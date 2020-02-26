Stocks

Apollo Tyres fund-raising plans eyed

Published on February 26, 2020

The board of directors of Apollo Tyres will meet on Wednesday to consider fund-raising plans by way of preferential issue of securities on private placement basis at such price and terms as may be determined in accordance with SEBI Regulations.

The board would also declare interim dividend for FY2019-20. Shareholders will closely monitor the amount of funds planned to be raised, type of instruments (equity or debt, combination of both), and mode of fund-raising.

Published on February 26, 2020
Apollo Tyres Ltd
