up on hopes of weak US jobs report
The Indian rupee rose on Friday after disappointing U.S. private payrolls data fuelled expectations of a weaker jobs report, prompting traders to avoid the U.S. dollar.
The rupee was at 83.9350 to the U.S. dollar at 9:30 a.m., up from 83.9825 in the previous session. - Reuters
- September 06, 2024 09:47
Commodities market updates: China’s steel crisis drives iron ore to worst week since March
Iron ore steadied to remain on track for its worst week since March, with few signs of a recovery for China’s beleaguered steel market.
“There is no significant improvement in demand for steel products, so there’s little room for steel mills to resume production,” Zhang Shaoda, an analyst with China Futures Co, said by email. “The downward trend for iron ore is expected to continue.”
- September 06, 2024 09:40
Stock market live today: Sundram Fasteners’ short-term debt rating reaffirmed at A1+ by CRISIL, stock rises 2.20%
CRISIL has re-affirmed the rating for Sundram Fasteners’ short term debt and commercial paper as A1+
Stock rises 2.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,407.40
- September 06, 2024 09:37
Stock market live today: Adani Enterprises stock trades flat on the NSE
Adani Enterprises stock trades flat on the NSE, trading at ₹3,010.95. It had announced an early closure of ₹800 crore secured NCD issue.
- September 06, 2024 09:36
Stock market live today: Reliance Industries stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹2,973.80. Company’s board had announced bonus issue
- September 06, 2024 09:36
Stock market live today: RITES emerges as lowest bidder for ₹60.03 Crore UP State Bridge Corporation tender, shares up 1.42%
RITES is the lowest bidder (L-1) in the tender floated by UP State Bridge Corporation Limited for Consultancy Services for Construction of Civil works (CSC) for ₹60.03 crore.
RITES shares were up 1.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹673.95
- September 06, 2024 09:35
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
LTIMindtree (2.45%), Bajaj Finance (1.85%), Bajaj Finserv (1.45%), Wipro (0.89%), TCS (0.86%)
Top losers:
SBI (-1.22%), Coal India (-1.07%), Ultratech Cement (-0.61%), ONGC (-0.50%), NTPC (-0.43%)
- September 06, 2024 09:35
Stock market live today: USFDA classifies Dr. Reddy’s Srikakulam facility inspection as VAI and closed
The USFDA has classified the inspection of Dr Reddy’s manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh as voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and concluded that the inspection is “closed”
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹6,694.50
- September 06, 2024 09:34
Commodities market updates: OPEC+ decision fails to impact crude oil futures’ flat trading
Crude oil futures traded flat on Friday morning despite some members of OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) delaying the production output increase by two months. At 9.22 am on Friday, November Brent oil futures were at $72.72, up by 0.04 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $69.17, up by 0.03 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹5825 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹5810, up by 0.26 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹5796 against the previous close of ₹5784, up by 0.21 per cent.
- September 06, 2024 09:33
Stock market live today: Daily Market Monitor at 8.50 am.
