Aurobindo Pharma: Company receives USFDA approval for cephalexin tablets USP, 250 MG and 500 MG. (Positive)

Man Infraconstruction: Company gets commencement certificate for its highly anticipated vile Parle project, the project has total estimated sale potential of over Rs 1,200 cr. (Positive)

Hero Motocorp: September total sales 637050 units vs 536499 units (YoY), EST 622000. (Positive)

Maruti Suzuki: September total sales 184727 units vs 181343 units (YoY), EST 182000. (Positive)

Eicher RE: September total sales 86978 units vs 78580 units (YoY), EST 78500. (Positive)

Petronet LNG: Company informs that the two LNG storage tanks i.e. t-107 & t-108, each having capacity of 1, 80,000 CU.M, at Dahej LNG terminal of the Company have been commissioned (Positive)

JB Chemicals: Company approved capacity addition to iv manufacturing facility at Panoli, Company establishment of dedicated manufacturing line for povidone/iodine liquid, ointment (Positive)

RailTel: gets work order for Rs 68 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail. (Positive)

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems and US-Based AM General & Mandus Group partner to Codevelop and Co-produce Next-Generation Artillery Platforms (Positive)

Tata Power: Company bets Rs 1.2 lakh crore investment to make Rajasthan the next green energy superpower (Positive)

GMR Airports: Top court disposes pleas in Nagpur airport case, authorities required to execute concession agreement at earliest for Nagpur airport with Company. (Positive)

V-Mart Retail: September quarter revenue growth of 20% (YoY) to Rs 6.61 billion. (Positive)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: RBI grants authorized dealer category 1 license to the bank. (Positive)

Unichem Laboratories: Company approved entering into agreements with Bayshore pharmaceuticals, Purchase of rights, title, interest in product, goodwill associated with 9 Andas of Bayshore USA (Positive)

CSB Bank: Gross advances witness a 20% jump on a yearly basis to Rs 26,871 crore in July-September quarter. (Positive)

Dr. Reddy’s: Company signs voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and commercialise Lenacapavir in India and other countries (Positive)

Jubilant Ingrevia: Company has entered into an agreement with a leading Agrochemical Company to produce an Agro Intermediate for one of the key Agro actives of the Customer. (Positive)

Max Health: CARE has upgraded the credit rating for long term bank facilities from ‘CARE AA; Positive’ to ‘CARE AA+. (Positive)

Paras Defence: Company opens QIP, sets floor price at Rs 1,096.35/share (Positive)

APL Apollo: Company announces that total sales for quarter ending September 30 increased to 7.58 lakh tons. (Positive)

Ashoka Buildcon: Company gets 2 LoAs worth Rs 1,264 crore from MMRDA for design & construction of 2 creek bridges (Positive)

Zydus Life: Company receives tentative approval from USFDA for Enzalutamide Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg (Positive)

JSW Energy: Company received Letter of Intent from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage. (Positive)

PC Jeweller: Company has successfully reached a one-time settlement with its 14 Consortium Lenders, including State Bank of India. (Positive)

Adani Enterprises: India’s Maharashtra state approved the acquisition of 256 acres of land in Mumbai in a boost to the Adani Group’s project to redevelop Dharavi: Bloomberg (Positive)

DCW: Ekta Halwasiya bought 15 lakh shares of company at average Rs 101.76 per share (Positive)

R Power: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group forays into Bhutan, to set up 1,270 MW projects (Positive)

Vakrangee: Hrti Private Limited bought 63.76 lakh shares of company at average Rs 35.77 per share (Positive)

SENCO: Board will consider the proposal of the split/sub-divide of its stock’s face value on October 04, 2024. (Positive)

Godawari Power: Reminder for stock split from Rs 5 to Rs 1. Ex-date is 04th October 2024. (Neutral)

Godawari Power: Company has appointed Mr. K.V.S.N. Raveendra as Chief Operating Officer effective October 1, 2024 (Neutral)

Veefin: Company has acquired a 26% stake in Regime Tax Solutions Pvt Ltd (Tax Genie) through its subsidiary, Estorifi Solutions Pvt Ltd. (Neutral)

South Indian Bank: Provisional gross advances up 13.07% for quarter ended September, provisional total deposit rose 8.62% (YoY) (Neutral)

Thermax: Company’s unit Thermax engineering Singapore makes further investment in unit Thermax (Thailand), investment of Rs 259 million. (Neutral)

Tata Consultancy Services: Company has announced a record date for the second interim dividend, pending board approval on October 10, 2024. (Neutral)

Vaibhav Global: Company Entered Into Spa for Transfer of Entire Shareholding in Encase Packaging (Neutral)

Varroc Engineering: Company unit enter into power purchase agreement with Ampin energy C&I thirty; agreement for acquisition of 26% stake in SPVS for up to Rs 97.2 million (Neutral)

NMDC: September total production at 3.04 MT, September total sales 3.54 MT vs 3.11 MT (YoY). (Neutral)

Dabur: Company expected to post a mid-single digit decline in consolidated revenue for September quarter. (Neutral)

ESAF Small Finance Bank: Company has decided to engage M/S. KYNDRYL solutions as the master system integrator of the Bank (Neutral)

ITC: Arm ITC Infotech India acquires 100% shares of Blazeclan Technologies for ₹485 crore. (Neutral)

Mankind Pharma: CCI approves Mankind Pharma’s proposed acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,630 crore. (Neutral)

Reliance Infra: Company to raise approx Rs 2,930 crore via foreign currency bonds (Neutral)

Adani Enterprises: Company is looking to raise about $1.3 billion through a QIP: Bloomberg. (Neutral)

Coal India: Company reports provisional 1% decline in coal production to 50.9 million tonne in September. (Neutral)

PVR: Company opened 5-screen multiplex at Alveal Fun Savvy Mall, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. (Neutral)

Spice Jet: Company clears salary dues totalling Rs 120 crore for its employees over the past four months. (Neutral)

HCG: Company has completed the upfront acquisition of 51% equity share capital of Vizag Hospital (Neutral)

Suzlon: Company has been issued an advisory cum warning letter from both the NSE and BSE, concerning non-compliance with the SEBI. (Neutral)

Dalmia Bharat: Company to acquire 25.38% of equity share capital of Bijlee Kandasamy Private Limited (Neutral)

All Cargo: Company has considered and approved the sale of its 7.60% equities of Haryana Orbital Rail held by the Company to Allcargo Terminals Limited, Promoter Group Company for total consideration of Rs.115 crores. (Neutral)

Zuari Ind: Company has acquired 50% stake in Forte Furniture Products from Fabryki Mebli Forte S.A. (Neutral)

Hindustan Zinc: Company’s mined metal production up 2% year-on-year. (Neutral)

OLA: Company sold 23965 vehicles in September vs 26928 vehicles MoM. (Negative)

Marico: Company expects gross margins to decline annually. (Negative)