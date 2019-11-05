What to watch: Apollo Tyres: Results, fund-raising in focus

The board of directors of Apollo Tyres will meet on Tuesday to consider quarterly results for the period ended October 31, 2019. Besides, its board will also consider a fund-raising proposal through non-convertible debentures, which would be a private placement issue. The funds raised would be within the limits approved by members in the AGM, the company said in the statement. Shareholders of Apollo Tyres will closely monitor the quantum of funds to be raised and the allotees.