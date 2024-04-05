Angel One has raised ₹1,500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The total paid-up equity shares post allotment were 89,879,006, issued at a floor price of ₹2,555.01 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each.

The amount will be utilised to fund the working capital requirements.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said, “The successful completion of this QIP marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we capitalise the business for its future growth trajectory, thus strengthening our position in the industry. We are witnessing continuous engagement of Indian retail investors, as evidenced in our performance metrics. Key indicators such as gross client acquisition, number of orders, average daily turnover, turnover market share and financial performance are consistently creating newer benchmarks.”

Angel One stock declined 2.13 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹2,955.70 as of 2.05 pm.