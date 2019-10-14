Adani Gas shares jump 18% on Total deal

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Shares of Adani Gas on Monday zoomed over 18 per cent after French energy giant Total announced acquisition of 37.4 per cent stake in the Gautam Adani-led firm.
The scrip jumped 17.98 per cent to ₹162.40 on the BSE. At the NSE, it advanced 18.41 per cent to ₹163.
Read also: Total buys 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Gas for ₹6,155 crore
The gas marketing and distribution company, however, did not reveal the value of the deal. The announcement comes a year after the two firms announced a 50:50 joint venture to import and retail natural gas.
“The partnership between Adani (50 per cent) and Total (50 per cent) includes several assets across the gas value chain notably two imports and regasification LNG terminals: Dhamra in East India and potentially Mundra in the west, as well as Adani Gas, one of the four main distributors of city gas in India of which Adani holds 74.8 per cent and of which Total will acquire 37.4 per cent,” the French firm said in a statement on Monday.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
The fund adopts a mix of top-down and bottom-up approaches for stock selection
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...