Global Index Performance
GIFT Nifty 25182 -55 Nifty F
Hang Sang 17444 -13
Dow Jones 40756 -219
Dow Jones F 40863 +34
NASDAQ 17128 +43
NASDAQ F 18884 -80
Nikkei 36568 -89
Shanghai 2797 +8
India Vix 14.21 -1.2%
Commodity Market
Brent 72.7 +0.01%
WTI 69.2 +0.05%
Gold 2523.8 +0.17%
Silver 28.7 +1.97%
Copper 9087 -0.05%
Aluminium 2380 +0.06%
Iron Ore 98.7 -0.05%
Zinc 2724.5 -0.53%
Sugar 9.28 -0.21%
Sovereign Yield (10-year benchmark)
India 6.97 +0.11
US 3.72 Unch
Currency Market
USD 84.0 -0.01%
EUR 93.2 -0.38%
GBP 110.5 -0.33%
- September 06, 2024 09:32
Stock market live today: IPO Listing- Baazar Style Retail Limited
Listing Date : Friday, September 06, 2024 (Today)
ISIN : INE01FR01028
BSE : 544243‘B’ Group
NSE : STYLEBAAZA
NSE Series : EQ
IPO Price : ₹ 389/-
App. Min. Lot : 38 Shares
- September 06, 2024 09:32
Stock market live today: Bonus Issue Dates
Franklin Industries Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3.71
Ex Bonus 09 Sept 2024 (Monday)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- September 06, 2024 09:32
Stock market live today: Matrimony Ltd-Buyback
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 1,025/-
Current Market Price: 804/-
Market Cap: Rs 1,790 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 72 Crores ((Representing 24.85% and 24.98% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 7,02,439 shares (Representing 3.15% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 1,05,366 Shares
Buyback Record Date: Not Yet Announced
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- September 06, 2024 09:31
Stock market live today: Suprajit Engineering Limited-Buyback_Closes Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 750/- Current Market Price: 524/-
Market Cap: Rs 7,259 Crore
Buyback Size: Rs 112.50 Crores (Representing 8.63% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 15,00,000 shares (Representing 1.08% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 2,25,000 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 1 Equity Share for every 105 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 3 Equity Shares for every 62 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 27 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 02 Sep 2024
Close Date - 06 Sep 2024 (Today)
Obligation Date - 12 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 13 Sep 2024
- September 06, 2024 09:30
Stock market live today: KDDL Limited-Buyback_Closes Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 3,700/-
Current Market Price: 3,196/-
Market Cap: Rs 4,070 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 88 Crores (Representing 22.35% and 12.06% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 2,37,837 shares (Representing 1.90% of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 35,676 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 9 Equity Shares for every 540 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 5 Equity Shares for every 58 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 27 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date -02 Sep 2024
Close Date - 06 Sep 2024 (Today)
Obligation Date - 12 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 13 Sep 2024
- September 06, 2024 09:29
Stock Recommendations: MS on IT
key sector debate is whether current rally is overdone & should investors lighten their OW positioning
Think not yet
Believe revenue upgrade cycle will continue, which should keep multiples high
Uptick in BFSI spend likely to keep high growth expectations for F26 intact
HCL– Downgrade to EW, TP 1840
LTMINdtree– Upgrade to OW, TP raised to Rs 7050
TCS– TP Rs 4910
Infy– TP Rs 2150
Wipro - TP Rs 500
Tech M– TP Rs 1680
L&T Tech–TP 4730
Tata Elxsi– TP Rs 6860
Mphasis– TP Rs 3200
Cyient– TP Rs 1650
Coforge TP Rs 7825
- September 06, 2024 09:29
Stock Recommendations: GS on Bharti Airtel
Buy, TP Rs 1700
Strong growth with inflecting FCF/returns profile warrants premium val
See growth tailwinds to sustain, driven by continued share gains (200 bps over next 3 years), organic growth levers (4G, postpaid, etc.) & future tariff hikes (next in FY26)
- September 06, 2024 09:29
Stock Recommendations: GS on Indus Tower
Downgrade to Sell, TP raised to Rs 350 from Rs 220
Believe there has been significant improvement in Indus Towers’ fundamentals; raise EBITDA est by up to 17%
However, while there is merit for a higher multiple vs recent history, see Indus’ re-rating as overdone
- September 06, 2024 09:29
Stock Recommendations: GS on Voda Idea
Sell, TP Rs 2.5
VI’s recent capital raise, while incrementally +ve, is unlikely to be adequate to stop co ’s market share erosion
Forecast another 300 bps share loss over next 3-4 yrs.
