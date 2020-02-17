Stocks

Company news: Alphageo (India) Ltd receives NOA from Oil India

| Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

Alphageo (India) Ltd has received notification of award (NOA) of contract from Oil India Limited for: 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services in Cluster-3 area in Mahanadi Basin, Odisha, for estimated contract value of ₹68.24 crore (exclusive of taxes); and 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services in Cluster-2 area in Mahanadi basin, for estimated contract value of ₹60.35 crore (exclusive of taxes). Shares of Alphageo jumped 12.72 per cent at ₹243.75 on the BSE.

Published on February 17, 2020
