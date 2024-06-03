Adani Group stocks rallied on Monday’s early trade after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.
The majority of stocks have hit a 52-week high on the NSE, including Adani Power (14.43%), Adani Ports (11.38%),Adani Enterprises (9.05%), Adani Green (6.42%), and Ambuja Cements (4.88%).
As of 10.42 am, Adani Ports and Special Econmic Zone stock jumped 10.12 per cent to trade at ₹1,582.90, Adani Enterprises traded at ₹3,631 (+6.44 per cent), and Adani Power at ₹859.35 (+13.70 per cent).
Adani Total Gas stock surged 6.66 per cent to trade at ₹1,108.50 as of 10.45 am.
NDTV stock surged by 4.20 per cent to trade at ₹258.30.
ACC rose by 3.25 per cent to trade at ₹2,629.20 and AWL stock was up 2.64 per cent at ₹365.15.