VI has large AGR/spectrum related payments starting in FY26; while govt. has option of converting some dues into equity, est. ARPUs would have to rise by Rs200-270 (120%-150% under different scenarios) for VI to be sustainably free cash flow neutral
- September 06, 2024 09:28
Stock Recommendations: GS on Telecom
On Voda Idea - Sell, TP Rs 2.5
On Bharti Airtel - Buy, TP Rs 1700
On Indus Tower - Downgrade to Sell, TP raised to Rs 350 from Rs 220
- September 06, 2024 09:28
Stock Recommendations: GS on Aavas Fin
Upgrade to buy, TP Rs 2160
See value emerging as co improved its growth outlook & expands ROAs which believe is not adequately reflected in its below-mean P/E multiples
Forecast PPOP CAGR of 25% & PAT CAGR of 25% over FY24-27E
- September 06, 2024 09:28
Stock Recommendations: GS on SBI
Downgrade to Sell, TP cut to Rs 742 from Rs 841
Multiple headwinds ahead as ROAs peak; val de-rating likely
Believe risk-reward profile is turning unfavorable on
1) Growing headwinds to sustainability of ROA; expect ROAs to moderate to sub-1% in FY26E
2) Lower loan growth going fwd
3) Expected increase in credit costs on rising slippages in MSME / Agri / unsecured portfolios.
Cut FY25-27 EPS by 3-9% & target multiple to 1.x from 1.2x previously
- September 06, 2024 09:28
Stock Recommendations: GS on Financials
On SBI - Downgrade to sell, TP cut to Rs 742 from Rs 841
On Aavas Fin - Upgrade to buy, TP Rs 2160
On SBI Cards - Upgrade to Buy from Sell, TP raised to Rs 913 from Rs 652
- September 06, 2024 09:27
Stock market live today: Securities in Ban for Trade Date 06-SEP - 2024
1. ABFRL 2. BALRAMCHIN 3. BANDHANBNK 4. BIOCON 5. CHAMBLFERT 6. HINDCOPPER 7. RBLBANK
- September 06, 2024 09:26
Stock market live today: Spot index levels for Date 06-SEP - 2024
Nifty 50: Spot support at 25000 below this 24900, resistance at 25200 above this 25300.
BankNifty: Spot support at 51300 below this 51000, resistance at 51800 above this 52000.
Nifty Fin Service: Spot support at 23700 below this 23600, resistance at 23900 above this 24000.
BSE Sensex: Spot support at 82000 below this 81700, resistance at 82600 above this 82800.
- September 06, 2024 09:17
Stock market live today: Opening bell: Sensex down 0.15% and Nifty slips 0.11% amid US rate cut speculation
India’s benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Friday as traders awaited a critical U.S. jobs report to assess the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate cuts.BSE Sensex declined 119.94 pts or 0.15% to trade at 82,081.22 as at 9.15 am, and Nifty 50 slipped 28.80 pts or 0.11% to trade at 25,116.30Concerns over a U.S. labor market slowdown have resurfaced following data indicating weaker job openings and fewer private sector job gains, heightening expectations for an aggressive 50-basis-point rate cut when the Fed meets on September 17-18.
- September 06, 2024 08:58
Stock market live today: VA Tech Wabag gets order from Saudi water authority worth $317 mn
VA Tech Wabag Ltd has won a $317 million order from the Saudi Water Authority for a 300 million liters per day (MLD) mega seawater desalination plant. - Reuters
- September 06, 2024 08:39
Commodities market updates: Gold holds below 1-week high ahead of US jobs data, heads for weekly gain
Gold held below a one-week high on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain, as market participants focussed on U.S. jobs data that could shape the size of an expected rate cut this month.
Spot gold was little changed at $2,516.00 per ounce as of 0221 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $2,523.29 in the previous session. Bullion has climbed 0.5% for the week and 22% for the year so far.
U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,545.70. - Reuters
- September 06, 2024 08:14
Stock recommendations: Nuvama Research revised TP for Polycab to Rs 8340 and retains ‘Buy’ recommendation
Nuvama Research after meeting the management of Polycab has revised target price to Rs 8340 while retaining ‘Buy’: We recently met management of Polycab Gandharv Tongia, CFO, and Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head-IR. While Q1FY25 was hurt by channel destocking and export weakness (distribution rejig in the key market), the longer-term growth drivers remain intact. Moreover, management remains confident of maintaining the company’s industry-leading position and is currently in the process of formulating an updated version of LEAP.
Management reiterated their guidance of maintaining EBITDA margins in the range of 12–14%. We reckon revenue/EBITDA/PAT shall grow at a CAGR of 17%/19%/17% over FY24-27E; yielding a revised target price of Rs 8,340, rolling forward to Q2FY27E EPS; retain ‘BUY’.
