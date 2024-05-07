May 07, 2024 08:31

(COAL IN, Mkt Cap USD34b, CMP INR461, TP INR530, 15% Upside, Buy)

Motilal Oswal

- 4QFY24 revenue stood at INR374b (-2% YoY/+4% QoQ), in line with our est. of INR376b. Blended ASP was INR1,699/t (-9% YoY/-2% QoQ), largely in line with our estimate.

- Adj. EBITDA (net of OBR) stood at INR98b (+14% YoY/-17% QoQ) in 4Q, in line with our est. of INR95b. EBITDA/t stood at INR488 (+6% YoY/-22% QoQ), vs. our est. of INR472, as lower costs led to improvement in operating performance.

- APAT stood at INR87b (+26% YoY/-14% QoQ) vs. our est. of INR68b. The beat was due to a change in OBR accounting. The company in Feb’24 approved the change in accounting policy on stripping activity, which the group was consistently following in the case of opencast mining with a rated capacity of 1MTPA or more. In 4Q, the company provided for the impact of this change and restated previous financials.

- In 4Q, production stood at 242mt (+8% YoY/+22% QoQ) and dispatches came in at 201mt (+8% YoY/+5% QoQ). SECL/MCL led the pack with dispatches of 48mt/53mt, representing ~50% of total dispatches.

- Apart from NCL and WCL, all the other subsidiaries saw production growth YoY, with ECL clocking the highest sales growth of +55% YoY in 4Q.

- FSA realization came in as expected at INR1,536/t (-1% YoY/flat QoQ) in 4Q. E-auction volumes stood at 23mt vs. 32mt. E-auction premium in 4Q stood at 66% (higher than our est. of 53% and lower than 117% premium in 3Q).

- COAL declared a final dividend of INR5 per share, taking the total dividend for FY24 to INR25.5 per share.

- In FY24, revenue stood at INR1,423b (+3% YoY), adj. EBITDA came in at INR418b (+3% YoY), and APAT stood at INR374b (+18% YoY). Production/dispatches grew 10%/6% YoY to 774mt/753mt. The blended ASP declined 6% YoY to INR 1734/t in FY24