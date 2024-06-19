Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price today: Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that shares of Gautam Adani’s port operator are primed for further gains after high cargo volumes made it the world’s largest transport operations and services provider by market value.
- June 19, 2024 10:23
Brokerages on Adani Ports & SEZ
The company’s “acquisition appetite” and strong balance sheet indicate further growth, said Priyankar Biswas, an analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt. Adani Ports agreed to buy India’s Gopalpur port in March and purchased a majority stake in a Tanzanian container terminal earlier this month.
The stock will also begin trading on India’s benchmark equity gauge starting Monday. Its admission is expected to bring in flows of $252 million, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
(Inputs from Bloomberg report)
- June 19, 2024 10:22
Adani Ports’ cargo volumes
Adani Ports handled about 27% of India’s total cargo and around 44% of container cargoes in the year to March 31, according to a company statement. Its volumes increased 24% from a year earlier, with ten of its domestic ports recording their highest-ever cargo volumes, the statement added.
- June 19, 2024 10:20
Adani Ports & SEZ company in focus
- June 19, 2024 10:13
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone tops global peers in market value as cargoes surge: Bloomberg
A Bloomberg report on Tuesday stated that shares of billionaire Gautam Adani’s port operator are primed for further gains after high cargo volumes made it the world’s largest transport operations and services provider by market value.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.’s market capitalisation has climbed about $37 billion, overtaking peer Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co. Rising cargoes and entry into the India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index may extend its rally.
- June 19, 2024 10:03
Adani Ports & SEZ stock in focus
Adani Ports stock traded at 1,431.55 on the NSE, down by 0.93% as of 9.30 am.