- September 06, 2024 08:13
Stock market live today: Stocks in News
Pidilite Industries: Company enters into exclusive distribution agreement with Colltech group (Positive)
Sumit woods: Company selected as developer to redevelop a project, project offer gross development value of about Rs 500 cr, Market Cap of the Company is Rs 440 cr. (Positive)
Jindal Stainless: Company supplied stainless steel for Vande Bharat sleeper coaches. (Positive)
Wipro: Company gets enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal to meet sustainability targets (Positive)
Sundaram-Clayton: Company has commissioned the commercial production of aluminum die castings situated in the industrial area of the state industries promotion corporation of Tamil Nadu (Positive)
Vivanta Industries: Company has entered into partnership agreement with Marut drone tech for doing business of drones in Gujarat territory. (Positive)
Colgate-Palmolive: Company launches a new product in addition to its visible white range, the visible white purple toothpaste (Positive)
Ashoka Buildcon: Company has been apprised by unit viva highways, that the land owned by it under its real estate portfolio, situated at hinjewadi, pune, has been monetized at a total consideration of Rs 453 crore (Positive)
Shakti Pumps: Company and IIT Delhi secure milestone patent for innovative irrigation technology, Company receives 15 patent for ground breaking sensorless motor drive technology (Positive)
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Company approves merger of Casper Pharma with company (Positive)
Matrimony: Company approves Rs 72 crore share buyback at 27% premium (Positive)
Honeywell Automation: Commissions Microgrid Battery Storge system in India for Solar Energy Corp. (Positive)
KEC International: Company gets orders worth ₹1,423 cr for design, supply & installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia (Positive)
Apar Ind: Revision in ratings of Long Term Bank Facilities from “A+” to “AA“, Outlook Stable (Positive)
GNA Axles: Memorandum of Family Settlement (MFS) having been entered into amongst the members of the GNA Family (Positive)
NLC India: Vesting order was issued for NLCIL’s Second Commercial Coal Block and the Biggest among the NLCIL’s Mining Projects, Machhakata (Positive)
VST Ind: Company has received in-principle approval to issue bonus shares in a 10:1 ratio, granting 10 new shares for every 1 existing share. (Positive)
Thangamayil: Chandramogan bought 3,53,353 shares at 2,140.00/sh (Positive)
Dreamfolks: Introduces its latest service, highway dining for travellers. (Positive)
Poonawalla Fincorp: Board approves allotment of NCD aggregating to Rs 425 crore, through private placement. (Neutral)
Finolex Cables: Ratnakar Barve to replace Nikhil Naik as Chairman of Company (Neutral)
Oswal agro mills: Company acquired 4.85% stake of Oswal greentech; deal for Rs 51.07 per share (Neutral)
Rashtriya chemicals and fertilizers: Company approved issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 14 billion via private placement basis (Neutral)
Aditya Birla fashion: Company approved allotment of 55.7 million shares to eligible shareholders of TCNS clothing. (Neutral)
Brigade: Company announces closure of its institutional share sale through which it has managed to raise ₹1,500 crore. (Neutral)
Bharat Forge: North America Class 8 truck orders remain below seasonal expectations. (Neutral)
Mrs Bectorfood: Company launches QIP to raise up to ₹400 cr, indicative issue price at ₹1,550/sh. (Neutral)
Indigo Paints: Peak Partners Likely To Sell 11% Stake Of Indigo Paints Via Block Deals (Neutral)
Nucleus Software: Company to buy back up to 4.48 lakh shares (1.67% equity) for ₹72.4 crore at ₹1,615/share. The buyback opens on September 9 & closes on September 13. (Neutral)
Ola Elec: Anchor lock-in period end date for 50% shares (30 Days) is today. (Neutral)
KPIT: Merger of Future Mobility Solutions GmbH with KPIT Technologies GmbH has been approved (Neutral)
