About 20 stocks buck the bearish mood of market, hit fresh 52-week highs

Bucking the trend of steep fall in indices, the following stocks led by Advanced Enzyme and Route Mobile, around twenty stocks rose to touch their 52-week highs on NSE in Thursday's session.

Among the stocks that touched their 52-week highs were Advanced Enzyme Technologies (up 19.99%), Route Mobile (up 17.56%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 7.27%), Bafna Pharmaceuticals (up 4.37%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (up 4.13%), Blue Chip India (up 16.6%), Brooks Laboratories (up 4.46%), Dynemic Products (up 11.14%), IG Petrochemicals, Gujarat Lease, Jyoti Structures, Globus Spirits, GTL, Majesco, SEL Manufacturing, Sri Ram Proteins, Syngene Internal and Vertoz Advertising.

At 2.55 pm, benchmark NSE Nifty index was trading 269 points down at 10,862 while the BSE Sensex was trading 965 points down at 36,702.