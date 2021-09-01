100% upfront margin has minimal impact

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Notwithstanding the introduction of 100 per cent peak margin from September 1, the equity markets remained highly volatile with trading volumes showing a mixed trend on the BSE and the NSE amid large scale profit-booking.
The average daily trading volume on cash segment on the BSE has been on a decline from ₹6,815 crore in June to ₹5,525 crore in July and further to ₹5,199 crore in August. On Wednesday, volumes dipped to ₹4,340.36 crore.
However, on the NSE, intra-day trading seems to be unaffected, as turnover increased to ₹68,756 crore on Wednesday as against daily average volume of ₹68,122 crore in August and ₹68,178 crore in July. However, in June, the NSE logged a daily average volume of ₹77,483 crore. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed with a loss of 214 points at 57,552 after touching a high of 57,625 and low of 56,859.
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said peak margin has done away with extra leverage offered earlier, but the trade is moving to a new normal with margin pledging becoming popular.
“On day one of 100 per cent peak margin, there was pressure at the client’s end with staff clarifying on several conflicting messages that were floating in the social media,” he said.
KK Maheshwari, President, Association of National Exchanges Members of India said the new peak margin will lead to a gradual decline in trading volume over period of time and reduction in intra-day position in the derivatives segment.
There will also be a shift in trading volume to options from the futures segment, as market participants will try to extract better leverage. “Long risk trade will get converted to higher risk trade with deeper stop-loss,” he said.
Under the new peak margin norms, which has received widespread criticism from market participants, traders have to set aside 100 per cent margin upfront for their trades instead of 75 per cent earlier. Stockbrokers have to collect minimum margins on leverage-based trade upfront. Earlier, margins were collected upfront and calculated on the basis of the end-of-day positions. However, with the norm, exchanges are mandated to randomly select 4 times in the day to take snapshots of all margins, the highest margin of which will become the peak margin.
Sebi had introduce the peak margin norms to curb speculative trades and restrict leverages offered by stockbrokers to their clients.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...