Alphageo (India) bags order in new segment

Alphageo (India) has received an initial contract for carrying out gravity, magnetic and resistivity survey for manganese ore in Rengali block, Odisha, for a contract valuef at ₹0.72 crore (exclusive of taxes) from the Mineral Exploration Corporation. With the receipt of this order, the company is diversifying into the mineral exploration segment, as this would open up new avenues and benefit it in the long run. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution and order flows.