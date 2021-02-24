Stocks

Affle India QIP meet on Feb 27

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

The board of Directors of Affle (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on February 27 to consider the proposal of raising of funds by way of further issue of securities (including convertible or non-convertible) through preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any equivalent capital raising method permitted by applicable laws or any combination thereof and subject to approval of the shareholders.

Shares of Affle India on Wednesday closed at ₹5,253.85, down 1.24 per cent, on the BSE.

QIP
