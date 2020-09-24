Stocks

About 20 stocks buck the bearish mood of market, hit fresh 52-week highs

Internet Desk | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

bl30_market high low.jpg

Bucking the trend of steep fall in indices, the following stocks led by Advanced Enzyme and Route Mobile, around twenty stocks rose to touch their 52-week highs on NSE in Thursday's session.

Among the stocks that touched their 52-week highs were Advanced Enzyme Technologies (up 19.99%), Route Mobile (up 17.56%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 7.27%), Bafna Pharmaceuticals (up 4.37%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (up 4.13%), Blue Chip India (up 16.6%), Brooks Laboratories (up 4.46%), Dynemic Products (up 11.14%), IG Petrochemicals, Gujarat Lease, Jyoti Structures, Globus Spirits, GTL, Majesco, SEL Manufacturing, Sri Ram Proteins, Syngene Internal and Vertoz Advertising.

At 2.55 pm, benchmark NSE Nifty index was trading 269 points down at 10,862 while the BSE Sensex was trading 965 points down at 36,702.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 24, 2020
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.