Camlin Fine: Board Meeting to be held on 10-Sep-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/Fund raising (Neutral)
Gensol: Company has acquired 99.99% of Gridstor Energy Private Limited’s equity shares, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. (Neutral)
GIC RE: Company got bids for 1345323 shares vs 5951200 shares offered for retail. (Neutral)
PNB Housing Finance: Company to raise nearly ₹2,500 crore via NCDs on September 9. (Neutral)
PayTM: Govt is Likely To Impose 18% GST on Income of PGs for Transactions Below ₹2000. (Neutral)
Mangalam Cement: Company enters into purchase power agreement for Solar Power via SPV Suryadeep RJ1 Projects. (Neutral)
Force Motors: August’24 sales 2299 units vs August’23 units 3018. (Negative)
Venus Pipes: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted search at registered & corporate office of the company. (Negative)
- September 06, 2024 08:12
Stock market updates: Akzo Nobel starts commercial production of powder coating products at Gwalior plant, invests ₹105 Cr
Akzo Nobel India Commences Commercial Production of Powder Coating Products at Gwalior Plant with an Installed Capacity of 5166 Tons Per Annum, Invests 105 Cr Rupees
- September 06, 2024 08:11
Stock market updates: Camlin Fine Sciences to Hold Board Meeting on September 10 to Consider Proposal for Rights Issue
- September 06, 2024 08:10
Stock market updates: UdayShivakumar Infra’s JV wins ₹120 crore order
UdayShivakumar Infra: Company Joint Venture Secured Order of 1.2B Rupees Company Says Joint Ventures Become L1 Bidders for Project Worth 10.57B Rupees Company Gets LOA for Order Worth 295.3M Rupees
- September 06, 2024 08:09
Stock market updates: New service launched by DreamFolks Services to cater to Highway Travelers in India
DreamFolks Services: Company Introduces Latest Service, Catering to Travelers on Highways Across India Company Says This Service Will Be Available at Over 600 Outlets Along Key Highways Across the Country New Offering Marks Company’s Expansion Beyond Airports and Railway Stations
- September 06, 2024 08:08
Stock market updates: Mangalam Cemen invests ₹ 7 Cr in Solar Power Plant, Secures 26% Stake in Suryadeep Captive Power
- September 06, 2024 08:07
Stock market updates: Mrs. Bectors Food: Company Opens QIP, Sets Floor Price at ₹1,577.85 Per Share
- September 06, 2024 08:06
Stock market updates: Adani Group gets ready to raise up to ₹40,000 crore from retail investors, aims to hedge risks: Report
- September 06, 2024 08:06
Stock recommendations: Goldman Sachs downgrade SBI to Sell from Neutral, with a revised price target of Rs 742 (Rs 841 prior)
- September 06, 2024 08:05
IPO Watch: HDFC Bank plans 10-15% stake sale through HDB Financial IPO
HDFC Bank may offload about 10–15% stake through HDB Financial IPO, which will likely be a combination of secondary sale + fresh capital.
HDB Financial aiming for $9 billion IPO in next 6 months.
- September 06, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: September 6, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Adani Enterprises, Infosys, KEC International, Ashok Buildcon, NLC India, Pidilite Industries, Venus Pipesk Brigade Enterprises
- September 06, 2024 07:15
Financial markets updates: Debt Market Pulse 05th Sept 2024
i1) Some Primary CP deals are
a) NABARD ₹2325 cr @7.24% (91D)
b) M&M Fin svcs ₹1500 cr @7.65% (91D)
c) Tata Power ₹500 cr @7.29% (86D)
d) L&T Fin ₹1975 cr @@7.40% (21-25D)
e) Tata Steel ₹1000 cr @7.30% (90D)
f) Bajaj Fin ₹350 cr @7.77% (91D)
2) The 10Y US treasury yields have fallen a total of 16 bps in last 3 days and currently trading @3.76%
3) Indian Gsecs continue trade in a narrow range with volumes worth 36,000 cr.. One more day of flattish close for the yields
Closing Gsecs
710GS29@6.77% flat
710GS34@6.85%🔽1bp
718GS33@6.88% flat
3) Actually, these 11-12 days till Lord Ganesha stays at our hearts and homes, the Gsecs will continue to trade like this only in a Tight Rope-Stable bcz most of them will be at their homes celebrating the Biggest Festive of India Ganesha Chaturthi ..
