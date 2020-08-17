Stocks

Aarti Drugs board to consider issue of bonus shares

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

Aarti Drugs Ltd on Monday said its board will meet later this week to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares.

The company, which manufactures bulk drugs and chemicals, however did not divulge further details.

The next meeting of “the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 20 to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares,” Aarti Drugs said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Aarti Drugs were trading 7.23 per cent higher at ₹2,266.25 apiece on the BSE.

Published on August 17, 2020
Aarti Drugs Ltd
