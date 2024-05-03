BSE Sensex slumped 1020.43 pts or 1.37 per cent at 73,590.68 as at 1.50 pm; and Nifty 50 dropped 265.35 pts or 1.17 per cent at 22,382.85.

Nifty smallcap 100 declined 1.14 per cent at 16,824.95, while the midcap 100 slipped 0.85 per cent at 50,680.30 as of 1.59 pm.

All sectoral indices traded in the negative territory, with the majority of them down over 1 per cent. Nifty oil & gas declined by 1.87 per cent at 11,702.25, while Nifty Auto was down by 1.67 per cent at 22,353.40. Nifty IT slid 1.35 per cent at 32,754.90.

MRF stock fell 4.42 per cent to ₹1,27,950 on the NSE as at 1.55 pm. The company has reported its Q4 results.

Coforge stock fell 9.34 per cent to trade at ₹4,520.05 on the NSE.

The major gainers on the NSE as of 1.51 pm were Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Grasim, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and ONGC. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Tata Motors, L&T, and Nestle India stocks were major laggards.

On the BSE, 256 stocks were trading at the lower circuit level while 272 stocks had hit the upper circuit as at 1.58 pm. Of all the 3,888 stocks traded, 2,541 of them declined, 1,218 advanced and 129 remained unchanged.