4) Then post the festive, we believe ; when most of the Debt participants crowd comes back THE ACTUAL rally WILL TAKE PLACE
5) The 1Y OIS stood @6.46%.🔽🔽5/6 bps & 5Y @6.05% 🔽🔽5/6 bps
6) We keep re-iterating; as a treasury or a surplus cash manager; one has to stay ahead of the curve and manage things tactically to earn Risk-Adjusted Alpha.
- September 06, 2024 07:14
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 06.09.2024
14:30 EURO Revised GDP q/q (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
18:00 U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 164K versus Previous: 114K)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 4.2% versus Previous: 4.3%)
18:15 U.S. FOMC Member Williams Speaks
20:30 U.S. FOMC Member Waller Speaks
- September 06, 2024 07:02
Commodities market updates: Maharashtra achieves 102% Kharif sowing with record rainfall
Maharashtra has achieved 102 per cent sowing for the Kharif season, thanks to 121 per cent of the average rainfall recorded across the state. The Agriculture Department shared this update during the state Cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. From June 1 to September 2, the state received 1002 mm of rainfall. In comparison, during the same period last year, the state received only 81.4 per cent of the average rainfall.
- September 06, 2024 06:48
Economy Watch: With the monsoon progressing well, RBI Governor optimistic about favourable food inflation outlook
The balance between inflation and growth is well-poised, with there being greater optimism that food inflation outlook could become more favourable over the course of the year and the India growth story continuing to be intact, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
This observation comes amid calls from certain quarters to revisit the current retail inflation target of 4 per cent even as two external members of the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) have made a case for a 25-basis points repo rate cut coupled with a change in the monetary policy stance to “neutral” from “withdrawal of accommodation”.
- September 06, 2024 06:47
Stock market updates: Adani Enterprises declares early closure of ₹800 crore-NCD issue
Adani Enterprises on Thursday announced an early closure of ₹800 crore secured non-convertible debentures (NCD) issue. The company launched the issue on September 4 (Wednesday) with a base issue size of ₹400 crore and an option to retain over-subscription of another ₹400 crore, aggregating up to ₹800 crore.
The NCD issue was slated to close on September 17. AEL’s offering included up to 80 lakh NCDs with a face value of ₹1,000. The NCDs were available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months with quarterly, cumulative, and annual interest payment options across eight series. The instruments carried an effective annual yield ranging from 9.25 per cent to 9.90 per cent.
- September 06, 2024 06:44
Stock recommendations: Broker’s call: Havells India (Accumulate)
Havells India has informed the exchange about the commissioning of its new cable manufacturing facility located in Vasanthnarasapura Industrial Area, Tumakuru, Karnataka. This new facility, operational as of September 3, has a capacity of 3.48 lakh Kms with investment of ₹300 crore.
The company further plans to increase its Tumakuru capacity to 4.626 lakh Kms annually from 3.48 lakh Kms, which commissioned on September 3. This expansion is expected to be completed by Sep-2026, with a projected capex of ₹450 crore. The higher capex is due to the investment being directed towards enhancing capacity for higher size cables, specifically HT cables.
- September 06, 2024 06:42
Stock recommendations: Broker’s call: Medplus Health (Buy)
In its FY24 annual report, Medplus Health Services has highlighted key levers of growth such as deeper penetration in its core markets with a focus on tier-2 and beyond locations ( about 50 per cent of stores in these markets) to optimise operational processes and inventory management and plans to add 600+ stores in FY25.
Increasing private label share by capitalising its scale and expanding its product range and looking to scale-up its own branded generics under “Medplus” brand.
- September 06, 2024 06:40
Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 6, 2024
The stock that we have today is Alembic Ltd. Recently, the stock was in a downtrend. But it rebounded in the last two sessions on the back of a support. Notably, the long-term trend is bullish. We expect the price to go up further from here.
- September 06, 2024 06:36
Stock market live today: Trading Guide for September 6, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.