3:1 bonus from Aarti Drugs

The board of directors of Aarti Drugs on Thursday approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus share in the ratio of 3:1 (three bonus shares of ₹10 each for one fully paid- up equity share). The company will intimate the 'record date' for determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares in due course. The board has also approved the increase in authorised share capital of the company from ₹25 crore to ₹120 crore by creation of additional 9.5 lakh shares. Shares of Aarti Drugs closed 18 per cent higher at ₹2,838.90 on the BSE.