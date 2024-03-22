ABB India stock has hit a lifetime high on the NSE today at ₹5,950.60. Shares currently trade at ₹5,932.30, higher by 1.15 per cent as of 1.20 pm.

In its latest stock exchange disclosure, the company has stated that its Peenya campus in Bengaluru has been certified water-positive by the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council.

With this, three of its six manufacturing locations are ‘water positive’.

Their Peenya campus has a water positivity index of 1.05. The unit currently has five cross-wave technology-based recharge tanks and one conventional recharge well to capture the runoff and recharge the groundwater table.