All eyes on Edelweiss Fin arm's ₹100-cr NCD issue

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services will remain in focus, asthe ₹100-crore NCD issue of ECL Finance will open for subscription on Monday. The issue has a green shoe option to retain up to ₹400 crore, in case of oversubscription. The coupon rate ranges from 9.90 per cent to 10.40 per cent with a tenor ranging from 24 to 120 months. CRISIL rated the instrument as AA-/Stable and CARE as AA-: Stable. Shareholders will closely monitor the response to the debt issue.