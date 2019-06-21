Stocks

Allsec Tech: Quess Corp's open offer begins

Published on June 21, 2019

 

The takeover open offer from Quess Corp to the shareholders of Allsec Technologies will open for subscription on Friday. The offer price has been pegged at ₹320 a share. Conneqt Business Solutions, a subsidiary of Quess Corp, had signed definitive agreements in April to acquire a 61.35 per cent stake in Allsec Technologies for ₹1271 crore. The company had signed a deal to acquire 35.35 per cent from the promoters and 26 per cent from First Carlyle Ventures Mauritius.

Allsec Technologies Ltd
