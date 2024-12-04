Abha Power and Steel IPO, Apex Ecotech IPO GMP listing today live updates: Shares of Apex Ecotech debuted on NSE SME platform at a 90% premium over the issue price of ₹73, while Abha Power and Steel stock debuted at a 9.2% premium over the issue price of ₹75.
- December 04, 2024 11:15
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty edge up in cautious trade
Track bl’s stock market live here
- December 04, 2024 11:10
Abha Power shares: Down 5%
Screenshot 2024-12-04 111025.png
(NSE data as at 11.09 am)
- December 04, 2024 10:48
Apex Ecotech shares today: Shares gain 5%
Apex Ecotech stock rose 4.97% to trade at ₹145.60 as at 10.48 am.
- December 04, 2024 10:46
Abha Power shares today: Abha Power and Steel shares dip 5%
Abha Power and Steel shares declined 5.01% on the NSE to ₹77.80, after listing at ₹81.90.
- December 04, 2024 10:19
Apex Ecotech: The #NSEBell has rung in the celebration of the listing of Apex Ecotech Limited on NSE Emerge today in Delhi.
(Source: X/@NSEIndia)
- December 04, 2024 10:18
Abha Power shares: The #NSEBell has rung in the celebration of the listing of Abha Power and Steel Limited on NSE Emerge today in Chhattisgarh.
(Source: X/@NSEIndia)
- December 04, 2024 10:12
- December 04, 2024 10:09
Apex Ecotech shares today: Stellar debut
Apex Ecotech shares were listed on the NSE SME platform at ₹138.70, at a 90% premium over the issue price of ₹73.
- December 04, 2024 10:06
Abha Power and Steel shares today: Shares debut at 9.2% premium
Shares of Abha Power and Steel debuted at ₹81.90 on the NSE SME platform, at a premium of 9.2% over the issue price of ₹75.
- December 04, 2024 10:04
Apex Ecotech, Abha Power and Steel shares debut at premium on NSE SME platform
- December 04, 2024 09:50
Abha Power and Steel live: Catch live action of the listing ceremony
(Source: X/@NSEIndia)
- December 04, 2024 09:49
Apex Ecotech live: Catch live action of listing ceremony here
(Source: X/@NSEIndia)
