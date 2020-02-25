Stocks

Adani's open offer to Snowman Logistics

| Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

 

The takeover offer to Snowman Logistics’ shareholders from Adani Logistics along with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will open for subscription on February 25 and close on March 9. The acquirer has made the mandatory open offer to buy 4.34 crore shares of Snowman Logistics at ₹44 a share. The open offer was triggered after the Adani group, in December, agreed to buy out promoter Gateway Distriparks’ entire 40.25 per cent stake in Snowman Logistics at ₹44/share for ₹296 crore.

