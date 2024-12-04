Abha Power and Steel IPO, Apex Ecotech IPO GMP listing today live updates: Shares of Apex Ecotech debuted on NSE SME platform at a 90% premium over the issue price of ₹73, while Abha Power and Steel stock debuted at a 9.2% premium over the issue price of ₹75.

  • December 04, 2024 11:15

  • December 04, 2024 11:10

    Abha Power shares: Down 5%

    (NSE data as at 11.09 am)

  • December 04, 2024 10:48

    Apex Ecotech shares today: Shares gain 5%

    Apex Ecotech stock rose 4.97% to trade at ₹145.60 as at 10.48 am.

  • December 04, 2024 10:46

    Abha Power shares today: Abha Power and Steel shares dip 5%

    Abha Power and Steel shares declined 5.01% on the NSE to ₹77.80, after listing at ₹81.90.

  • December 04, 2024 10:19

    Apex Ecotech: The #NSEBell has rung in the celebration of the listing of Apex Ecotech Limited on NSE Emerge today in Delhi.

    (Source: X/@NSEIndia)

  • December 04, 2024 10:18

    Abha Power shares: The #NSEBell has rung in the celebration of the listing of Abha Power and Steel Limited on NSE Emerge today in Chhattisgarh.

    (Source: X/@NSEIndia)

  • December 04, 2024 10:12

  • December 04, 2024 10:09

    Apex Ecotech shares today: Stellar debut

    Apex Ecotech shares were listed on the NSE SME platform at ₹138.70, at a 90% premium over the issue price of ₹73.

  • December 04, 2024 10:06

    Abha Power and Steel shares today: Shares debut at 9.2% premium

    Shares of Abha Power and Steel debuted at ₹81.90 on the NSE SME platform, at a premium of 9.2% over the issue price of ₹75.

  • December 04, 2024 10:04

    Apex Ecotech, Abha Power and Steel shares debut at premium on NSE SME platform

  • December 04, 2024 09:50

    Abha Power and Steel live: Catch live action of the listing ceremony

    (Source: X/@NSEIndia)

  • December 04, 2024 09:49

    Apex Ecotech live: Catch live action of listing ceremony here

    (Source: X/@NSEIndia)

