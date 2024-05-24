NSE Nifty50 crossed the 23,000 mark for the first time on Friday morning hitting high of 23004. BSE Sensex was at 75,508 up by 0.12 per cent or 90.39 points.

A total of 3,129 stocks were actively traded, while 1,743 advanced, 1,263 declined and 123 stocks remained unchanged. 115 stocks hit 52-week high and 11 stocks hit 52-week low at 9.30 am on the BSE.

Deven Mehata, Research Analyst, Choice Broking, said, “Nifty can find support at 22,900 followed by 22,850 and 22,800. On the higher side, 23,025 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 23,100 and 23,200.”

The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 48,500, followed by 48,300 and 48,200. If the index advances, 49,000 would be the initial key resistance, followed by 49,200 and 49,300, the analyst said.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers on May 23 as they bought Indian equities worth ₹4,670.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought ₹146.51 crore worth of equities.

INDIA VIX declined 0.41 percent yesterday. It is currently trading at 21.3800.

Top gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am include Hindalco (1.39%), Divi’s Lab (1.14%), Bajaj Finance (1.11%), L&T (0.99%) and SBI (0.89%). Top losers include Coal India (-1.39%), Shriram Finance (-1.02%), M&M (-0.86%), Hero MotoCorp (-0.71%) and Apollo Hospitals (-0.71%).

BSE Smallcap index was up by 0.37 per cent and BSE Midcap index was up by 0.038 per cent.