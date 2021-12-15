Advanced Enzyme Technologies’ shares jump 1.6 per cent

Share price of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited was up by 1.6 per cent on Wednesday morning after the company entered into an agreement with Azelis Singapore Pte. Ltd. for the distribution of food enzymes and probiotics for the food and dietary supplement industry in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam.

“By combining the decades long experience of the two companies in their respective fields, customers would benefit with strong technical support, local presence, quick service and faster turnaround with customized solutions. It also gives the customer a very handy powerful supply & service option,” said Dipak Roda, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Business Development at Advanced Enzymes