ACC gains over 4% post Q3 results

Shares of cement maker ACC on Wednesday jumped over 4 per cent after it reported a 44.66 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. It climbed 4.07 per cent to ₹1,559.90 on the BSE. On the NSE, it gained 4.13 per cent to ₹1,560.

ACC on Tuesday reported a 44.66 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹302.56 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Read more: ACC net up 45% on higher realisation

The company had posted a net profit of ₹209.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, ACC said in a BSE filing. Consolidated net sales stood at ₹3,464.43 crore for the period under review as against ₹3,363.96 crore for the same period year ago.