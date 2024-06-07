BSE Sensex was up by 0.39 per cent, or 295 points, to 75,369, while the NSE Nifty advanced by by 95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 22,917 in the early trade.

A total of 2,941 stocks were actively traded, 2,267 advanced, while 588 declined and 86 stocks remained unchanged. 71 stocks hit 52-week high and 17 stocks hit 52-week low at 9.30 a.m. on Friday.

Deven Mehata, Research Analyst, Choice Broking, said, “Nifty can find support at 22,700 followed by 22,600 and 22,500. On the higher side, 22,900 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 22,950 and 23,000.

“The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 49,000, followed by 48,800 and 48,700. If the index advances further, 49,500 would be the initial key resistance, followed by 49,700 and 49,800.”

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling for a third consecutive session on June 6 as they offloaded Indian equities worth ₹6,867.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth ₹3,718.38 crore on the same day.

INDIAVIX was negative yesterday by 11.04 per cent yesterday. It is currently trading at 16.8000.

Markets traded in green on Thursday and closed above 22800-levels.

Markets are likely to be volatile amidst monetary policy announcements by the RBI.

Top gainers on the NSE include Wipro (3.77%), LTIMindtree (2.48%), Tech Mahindra (1.94%), Infosys (1.68%) and Adani Ports (1.56%).

Top losers include, SBI Life (-0.99%), IndusInd (-0.53%), L&T (-0.48%), ITC (-0.32%) and Kotak Bank (-0.29%).

BSE Smallcap was up by 1.11 per cent and Midcap up by 0.61 per cent.