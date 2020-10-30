Angel Broking shares rise over 16% on Kuwait Investment Authority picking up stake

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A mew shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
Based on the news development that the Kuwait Investment Authority is acquiring a 0.52 per cent stake in retail broking firm Angel Broking through a bulk deal on Thursday, the stock has risen as much as 16 per cent today.
According to NSE bulk deal data, the Kuwait Investment Authority bought 4.3 lakh equity shares at ₹321.73 a share.
On the BSE, the shares have surged to a day's high of ₹379.30 (up 16 per cent) before settling to trade at ₹354/apiece (up 8.74 per cent) at 1 pm.
A couple of days back, Angel Broking had reported a robust set of earnings for the quarter ended September, with highest ever quarterly consolidated profit of ₹74.47 crore. Yields rose 47.3 per cent sequentially and 288.3 per cent year-on-year.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 30 per cent sequentially (up 80 per cent YoY) to ₹309.85 crore in Q2 FY21.
The initial public offering of Angel Broking was subscribed 3.95 times. The ₹600-crore IPO was priced at ₹306 a share. Ahead of the issue, Angel Broking had raised ₹180 crore from anchor investors.
A mew shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
A peek into the dark and twisted world of Japanese horror is guaranteed to bring you face-to-face with your ...
A ghostwriter comes to terms with a life sans bylines and ego
Mexico’s idea of a good time includes a hearty celebration of mortality and intimacy with life
Memories — mostly embarrassing — take residence in the sole cupboard of life
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...