September 06, 2024 08:13

Pidilite Industries: Company enters into exclusive distribution agreement with Colltech group (Positive)

Sumit woods: Company selected as developer to redevelop a project, project offer gross development value of about Rs 500 cr, Market Cap of the Company is Rs 440 cr. (Positive)

Jindal Stainless: Company supplied stainless steel for Vande Bharat sleeper coaches. (Positive)

Wipro: Company gets enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal to meet sustainability targets (Positive)

Sundaram-Clayton: Company has commissioned the commercial production of aluminum die castings situated in the industrial area of the state industries promotion corporation of Tamil Nadu (Positive)

Vivanta Industries: Company has entered into partnership agreement with Marut drone tech for doing business of drones in Gujarat territory. (Positive)

Colgate-Palmolive: Company launches a new product in addition to its visible white range, the visible white purple toothpaste (Positive)

Ashoka Buildcon: Company has been apprised by unit viva highways, that the land owned by it under its real estate portfolio, situated at hinjewadi, pune, has been monetized at a total consideration of Rs 453 crore (Positive)

Shakti Pumps: Company and IIT Delhi secure milestone patent for innovative irrigation technology, Company receives 15 patent for ground breaking sensorless motor drive technology (Positive)

Suven Pharmaceuticals: Company approves merger of Casper Pharma with company (Positive)

Matrimony: Company approves Rs 72 crore share buyback at 27% premium (Positive)

Honeywell Automation: Commissions Microgrid Battery Storge system in India for Solar Energy Corp. (Positive)

KEC International: Company gets orders worth ₹1,423 cr for design, supply & installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia (Positive)

Apar Ind: Revision in ratings of Long Term Bank Facilities from “A+” to “AA“, Outlook Stable (Positive)

GNA Axles: Memorandum of Family Settlement (MFS) having been entered into amongst the members of the GNA Family (Positive)

NLC India: Vesting order was issued for NLCIL’s Second Commercial Coal Block and the Biggest among the NLCIL’s Mining Projects, Machhakata (Positive)

VST Ind: Company has received in-principle approval to issue bonus shares in a 10:1 ratio, granting 10 new shares for every 1 existing share. (Positive)

Thangamayil: Chandramogan bought 3,53,353 shares at 2,140.00/sh (Positive)

Dreamfolks: Introduces its latest service, highway dining for travellers. (Positive)

Poonawalla Fincorp: Board approves allotment of NCD aggregating to Rs 425 crore, through private placement. (Neutral)

Finolex Cables: Ratnakar Barve to replace Nikhil Naik as Chairman of Company (Neutral)

Oswal agro mills: Company acquired 4.85% stake of Oswal greentech; deal for Rs 51.07 per share (Neutral)

Rashtriya chemicals and fertilizers: Company approved issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 14 billion via private placement basis (Neutral)

Aditya Birla fashion: Company approved allotment of 55.7 million shares to eligible shareholders of TCNS clothing. (Neutral)

Brigade: Company announces closure of its institutional share sale through which it has managed to raise ₹1,500 crore. (Neutral)

Bharat Forge: North America Class 8 truck orders remain below seasonal expectations. (Neutral)

Mrs Bectorfood: Company launches QIP to raise up to ₹400 cr, indicative issue price at ₹1,550/sh. (Neutral)

Indigo Paints: Peak Partners Likely To Sell 11% Stake Of Indigo Paints Via Block Deals (Neutral)

Nucleus Software: Company to buy back up to 4.48 lakh shares (1.67% equity) for ₹72.4 crore at ₹1,615/share. The buyback opens on September 9 & closes on September 13. (Neutral)

Ola Elec: Anchor lock-in period end date for 50% shares (30 Days) is today. (Neutral)

KPIT: Merger of Future Mobility Solutions GmbH with KPIT Technologies GmbH has been approved (Neutral)

Camlin Fine: Board Meeting to be held on 10-Sep-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/Fund raising (Neutral)

Gensol: Company has acquired 99.99% of Gridstor Energy Private Limited’s equity shares, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. (Neutral)

GIC RE: Company got bids for 1345323 shares vs 5951200 shares offered for retail. (Neutral)

PNB Housing Finance: Company to raise nearly ₹2,500 crore via NCDs on September 9. (Neutral)

PayTM: Govt is Likely To Impose 18% GST on Income of PGs for Transactions Below ₹2000. (Neutral)

Mangalam Cement: Company enters into purchase power agreement for Solar Power via SPV Suryadeep RJ1 Projects. (Neutral)

Force Motors: August’24 sales 2299 units vs August’23 units 3018. (Negative)

Venus Pipes: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted search at registered & corporate office of the company. (Negative)