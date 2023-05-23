Shares of most Adani group companies hit upper circuit on Tuesday morning taking off from the rally on Monday.

Shares of Adani Enterprises surged 15 per cent upper circuit of ₹2,674.35 soon after opening and shares of Adani Wilmar also hit their 10 per cent upper circuit of ₹488.80 early in trade.

Shares of Adani Power shares opened at their 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹260.40, Adani Transmission opened at a 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹866.60, Adani Green Energy opened at a 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹989.50 and Adani Total Gas opened at a 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹757.40.

Shares of Adani Ports jumped almost 8 per cent in early trade.

Most of these stocks had clocked strong gains in the previous session too. Six out of 10 Adani Group stocks hit their upper circuits on May 22, with the group market value in dollar terms rising by $9.7 billion to $122.9 billion from the previous session, the most since August 30 last year when it rose by $10.2 billion to $271.7 billion. However, despite Monday’s rise, the overall market cap is still below what it was before the Hindenberg Research allegations.