Aditya Birla Capital (ABC) has announced the launch of its omnichannel D2C platform ABCD and it aims to add 30 million new users over the next three years.

The platform has a portfolio of 22 products and services and features such as UPI payments, multi-account payments, multi-mode receipts, loans, insurance, online recharges, and spend analysis tools. It is housed under Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL).

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said, “The ABCD D2C platform is a positive stride towards accelerated growth and taking leadership position in the financial services space. I am confident, that this platform will serve as a growth catalyst across the ABC and ABG ecosystem, and the interplay between financial services stack and the Group’s diverse businesses will foster a win-win synergy for superior product innovation and unique value creation for all stakeholders.”

Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital, said, “We formed ABCD to build the omnichannel layer that will help us acquire customers digitally at scale and meet all their financial needs through a unified digital-first platform.”

Aditya Birla Capital stock declined by 1.51 per cent to trade at ₹202.45 on the NSE as of 12.48 pm.