Stocks

What to watch

Alphageo (India) bags order in new segment

| Updated on July 22, 2019 Published on July 22, 2019

Alphageo (India) has received an initial contract for carrying out gravity, magnetic and resistivity survey for manganese ore in Rengali block, Odisha, for a contract valuef at ₹0.72 crore (exclusive of taxes) from the Mineral Exploration Corporation. With the receipt of this order, the company is diversifying into the mineral exploration segment, as this would open up new avenues and benefit it in the long run. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution and order flows.

Published on July 22, 2019
Alphageo (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Investor wealth plummets over Rs 4 lakh cr in 3 days of market fall