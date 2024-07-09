July 09, 2024 07:24

KPI Green Energy: Company signs 50MW hybrid power purchase deal with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

Diamond Power: Company wins order worth 409 Cr Rupees from Adani Green.

Torrent Power: Company in pact with ARSS teeks and Torrent Urja 14 for setting up 50 MWp solar projects in Tamil Nadu

Waaree Renewable: Company secures 412.5 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Mahanagar Gas: Company hikes CNG price by ₹1.50/kg & domestic PNG by ₹1/SCM in & around Mumbai w.e.f. July 9

Bajaj Finserve: Bajaj Allianz life insurance co June new business premium seen at 10.8B vs 7.68B (MoM)

HEC Infra: Company get order 28.44 cr rupees

HG Infra: Company enters into MoU with Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy for execution of solar power plant project

Easemy trip: Company expands Its Franchising Network, Opens Doors to the First Franchise Store in Gujarat

Lupin: Company gets tentative U.S. FDA approval for ANDA of Empagliflozin.

Bandhan Bank: Company launches enhanced trade products to facilitate global business transactions

Ajmera: Sales surged 36% year-on-year to Rs 306 crore in Q1FY25 due to recently launched Ajmera Vihara project in Bhandup, Mumbai.

IRB/DBL/AShoka: Government seeks nod to accelerate process of awarding of road projects new scheme expected to replace Bharatmala Pariyojna.

HFCL: Company’s Netherlands unit incorporates subsidiary in the U.K. for making optical fibre cables

LIC: Premium up 13.6%; total APE up 20.8% & retail APE up 12.7%.

SBI Life: Premium up 22.0%; total APE up 16.6% & retail APE up 18.3%.

ICICI Pru: Premium up 14.0%; total APE up 12.7% & retail APE up 27.8%.

HDFC Life: Premium up 8.0%; total APE up 25.5% & retail APE up 32.6%.

Keystone: ICRA has upgraded long term rating for Rs 100 cr bank facilities of the company from ICRA A to ICRA A-.

RailTel Corp: Company to pay Rs. 1.85 per Share as final dividend.

Spice Jet: Company has not deposited staff’s PF since January 2022.

Container Corp: Company total throughput at 11.59 lakh TEUs, up 6% YoY

Pitti Engineering: Company opens QIP for raising up to Rs 360 crore, sets floor price as Rs 1,054.25/share

VA Tech Wabag: Company approved sale of 100% stake in wabag water services S.R.L, Romania, deal for EUR 1.2M

Bank of Baroda: Alok Vajpeyi ceases to serve as Director of bank w.e.f 8th- July-2024 upon completion of his tenure

M&M: Company Launces Mileage guarantee for BS6 OBD.

Senco Gold: Company reports retail sales growth of 11% in Q1FY25.

Sanofi: Board Meeting On July 26 To Consider Q1 Results.

IDFC First Bank: Board Meeting On July 27 To Consider Q1 Results.

Max Life: Premium down 6%, total APE up 17.6% & retail APE up 22.2%.

HCL Tech: Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur by France.

Godrej CP: India business performed well with high-single digit organic volume and mid-single digit value growth.

Nestle India: Shareholders approve royalty payment rate of 4.5% to Swiss parent company.

Piramal Enterprises: Company intends to ramp up growth to 15% and boost assets under management to Rs 80,000 crore.

Dixon Technologies: Company will acquire 6.5% stake in Aditya Infotech for divesting in its joint venture with the company.

Jio Financial: Charanjit Attra resigns as Group COO of Company, effective July 8.

Utkarsh SFB: Gets RBI nod for re-appointment of Govind Singh as MD and CEO for 3 years effective September 21

Jupiter Wagons: Company opens QIP, sets floor price at ₹689.47/share.

Swan Energy: Blackrock buys 1.45% stake worth Rs 304cr while 2 FIIs sold shares.

Urja Global: CGST Department carrying search operation at Company’s corporate office from July 3

Kohinoor Foods: Company gets notice from central bureau of investigation in name of company’s Director.