Stocks

Aditya Birla Capital shares gain over 8 per cent

Internet Desk | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital, a holding cmpany for financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group has risen 8.8 per cent to ₹67.6 on Wednesday trade.

At the current price, the stock has broken its 200-day moving average and trading firmly.

The stock has gained for the third stright day with a return of 11.31 per cent.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 21, 2020
stocks and shares
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.